CANBY — North Marion’s Saylor Swanson opened the scoring 25 minutes into the game on a penalty kick, and the Huskies piled on the goals from there in a 4-0 victory over Pendleton on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the first round of the 4A state playoffs.
“A big shout out to our defensive players Madaline Schumacher, Hailey Schmidt, Gracie Pitner, Alison Spratling, and our amazing goalie Miranda Medrano,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “They really saved the game from going into an even worse direction.”
Swanson finished with a hat trick, scoring all three goals in the first half. The Huskies got a goal from Adrie Lader in the second half.
“For our offense, they tried their best in keeping the ball in our possession,” Varela said. “We had an amazing season and I’m very proud of these girls for working so hard to get to this point.”
North Marion (10-2-1) advances to play Scappoose in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The Bucks finished their season with a 6-7-2 record.
AMITY 6, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — After winning their first state playoff game in school history on Saturday, the Pioneers fell short in the second round of the 3A/2A/1A state playoffs to the Warriors.
Amity (14-1-2) advances to the quarterfinals where it will host Sisters on Nov. 5.
“We were not ready to play today,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “It was a game where nothing goes your way. They had two really good players (Adie Nisly and Eliza Nisly) who were tough to deal with. They came out and wanted to win. We didn’t come with that attitude.”
The Warriors scored three goals in each half of the game.
“Three of the goals, they hit the side of the bar and went in,” Martinez said. “The luck of the draw was on their end.”
Mac-Hi finished its season with the Eastern Oregon League title and a 12-3-2 record.
“It’s the end of the season, but the start of a legacy,”Martinez said. “The girls are already talking about what they need to do for next year. You want to continue to get better. We are looking forward to next season.”
College volleyball
COLUMBIA BASIN 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — On night when the Hawks honored their sophomores and coach DiShondra Goree, who died Oct. 22, Columbia Basin College came away with a 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 NWAC East victory over the Timberwolves before crowd of 649 in Pasco.
Emma Barclay and Alliyah Stevens finished with five kills each for BMCC (5-10 East), while Kenzie Williams had 13 assists and Hallie Bagley 12 digs.
Tamia Allen-Greggs and Lucendy Perez each had seven kills for the Hawks (13-2 East), while Josephine Thompson handed out 13 assists and Abbey Bennington had 13 digs. The Hawks have clinched a playoff spot.
Men’s college soccer
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON 1, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Timberwolves’ season came to a close with a loss to the Lakers in an NWAC regional playoff game in Coos Bay.
SWOCC (10-3-2) advances to play Highline (10-5-2) in the quarterfinals. BMCC finished the season with a 6-6-4 record.
