UMATILLA — Gauge Rueber tossed in 17 points as Pendleton opened play at Columbia River Clash with a 56-22 victory over Riverside on Thursday, Dec. 8.
“Our boys are playing hard and we are playing as a team,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “That will benefit us down the road. We played 12 kids today, and all contributed. That’s a plus for us.”
The Bucks (3-1) jumped out to a 13-3 lead after the first quarter, and led 26-10 at the half.
Ben Jennings added 14 points for Pendleton, and Christian Carr came off the bench to add six.
“Gauge and Ben had a good game,” Murphy said. “Gauge passed the ball really well. That’s what we need him to do.”
Riley Lantis led the Pirates (0-4) with seven points.
STANFIELD 68, MCLOUGHLIN 38 — The Tigers took advantage of the short-handed Pioneers in the first round of the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Stanfield held a 23-17 lead at the half, then exploded for 45 points in the second half to secure the win.
Michael Odell led Stanfield with 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Gator Goodrich chipped in 11 points, while Pablo Arellano added 10.
Mac-Hi (0-4) was missing key players because of illness, and started four sophomores against a veteran Stanfield team.
Ismael Marquez led the Pioneers with eight points, while Raj Singh and Giovanny Sandoval each had seven.
UMATILLA 49, GRANT UNION 39 — Michael Montez poured in 18 points to lead the host Vikings to a victory over the Prospectors in the first round of the Columbia River Clash.
It was the first win of the season for Umatilla (1-2), which also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Kaden Salamanca. Montez also had five rebounds and four assists, while David Garcia had nine rebounds and four steals.
FAITH BIBLE 68, IRRIGON 60 — The Falcons outscored the Knights 35-26 in the second half to hold on for a win in the first round of the Columbia Rover Clash in Umatilla.
Braden Atkins and Boyd Davis led the Knights (0-3) with 16 points each, while Andres Madrigal added 14.
Landon Young led the Falcons (2-2) with 17 points — nine of which came in the first quarter, while Cadence Masterson added 16.
CROSSHILL CHRISTIAN 70, PILOT ROCK 37 — The Eagles improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Rockets (0-4) at the 1A Preview Tournament in Pilot Rock.
Powered by 20 first-half points by Ben Hemelstrand, Crosshill Christian led 48-20 at the half.
Easton Bailey led the Rocket with 12 points, while Easton Powers added nine.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 53, MCLOUGHLIN 30 — The Tigers improved to 4-0 on the season with a victory over the Pioneers at the Columbia River Clash at Umatilla High School.
The Tigers cruised to a 17-4 lead after the first quarter, and 27-9 at the half.
Adrienne Mallory led Stanfield with 16 points, with nine coming in a 13-point third quarter by the Tigers.
Maggie Sharp added 11 points, and Zuri Reeser scored all eight of her points in the first quarter.
Madi Perkins led Mac-Hi (1-3) with 14 points, while Rylee Herndon added eight points, all in the second half.
PENDLETON 47, RIVERSIDE 17 — Kendall Murphy hit three 3s and finished with 11 points as the Bucks opened the Columbia River Clash with a victory over the Pirates.
“The girls played good defense and shot the ball well,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We got more comfortable with some of the things we’ve been trying to implement, so it was a good win and a good day for us as a team.”
Pendleton set the tone early with an 11-2 lead after the first quarter. The lead swelled to 25-10 at the half and the Pirates were unable to close the gap.
Melanie Boatman added seven points for the Bucks, while Hailey Schmidt and Lea Wilson each had six.
Crystal Sanchez led Riverside with five points.
PILOT ROCK 46, CROSSHILL CHRISTIAN 43 — Ali Smith scored a game-high 21 points to help the Rockets to a win over the Eagles at the 1A Preview Tournament in Pilot Rock.
Crosshill led 18-15 after the first quarter but the Rockets came back with an 11-5 second quarter for a 26-23 lead at the half. Pilot Rock led 40-34 after three quarters, then held on for the win.
Teagan Thornton added six points for the Rockets, while Aiva Ellis had five.
Allie Rowzee led the Eagles with 13 points.
IRRIGON 36, FAITH BIBLE 35 — Jolyne Harrison drained a 3-pointer with one second left on the clock to help the Knights to a victory over the Falcons at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Irrigon (2-1) held a 28-20 lead after three quarters, but Faith Bible went on a 15-8 run in the fourth to close the gap.
Harrison finished with 17 points, with the final basket her only one of the fourth quarter. She also hauled down 11 rebounds.
Kaydence Emery added seven points, while Klarisza Gomez had nine rebounds.
Becca Warren led the Falcons with 14 points, while Rachel Eichinger added 12 points.
GRANT UNION 22, UMATILLA 20 — The Prospectors used a 6-2 run in the fourth quarter to rally for a win over the host Vikings at the Columbia River Clash.
Umatilla led 18-16 after three quarters, but Raney Anderson scored four of her game-high 12 points in the fourth quarter to lift Grant Union (1-3) to its first win.
Linsey Mendoza led the Vikings (0-3) with eight points, while Alyssa Bow added seven.
CRANE 54, NIXYAAWII 38 — Kortney Doman scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Mustangs past the Golden Eagles at the 1A Preview Tournament.
Nixyaawii trailed just 38-33 heading into the fourth quarter, but Crane went on a 16-5 run to pull away.
Leslie Doman added 15 points for Crane, which improved to 3-0 on the season.
Sistine Moses and Sophie Bronson each had 12 points for Nixyaawii (1-1), which plays Bonanza at 3 p.m. on Friday.
