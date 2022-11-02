Pend-NM.JPG

North Marion's Saylor Swanson (5) moves the ball up field against the defense of Pendleton's Madaline Schumacher (4) during their 4A state playoff game on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Canby.

 Tanner Russ/Contributed Photo

CANBY — North Marion’s Saylor Swanson opened the scoring 25 minutes into the game on a penalty kick, and the Huskies piled on the goals from there in a 4-0 victory over Pendleton on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.

“A big shout out to our defensive players Madaline Schumacher, Hailey Schmidt, Gracie Pitner, Alison Spratling, and our amazing goalie Miranda Medrano,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “They really saved the game from going into an even worse direction.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.