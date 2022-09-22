PENDLETON — Pendleton lost in straight sets against Baker in its Greater Oregon League opener, falling 25-16, 25-11, 25-20.
“We struggled against a good Baker team,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “Hoping to respond well this weekend.”
Keirsen Spencer had eight kills and five digs to pace Pendleton (3-5 overall, 0-1 OOL), which plays at the North Marion Tournament on Sept. 24.
STANFIELD 3, HEPPNER 0 — The Tigers remained unbeaten in Blue Mountain Conference action with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 home sweep of the Mustangs.
“Our ladies came out tonight with something to prove to themselves and it was really nice to see,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “I’ll take our mindset tonight any day of the week, for sure, if it means we perform the way we did tonight as a team.”
Zuri Reeser did it all for the Tigers with 12 kills, 11 digs, 16 assists and five aces. Mazie Reeser had a team-high 14 kills, Kylee Jackson had 17 digs and Mykael Graham had 18 assists.
Hailey Hisler had five kills to lead Heppner. Hailey Wenberg added 13 digs and two aces, Katie Spivey had a pair of aces and Dara Teeman had 16 assists.
“We played well offensive(ly), but struggled to dig the ball defensively,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “Just means we know what we are working on in practice. Their hitters were able to get above us and we couldn’t get a hand on the ball.”
Stanfield (6-3 overall, 2-0 BMC) visits Enterprise on Sept. 29, while Heppner (11-6, 0-1) hosts Irrigon on Sept. 29.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, ENTERPRISE 0 — The TigerScots swept the visiting Outlaws in Blue Mountain Conference play 25-16, 25-23, 25-17.
“I was very pleased not only with our improvement on defense, but our tenacity and competitiveness,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We are continuing to get better each match.”
Genna Robinson led a balanced attack with seven kills, and also was stout at the net on defense with five blocks. Luna Dennett and Lily Lindsey each added five kills, and Lindsey added team highs of 12 digs and five aces. Addison Perkins powered the offense with 12 assists.
Weston-McEwen (9-4 overall, 1-0 BMC) next visits Grant Union on Sept. 29.
HANFORD 3, HERMISTON 1 — The Bulldogs served up 14 aces as a team and battled, according to coach Megan Bunn, but came up short in a four-set home match against the Falcons, falling 25-22, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14.
“We played well and battled throughout the whole game,” Bunn said. “Hanford had some very smart hitters and we just weren’t making all the right steps on defense to stop them.”
Izzy Simmons led the offense with eight kills, while Kaylee Elliott had seven and Kylie Temple had six. Camryn Hagel powered the back line, registering 20 digs.
The Bulldogs (1-5 overall, 1-5 MCC) next visit Southridge Sept. 27.
NIXYAAWII 3, PILOT ROCK 1 — The Golden Eagles shook off their first loss of the season by downing the visiting Rockets 25-8, 22-25, 25-15, 25-20 in Old Oregon League play.
“The chemistry has definitely changed for us,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “We just came off our first loss against Echo, took yesterday and today to regroup. It feels like night and day. I think this is probably the best game we played so far this season.”
A key point in the match was when Nixyaawii rebounded from a deficit in the third set to secure a win and take the lead, which gave the Golden Eagles momentum to take the fourth set, and the match.
“It was really crucial they were able to find their chemistry and rhythm again. It was definitely a great game to watch,” Stanley said.
Kyella Picard and Ella Stewart led the offense with eight kills each. Stewart and Mersayus Hart both posted five blocks, and Hart also served up six aces.
Jaxynn Thurmond and Lynn Williams both had four kills for Pilot Rock. Thurmond also had 16 digs, and Aiva Ellis led the team with 17 digs. Kailee Clark added four aces.
“We need to work on consistency from start to finish,” Pilot Rock coach Jen Porter said. “My team has great potential, we just need to believe that and play with confidence.”
Both teams play in the Old Oregon League Crossover Sept. 24, with Nixyaawii (6-1 overall, 2-1 OOL) playing in North Powder, and Pilot Rock (4-6, 2-2) headed to Joseph.
ECHO 3, ELGIN 0 — The Cougars stayed unbeaten in Old Oregon League play, sweeping Elgin on the road 25-14, 25-19, 25-11.
“The girls played great team volleyball tonight,” Echo coach Des Thew said, noting the kills were spread throughout the team.
Nevaeh Thew led the Cougars with nine kills, Morgan Hendrix tallied seven and Lily Wallis had six. Wallis added a team-high 16 assists, while also tallying nine digs and five aces. Halee Holman led with 10 digs on defense.
Echo (6-4 overall, 5-0 OOL) plays Imbler and Powder Valley at the Old Oregon League Crossover Sept. 24 in North Powder.
GRANT UNION 3, IRRIGON 1 — The Prospectors topped the host Knights in four sets in Blue Mountain Conference play Wednesday, 25-17, 15-25, 25-19, 25-18.
“We didn’t show up and it showed on the court,” Irrigon coach Vanessa Gutierrez said. “The girls had great moments but our errors got the best of us.”
Esmeralda De Loera led the offense for the Knights with 10 kills, and also had seven assists and four aces. Leah Mueller had nine assists, five aces and five kills, and Melissa Leon served up seven aces and added five kills.
Irrigon (8-4 overall, 0-1 BMC) visits Heppner on Sept. 29.
Football
SOUTHRIDGE 38, HERMISTON 0 — Hermiston coach David Faaeteete pointed to the fundamentals in assessing the Bulldogs’ Mid-Columbia Conference loss to the Suns at Lampson Stadium.
“One team tackled better than the other team and blocked better,” he said.
Southridge, behind its effective blocking in the Wing-T offense, rushed for 440 yards and limited Hermiston to 158 yards of offense, including 50 on the ground. James Rush was the main beneficiary in Southridge’s offense, running for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
“We moved the ball well, we just didn’t (move it) well enough, and we couldn’t stop them,” Faaeteete said.
The coach pointed to a touchdown scored by Southridge with 9 seconds to go in the opening half — on, coincidentally, its only completed pass of the game — that gave the home team a 21-0 lead at the break as a crucial play in the game.
Hermiston’s Isaac Corey was 11-for-27 passing for 108 yards with an interception. Three of those passes went to Landon Shilhanek, who had 71 yards receiving.
The Bulldogs (2-2 overall, 2-2 MCC) return home Sept. 30 for homecoming against West Valley.
UMATILLA 64, RIVERSIDE 0 — Kaden Salamanca and Javier Jaime combined to rush for 255 yards as the Vikings moved to 2-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a dominant 64-0 home win over the Pirates.
“Proud of the boys,” Umatilla head coach Kyle Sipe said. “A lot of the younger guys got to step up and play. Overall, every single one of our guys did great.”
Salamanca had 144 yards on the ground, and also passed for 38 yards. Jaime rushed for 111 yards, and Ayden Bounxaysana added 78 yards.
Umatilla led 50-0 at halftime.
The Vikings (3-1 overall, 2-0 BMC) host Weston-McEwen on Sept. 30.
“Not looking past our next game with Athena,” Sipe said. “We play week by week. Start again on Monday.”
Riverside (1-2, 1-1) hosts Irrigon on Sept. 30.
Prep girls soccer
ECHO/STANFIELD 8, IRRIGON 0 — Emily Hancock and Keaton Nasario both netted hat tricks as the Cougars pulled away in the second half for a home victory over the Pirates.
Emily Rose and Ally Brown also scored for Echo/Stanfield, which took a 2-0 lead at the half, then found a rhythm after the break.
“Girls came out with more energy, played at a faster pace,” Cougars coach Eddy Ramos said. “In 25 minutes, we scored the next six goals. I think we underestimated them a little bit and let them compete with us for the first half. Second half, I think the girls needed a little wakeup call and realized they needed to compete.”
Irrigon, already shorthanded, saw another player go down to an injury in the second half.
“We came into the game with 12 players,” said Irrigon coach Adriana Cardenas, noting that a key midfielder was lost to a knee injury midway through the second half. “That brought us down to 11.”
The coach, though, was pleased with the effort.
“Our girls definitely stepped up their game even with the numbers,” she said. “Our players keep toughing it out and playing through the injuries.”
Irrigon (0-6 overall, 0-4 Special District 5) is now off for a week until it hosts Umatilla on Sept 29. Echo/Stanfield (2-3, 2-1) visits Riverside on Sept. 23.
WALLA WALLA 7, HERMISTON 3 — The Bulldogs were unable to hold a halftime lead as the Blue Devils netted five unanswered goals after the break to earn a 7-3 Mid-Columbia Conference home win.
Julissa Madrigal had the first two Hermiston goals, and Andrea Sanchez also scored as the Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead at the half.
But Walla Walla knotted the score early in the second half, at which point the game turned.
“They got the goal to tie it and after that, I don’t know if we were kind of stunned, and started playing reactive soccer instead of playing our game,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said.
Medina said that keeper Karina Olvera had “at least 15 saves” as Walla Walla took several long shots. He also commended the play on defense of Denise Figueroa Mejia, saying she “had one of the best games I’ve seen her play. She did an outstanding job as far as not letting anybody by her.”
Hermiston (1-5 overall, 1-5 MCC) hosts Kamiakin on Sept. 24.
LEWISTON 2, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks put up an effort coach Murilo Valera was happy with, even if it didn’t turn into a win on the pitch.
Lewiston scored a goal in each half, which was enough to surpass a solid defensive effort by the host Bucks for a nonleague win.
“In reality, I felt that in the first half we did really well. We were playing with the wind against us. We were able to keep them out in a really good way,” Valera said. “They were not able to make one good shot on goal. They tried about 20-some runs, and none of them could (get) a goal.”
A handball late in the first half right above the goal box gave Lewiston its first good look, and Lewiston capitalized to take a 1-0 lead at the half.
“That was the only good shot they had on the goal from a direct kick,” Varela said.
The coach said his players struggled to connect in the second half with the wind at their backs and due to pressing some, but he was still pleased with the effort of the defense, and of goalkeeper Miranda Medrano.
“Even though we lost, which is not always a good thing, playing against a 5A school like Lewiston in the circumstances today, I can say we did a good job,” he said.
Pendleton (2-4-2 overall) visits Baker on Sept. 29.
Prep boys soccer
LEWISTON 4, PENDLETON 1 — Jack Bonanzi gave the Bucks an early lead, but the host Bengals scored four unanswered goals to secure the nonleague win.
Bonanzi’s goal in the 15th minute put the Buckaroos ahead early, but head coach Kevin Johnson lamented some “home field advantage” that went against Pendleton.
“I would say Pendleton was the much better team,” he said. “We had some calls that should have gone our way but didn’t. Gotta get to the next one.”
The Buckaroos (0-8 overall) are off until Sept. 28 when they host Baker.
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 21-11; EISENHOWER 17-10 — The Bulldogs ended a five-game losing streak with two walk-off hits — including a grand slam from Hailey South — to sweep the visiting Cadets.
South had a perfect 10-for-10 day across the two games with four home runs — two in each contest — and 12 RBIs. She went 6-for-6 and drove in nine runs in the opener, including the game-ending grand slam in the bottom of the seventh to complete a comeback.
She wasn’t the only offensive standout. Cayleigh Miller had four hits and a home run, and Tile Ponele went 5-for-6 and had four RBIs.
In the nightcap, South went 4-for-4, Miller hit another home run and had two RBIs, but it was Bailey Teel who had the key hit, ending the game with a walk-off triple in the bottom of the seventh to score Elizabeth Doherty.
“We are a very young team this year, and the neat thing about slowpitch is it brings out kids that have never played softball before,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said. “Didn’t have many returners from last year's team come back. I think I have 10 or 11 girls that have never touched a softball in their lives. They try their hardest every day. They have come so far from working so hard every day.”
Hermiston (5-5 overall) hosts Davis in a doubleheader Sept. 27.
