PENDLETON — Pendleton took an early lead, and continued to pile on the runs, as the Bucks trounced The Dalles 15-5 in Intermountain Conference play Tuesday, April 19 at Bob White Field.
Jace Otteson hit a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning, and Payton Lambert added a two-run double later in the inning as the Bucks cruised to victory.
“He did a great job,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said of Otteson. “He has really been working on his swing and we have been seeing some good results. He has had consistent at-bats.”
Lambert and Karson Lani combined on a six-hitter, striking out eight.
Lambert and Easton Corey each drove in two runs, and the Bucks took advantage of five Riverhawk errors. Pendleton (7-5 overall, 3-0 IMC) scored twice on errors, three times on wild pitches, and once on a passed ball.
Corey and Dylan Gomez hit doubles for the Bucks.
“Our goal is to win league and make a deep playoff run,” Haguewood said of the 3-0 IMC start. “We haven’t played our best baseball yet. Everyone is doing good things, we just haven’t consistently done them.”
Braden Schwartz hit a two-run home run in the first inning for The Dalles.
KAMIAKIN 18, HERMISTON 2 (5) — The Bulldogs fell to 2-11 in Mid-Columbia Conference play with a home loss to the Braves.
Brady Bean and Payton Graham combined on a one-hitter for the Braves. Tyler West hit a single for the Bulldogs in the fifth inning.
Peyton Rickard hit a two-run home run in the second inning, and Nate Gray hit two triples for Kamiakin (8-3 MCC).
HEPPNER 12, PILOT ROCK 2 (5) — Toby Nation hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, and also picked up the win, as the Mustangs made quick work of the visiting Rockets in Special District 7 play.
Nation pitched five innings of six-hit ball, striking out nine and walking two.
Kason Cimmiyotti went 1-for-2 with a double for the Mustangs (8-3 overall, 7-0 SD-7), while Caden George went 2-for-4 with a double, and Carson Eynetich had two RBIs.
Krister Litfin, Brave Pereira, Chase Corwin, Efren Castro, Easton Powers and Cadney Bacon all hit singles for the Rockets (5-7, 2-4).
RIVERSIDE 7, UMATILLA 5 — The Pirates scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Vikings.
Trailing 4-3, Riverside (2-2 EOL) scored two runs on errors, another on a passed ball, and Riley Lantis had an RBI single.
Will Killion added a two-run single for the Pirates in the fourth inning, while Caden Szasz hit an RBI double in the fifth inning, and the Riverside pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts.
Kaden Salamanca went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Vikings (1-3).
Prep softball
HERMISTON 5, KENNEWICK 4 — Hailey South hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and help the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the visiting Lions.
The Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Bulldogs looked to add runs of their own in the bottom of the first, but left the bases loaded.
Hermiston evened the score in the bottom of the third, scoring one run on a Jocie Ellwood single, an error, and a triple by Eliza Rodriguez.
Trailing 4-3 in the fourth, Sydney Sticker hit a two-out solo home run for the Bulldogs (12-2 overall, 8-2 MCC) to center field to tie the score.
LA GRANDE 15-19, MCLOUGHLIN 0-4 — The second-ranked Tigers swept the Pioneers on the road in a pair of Greater Oregon League games.
In the opener, La Grande’s Carlee Strand pitched a no-hitter and Marti Anderson hit a home run.
“In the first game, we just couldn’t put the bat on the ball,” Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. “La Grande pitcher Carlee Strand pitched a great game and had nine strikeouts. We just looked a little flat at the plate and La Grande hit the ball real well."
In the second game, the Pioneers had five hits — singles by Madi Perkins, Rylee Herndon, Aisling Giguiere, Catie Barnhart and Kayla Chaney.
“We were finally able to get some hits and put runners in scoring position,” Vera said. “We had some good at bats and hit the ball hard, but right at their players. La Grande played some good defense and hit the ball really well. They are a great team from top to bottom and a classy team as well.”
Grace Neer had four hits for the Tigers, while Carlee Jensen had three, and Kinzy Bowen two, including a home run.
Prep soccer
HERMISTON 3, KENNEWICK 0 — The Bulldogs scored all the goals they would need in the first half as they handed the visiting Lions a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Faber Ortiz opened the scoring for Hermiston (5-7 MCC) just 5 minutes into the game, and freshman Rene Medrano followed in the 20th minute for a 2-0 lead.
Angel Cadenas finished the scoring at the 35-minute mark.
“They followed the game plan, went after it and got the win,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “It was a solid defensive effort.”
Goalkeepers Gabriel Lara and Brandon Vasquez shared the shutout.
Prep lacrosse
HERMISTON 17, CHIAWANA 6 — Carson Bradshaw scored seven goals as the Bulldogs manhandled the Riverhawks on the road to improve to 6-1 on the season.
Andrew Guerrero added four goals and an assist for Hermiston, while Blake Palzinski had two goals. Vinny Trevino, Francisco Atilano, Kellen Young, and Frankie Trevino all had one goal.
Track and field
Weston-McEwen’s Caleb Springer won the javelin and the high jump to help the TigerScots to the boys team title at the District 2A-5 Preview in Athena.
The TigerScots rolled up 147.5 points, with Grant Union (104) second and Heppner (94.5) third.
Sprenger had a winning toss of 162 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the javelin, and cleared 5-6 in the high jump. He also placed third in the shot put (35-10).
Heppner’s Conor Brosnan was a double winner in the shot put (39-10) and discus (129-0). He also was fifth in the javelin (119-6 1/2).
The Mustangs also got a productive day from Trevor Nichols, who won the 1,500 with a personal best time of 4:17.51. He also was second in the 800 (2:01.38), fourth in javelin (121-8), and ran the anchor leg on the 4x400 relay team (Jacob Finch, Ed Ellsworth, Joe Sherman) that finished second to W-M by a half step.
The TigerScots (Colson Hall, Alex McIntyre, Cameron Reich, Theo White) turned in a time of 3:47.97, with the Mustangs right behind at 3:48.07.
Also for W-M, Anthony Nix won the 110 hurdles (19.07) and was third in the 300s (46.69), Reich won the long jump (19-11) and was second in the 100, White was second in the 400 (55.16) and third in the 200 (25.10), McIntyre was third in the 800 (2:02.38), and Reece Ball was second in the long jump(18-1 3/4).
For Stanfield/Echo, Anthony Keeney was second in the shot put (39-7), Carter Burnette was second in the discus (115-7), and Bodie Braithwaite was second in the triple jump (30-0 3/4).
Pilot Rock’s Skylar Jeffers won the 300 hurdles (44.77) and was second in the 110s (19.08).
In the girls division, W-M won the team title with 117.5 points, while Stanfield/Echo (99.4) was second and Grant Union (98.9) third.
Lily Lindsey won the 100 (13.73) and 200 (28.29) for the TigerScots, while Charli King won the pole vault (7-6). W-M also won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert won the shot put (35-6 1/2) and the discus (106-4 3/4), while McKenna Bray won the 100 hurdles (19.38) and 300s (57.03), and Kyella Picard won the javelin (111-1).
Heppner’s Hannah Finch was a double winner in the 400 (1:03.35) and the triple jump (30-4), and teammate Irelynn Coleman won the 1,500 (5:47.21) and 3,000 (13:10.21) by wide margins.
Stanfield/Echo’s Jacque Kerns won the high jump (4-11) and was second in the long jump (13-3), while Emily Hancock was first in the long jump (14-5), and Ana Ramirez was second in the 800 (3:12.14).
Prep tennis
LA GRANDE GIRLS 4, MCLOUGHLIN 2 — The Pioneers won the No. 1 doubles match as Brailyn Alexander and Kaylee Bower rallied to beat Emily Wilson and Collette Larvik 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Jocelyne Arroyo also won the No. 3 singles match for Mac-Hi, beating Celeste Villagomez 8-3.
“It was a tough loss for the No. 1 seeds with three out of the four matches splitting sets and playing a third set,” Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. “I think it’s a good learning experience for all my players.”
LA GRANDE BOYS 2, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — Bryan Garcia won the No. 2 singles match for the Pioneers, topping Talan Dresser 8-2.
Conner Batchelor put up a fight at No. 1 singles before falling to the Tigers’ Hunter McCall 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
College softball
TREASURE VALLEY 7-16, BLUE MOUNTAIN 5-8 — The Chukars hit three home runs en route to a win over the Timberwolves in the opener of their NWAC East doubleheader in Ontario.
Mauri Wade, Sydney Shober and Jessika Alder hit home runs, and Shayla Cherry added a triple for TVCC, which outhit BMCC 15-11.
Delaney Vibbert hit two doubles and drove in two runs for the Wolves.
In the second game, the Chukars pounded out eight doubles, four home runs and a triple. Wade had two doubles, a home run and four RBIs.
AnaReece Weston hit two doubles and had two RBIs for BMCC (4-12 East), which has lost six in a row.
