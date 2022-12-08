UMATILLA — Gauge Rueber tossed in 17 points as Pendleton opened play at Columbia River Clash with a 56-22 victory over Riverside on Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Our boys are playing hard and we are playing as a team,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “That will benefit us down the road. We played 12 kids today, and all contributed. That’s a plus for us.”

