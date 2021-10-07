PENDLETON — Ashtyn Brown had five kills and six blocks, but her efforts weren’t enough as Pendleton dropped a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20
Intermountain Conference match to Redmond.
“We struggled getting our back row to connect with the front row tonight,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “But they played hard and battled through. Redmond has a great libero and a strong offense.”
Sauren Garton added four kills, five digs and three blocks for the Bucks, while Akira Gomez had 12 digs, Chloe Taber 14 digs, and Josie Jenness five kills and 12 assists.
The Bucks (5-8 overall, 2-4 IMC) will play Tuesday, Oct. 12 at The Dalles.
GRANT UNION 3, HEPPNER 0 — The Mustangs dropped to 2-5 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-12 loss to the host Prospectors.
“We are in a funk,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said.
Zabrena Masterson ahd five digs, four assists and three kills for the Mustangs (5-10 overall). Morgan Cutsforth added six digs and two kills, while Katie Wilson had eight digs and two kills, Zandra Masterson 11 digs and two kills, Hailey Wenberg 11 digs and Dara Teeman four assists.
STANFIELD 3, UNION 0 — The Tigers improved to 7-0 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-16 road win over the Bobcats.
“The ladies came out tonight with much greater focus,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “Our focus really guided our team energy, and I was pleased with how smart we played overall.”
Zuri Reeser led the Tigers (15-2 overall) with 12 kills, eight digs, nine assist and four aces, while Alexis Shelby chipped in eight kills, six blocks, 13 digs and two aces.
Jennifer Flores added 14 digs, Katelyn Griffin had 20 assists and four kills, and Mazie Reeser added six kills and three digs.
IRRIGON 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Knights picked up an Eastern Oregon League home win with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-21 victory over the Vikings (0-19 overall, 0-7 EOL).
The Knights are 4-3 in league play and 5-9 overall.
COVE 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The visiting Leopards handed the Grizzlies a 25-19, 25-21, 25-15 Old Oregon League loss.
It was senior night, and the tGrizzlies’ lone senior, Sydney Moore, was 10 of 10 from the service line and had two kills.
Freshman Ellery Flerchinger added two kills, while Mayabella Texidor was 10 of 10 from the service line.
Prep girls soccer
PENDLETON 2, RIDGEVIEW 1 — Reilly Lovercheck had a goal and an assist, and Kelsey Lovercheck added a goal as the Bucks beat the visiting Ravens in Intermountain conference play.
“The team played great defense,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “I couldn’t pick out a player of the game if I had to. It was the definition of a team win.”
The Bucks, who will play at Hood River Valley on Friday, improved to 4-0 in the IMC and 7-0 overall.
HERMISTON 6, KENNEWICK 1 — Jizzelle Gonzalez and Sydney Seavert each scored two goals, and the Bulldogs ended a seven-game slide with a Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the visiting Lions.
“We needed that,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “We definitely needed that. It was a great win. I’m super happy with it. The way they came out tonight, they had a fire in them.”
Victoria Mendez and Estephany Dias also scored for the Bulldogs, while Jocilyn Morrison and Aniah Avila each had two assists
Goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky had two saves for Hermiston.
“Yesterday, we sat down and talked,” Guizar said. “I told them we had to find the love and passion we have for the game. They did.”
