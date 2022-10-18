PENDLETON — Pendleton rallied from a 2-1 deficit to knock off La Grande 20-25, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 in Greater Oregon League action on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Warberg Court.
“It was Senior Night — a great night to win a tough battle,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “I’m proud of this team for really coming together and showing some mental toughness tonight.”
The Bucks (9-9 overall, 3-3 GOL) evened their season series with the Tigers, who swept Pendleton two weeks ago.
“It was an impressive step in the right direction, for sure,” Speer said.
Josie Jenness led the Bucks with 30 assists, while Lexie Wellman had nine kills and 13 digs, Avery Krigbaum nine kills, and Keirsen Spencer eight kills.
HERMISTON 3, PASCO 0 — The host Bulldogs swept Pasco 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 in Mid-Columba Conference action to snap a seven-match skid.
“The girls all played great tonight,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “Everyone stepped onto the court with confidence and played as a team all the way through. We had some great offensive plays tonight with hitters mixing up shots, which we couldn’t have done without our serve receive and defense being on and our setters giving us the best opportunities.”
Izzy Simmons had eight kills for the Bulldogs, while Kylie Temple and Kaylee Elliott each had six kills and two blocks, Camryn Hagel 13 digs and three aces, Desany Ortega eight digs and two aces, and Ayden Hagel four digs and three aces.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, HEPPNER 1 — The host TigerScots secured the No. 3 seed to the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament with a 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19 victory over the Mustangs.
“We had a great, great effort tonight with a lot of emotion,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “It was senior night and it was a great way for us to send our seniors out with a win.”
Heppner coach Mindy Wilson saw her team lose its second match in a row.
“We played well, but struggled finishing,” Wilson said. “We will hit the floor tomorrow at practice and prepare to meet them again on Saturday.”
Heppner and W-M will meet in the first round of the district tournament Saturday in John Day.
Morgan Cutsforth led the Mustangs with 13 kills and 20 digs, while Dara Teeman had 32 assists and 13 digs. Katie Wilson added 17 digs and four kills, while Hallee Hisler had eight kills and three blocks, Katie Spivey 17 digs, and Hailey Wenberg 13 digs and three aces.
For W-M, Genna Robinson had 20 kills and six blocks, while Lily Lindsey had 12 kills and 18 digs, Addie Perkins 24 assists and four blocks, Lirian Holden 24 digs, Kylie Thornton 22 assists and six digs, Jayden Sparks 16 digs, seven kills and three aces, Luna Dennett five kills and five blocks, and Hailey Watson 19 digs.
GRANT UNION 3, STANFIELD 1 — The Prospectors earned the right to host the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament after beating the visiting Tigers 25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-7.
IRRIGON 3, ENTERPRISE 1 — The Knights closed out their Blue Mountain Conference season with a 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 road win over the Outlaws.
Melissa Leon had five aces and six kills for the Knights (13-9 overall, 4-6 BMC), while Nia Seastone had nine kills and two blocks, Jolyne Harrison six kills, Leah Mueller 19 assists, and Esmeralda De Loera three aces.
JOSEPH 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — The host Eagles picked up the last ticket to the Old Oregon League district tournament with a 25-21, 25-8, 25-16 play-in game victory over the Rockets.
“We didn’t take home the win tonight, but my team worked hard and I’m very proud of them for how far they have come this season,” PR coach Jen Porter said.
Jaxynn Thurmond had 12 digs and four kills for the Rockets, while Avia Ellis had 10 digs and six kills, Ali Smith 10 digs, Teagan Thornton six assists, and Kailee Clark four assists.
Girls soccer
RIVERSIDE 3, UMATILLA 1 — The Pirates finished second in the Special District 5 regular-season standings with an 8-3-1 record after beating the host Vikings.
Julie Magana scored two goals for the Pirates, while Miriam Landeros had one.
WALLA WALLA 2, HERMISTON 1 — The Blue Devils handed the Bulldogs their fourth Mid-Columbia Conference loss in a row at Kennison Field.
Boys soccer
RIVERSIDE 8, UMATILLA 0 — The Pirates (8-1-1) closed out their Special District 6 regular season with a road win over the Vikings.
Slowpitch softball
FERRIS 15, HERMISTON 3 — The Saxons handed the host Bulldogs a loss in the first round of the District 5/8 tournament.
Abby Colton went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs for Ferris (10-5), while Martin Teel, Katelin Terry and Donyelle Strauss each drove in two runs.
Ferris moves on to play Mt. Spokane, while Hermiston (7-12) will play at University at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out game.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, WALLA WALLA 0 — Emma Barclay had 10 kills, and Kenzie Williams handed out 24 assists to lead the Timberwolves to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-22 NWAC East victory over the visiting Warriors.
Alli Alger added eight kills and six digs for BMCC (4-8 East), while Alliyah Stevens had seven kills.
Eden Schilder led WWCC (3-7) with 10 kills, while Olivia Campos had 19 assists and eight digs, and Sydney Wilson seven digs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.