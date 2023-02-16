PENDLETON — Pendleton booked its ticket to the Greater Oregon League district championship game Thursday, Feb. 16, with a 57-50 victory over La Grande.
“We got off to a fast start and it was back and forth,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “Offensively, we were good. Defensively, we were flat. At halftime, we talked about playing our game. The Third quarter was big for us.”
The Bucks (11-12) will play Baker in the district title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Baker High school.
The Tigers (11-11) led 17-15 after the first quarter, then got seven points from Logan Williams in the second quarter as La Grande extended its lead to 35-28 at the half.
In the third, Carter Cary had five of his 10 points as the Bucks went on a 20-9 scoring spree to take a 48-44 lead. Pendleton outscored La Grande 9-6 in the fourth to hold on for the win.
“Who didn’t play well?,” Murphy said. “All seven-eight guys played well. Ben (Jennings), Gauge (Rueber) and Carter were big. Defensively, Max (Chapman) and Kason (Heinrich) were awesome inside, and Griffen (Coiner) got some big rebounds. It was a team effort.``
Jennings led the Bucks with 15 points, while Rueber added 11 and Heinrich eight.
Williams had 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Caeden Barrett added 11.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 63, IONE/ARLINGTON 61 — The Cardinals let a 10-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter as the Redsides escaped with a Big Sky League district tournament win in Maupin.
“We had a two-point lead with 30 seconds to go,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “They tied it up, then Carson (Eynetich) had a good look with 15 seconds to play, but it rolled in and out. They hit a shot with 6.2 seconds left.”
The Cardinals (11-12) will play Sherman at noon Saturday in the third-place game at The Dalles high School.
The Redsides (23-2) led 15-15 after the first quarter, but the Cardinals came back to lead 28-27 at the half, and 44-37 at the end of three.
“They outworked us the last 2:20 of the game,” Stefani said. “They were diving for loose balls. It was one we gave away.”
Marcus Radcliffe led the Cardinals with 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots, while Eynetich had 20 points and 10 assists, and Bryce Rollins 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.
IMBLER 49, ECHO 34 — Dallin Rasmussen scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half to help the Panthers beat the Cougars at the Old Oregon League district tournament at Baker High School.
“It didn’t go our way tonight,” Echo coach Ben Campbell said. “we had a rough first half in a very physical game. We cut it to a four-point game in the second half, but couldn’t sustain that momentum.”
The Panthers (15-7) advance to play Nixyaawii at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Cougars finish their season 11-13.
A slow first half saw the Cougars trailing 28-11 at the half. An 11-4 run by Echo in the third quarter helped close the gap.
Mack Murdock led Echo with 13 points, while Dom Curiel added seven, and Mason Murdock six.
Justin Frost added 14 points for Imbler, while Wyatt Burns chipped in seven.
Girls basketball
LA GRANDE 48, PENDLETON 32 — A lackluster third quarter put the Bucks in a bind they could not get out of as they dropped a Greater Oregon League district playoff game to the host Tigers.
“The girls played really hard, but we struggled in the third and couldn’t recover,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “Lea Wilson knocked down some big shots, and Melanie (Boatman) gave us a good boost on the offensive end. Nessa (Neveau) gave us some really tough minutes in the second half. La Grande was really physical and Nessa matched them on both ends of the floor.”
The Bucks (8-15) will play in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, but pairings won’t be announced until Wednesday.
Pendleton led 18-16 at the half, getting eight first-half points from Wilson.
The Tigers (14-5) went on an 18-3 scoring spree in the third, keyed by six points from Makenna Shorts, to take control of the game.
“It was a tough go without our leading scorer Hailey Schmidt (illness) again,” Foster said. “We gave them a good run and had our chances.”
Wilson led the Bucks with 11 points, while Boatman added six, and Neveau five.
Shorts had 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Maezie Wilcox added 10.
ECHO 57, WALLOWA 49 — Mayela De La Fuente scored 12 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Cougars move into the semifinals of the Old Oregon League district tournament with a victory over Wallowa at Baker High School.
“Tonight was a great game,” Echo coach Brandi Russell said. “Both teams played very well and it was fun to watch.”
Echo (15-8) will play Powder Valley at 2 p.m. Friday.
Tied at 19-19 at the half, Echo used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to take a 39-28 lead and control of the game.
Nevaeh Thew added 13 points for Echo, while Ally Brown added six.
Wallowa (11-11) got 22 points from Cecilia April, and seven from Abby Straight.
