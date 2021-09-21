PENDLETON — Freshman Josie Jenness handed out 36 assists and had six ace serves as Pendleton held off The Dalles 25-18, 25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 15-5 on Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Intermountain Conference play.
“They battled pretty well, which was nice to see,” Bucks coach Amanda Lapp said. “We finally had a student section in the gym. The girls came alive during their first home game with fans.”
Nora Yoshioka added 42 digs for the Bucks (5-5 overall, 1-1 IMC), while Faith Broadfoot and Sauren Garton each had seven kills, and Ashtyn Brown five kills and five blocks.
Pendleton will host Crook County on Thursday.
HERMISTON 3, EISENHOWER 1 — Kambree Baker had seven kills, and MycKayla Shaver added six to lead the Bulldogs (2-3) to a 25-11, 25-17, 21-25, 25-18 nonleague home win over the Cadets.
“They were making really smart decisions and taking controlled swings,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “I was super proud. They had times where they could go for the big swing or make the smart play, and they made the smart play.”
Camryn Hagel added six aces for the Bulldogs.
“She did amazing, and passed really, really well,” Bunn said of Hagel.
Hermiston will host Walla Walla on Thursday.
ECHO 3, CONDON 0 — Faith McCarty had 14 kills and 13 digs as the Cougars beat the visiting Blue Devils 25-12, 25-12, 25-16 in Big Sky League action.
“They are really playing awesome,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “We beat Ione last week, then won the Riverside tournament Saturday, going 9-0, and then turned around and played on a Tuesday.”
Nevaeh Thew added six kills, 13 assists and seven aces for the Cougars (9-3 overall, 2-0 BSL), while Charlei Harwood added six kills and six blocks, Halee Holman and four aces, and Kyla Larson 16 digs.
NIXYAAWII 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The Golden Eagles handed the visiting Grizzlies a 25-11, 25-8, 25-20 old Oregon League loss.
“We had great serves from Sistine (Moses) in the first set, and from Mersayus (Hart) in the second set,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “Ella (Stewart) had some good defense at the net during the whole game. Overall, our team is finding a rhythm and it’s great to see.”
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, BICKLETON 0 — Bella Mastriona was perfect from the service line with four aces and added five kills in helping the Cardinals to a 25-16, 25-10, 26-24 Big Sky League road win over the Pirates.
Madison Orem handed out 20 assists for I/A, which improved to 2-2 in BSL play and 5-5 overall.
The Cardinals will host Mitchell/Spray on Thursday.
IRRIGON 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Knights picked up a 25-22, 25-10, 25-23 Eastern Oregon League road win over the Vikings.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY ACADEMY 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — The TigerScots gave the Knights a battle, they fell short 25-16, 25-18, 25-19 on Monday night.
“It was great to get almost all our players back on the floor,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “I was very pleased with how we played and I am looking forward to getting everyone back and a couple of good practice days in the gym.”
Genna Robinson led the TigerScots with five kills and two blocks, while Charli King had four kills and six assists, Addi Perkins handed out seven assists, Dalaynee Angell had five kills and two aces, and Lirian Holden had nine digs.
Prep girls soccer
CHIAWANA 4, HERMISTON 0 — The Bulldogs and the visiting Riverhawks played to a scoreless tie in the first half, but Chiawana came alive after the break.
“They scored three goals in the first eight minutes of the second half,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “We got scared. Instead of being excited that it was 0-0 at the half, we were slow on our feet.
It’s weird. We were ready in the first half, but not in the second. I think they were disappointed it was 0-0.”
Hermiston goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky finished with 20 saves.
“She had multiple crucial saves,” Guizar said. “She did amazing, but it takes more than one player.”
The Bulldogs will host Walla Walla on Thursday.
MCLOUGHLIN 6, UMATILLA 0 — Gisselle Ruiz had three goals and an assist to lead the Pioneers (6-1) to a nonleague road victory over the Vikings.
“Gisselle had a pretty good game today with three goals and one assist,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “The girls played really well. Their passes were there and we created space. Everything was in sync.”
Also scoring for the Pioneers were Caitlin Barnhart, Rosie Valasco and Diana Gomez.
“The goalie blocked Rosie’s shot and she got the rebound and put it in,” Martinez said.
Valasco also had an assist, as did Johana Martinez, Sinai Martinez and Leslie Sanchez.
Goalkeeper Ruby Jaimez finished with two saves for her sixth shutout this season.
“Their goalie (Braelyn Cragun) has an awesome game,” Martinez said of the Umatilla goalie. “She did a great job of keeping it to six goals.”
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 10-16 SUNNYSIDE 3-0 — Hailey South hit two home runs, and the Bulldogs christened their new field with a sweep of Sunnyside.
“It took us a lot to get going,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said of the first game. “Finally, in the bottom of the fifth, the girls started swinging hard, trusting their skills and that’s when we started getting our runs. Hailey South hit a home run — the first one on the new field. That was pretty special.”
South’s homer in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Bulldogs an 8-3 lead.
South added another home run in the second game, as did Eliza Rodriguez, while Rylee Richman, Macy Tovar and Kaylee Billsborough hit triples.
Myla McAdams pitched the first game, while Kendyl Inners got the win in the second.
