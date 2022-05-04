PENDLETON — The Pendleton girls wrapped up their Intermountain Conference tennis season on Wednesday, May 4 with a 5-3 loss to Ridgeview.
Pendleton’s No. 1 singles player Olivia Corbett lost 6-4, 7-6 to Kylee Rost, who Corbett beat earlier in the season. Rost won the IMC district title last year.
Lucy Oyama beat Ridgeview’s Bri Post 7-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, while Taybree Walker eked out a -6, 6-2, 13-11 victory over Lucy Stancliff at No. 4.
The Bucks also got a win from the No. 4 doubles team of Adelaide Tesch and Josie Nelson, who beat Kinsey Newell and Reese Evenhus 6-1, 6-4.
The Bucks will play in the IMC district tournament May 11-12. The girls will play at Sam Johnson Park in Redmond, while the boys will pay at Ridgeview High School.
The top four singles and top four doubles teams will advance to state.
Prep baseball
JOSEPH 10-10, UMATILLA 0-0 — The Eagles handed the visiting Vikings a pair of Eastern Oregon League losses. No other details were available.
Umatilla will host McLoughlin on May 10 in a non league doubleheader.
Track and field
Hermiston’s Ryker McDonald had a productive day at the Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco.
McDonald ran a personal best of 11.19 seconds in winning the 100 meters. He also had a PR of 23.31 in the 200, which put him third. He also finished second in the shot put (44-8), and ran the anchor leg of the 4x100 relay team that finished second (44.86).
Caden Hottman continued his dominance in the MCC in the shot put (53-9 1/2) and discus (174-9). He has not lost to an MCC thrower this year in either event.
Hermiston freshman Jaysen Rodriguez won the 800 in a personal best time of 2:00.55, and he ran a leg on the 4x400 relay team that finished second in 3:33.23 — its best time of the year.
In the girls meet, sophomore Alondra Risueno won the 100 (13:14), was second in the 200 with a PR of 27.58, and ran legs on the winning 4x100 (51.03) and 4x400 (4:15.73) relay teams.
Megan Joyce (2:29.41) and Sydney Sanchez (2:29.85) placed first and second in the 800 meters, while Dalia Cervantes won the 200 with a PR of 26.87, was second in the 100 (13.30), and ran on both winning relays.
Bailey Young won the shot put with a heave of 45-5. She also placed third in the discus (111-9) and third in the javelin (105-4).
Freshman Madeline Jared had a leap of 31-5 to win the long jump, and was second in the long jump (15-6).
Prep lacrosse
HERMISTON 12, KAMIAKIN 9 — Carson Bradshaw scored three goals, and Vinny Trevino, Nick Purswell and Frankie Trevino each had two, as the Bulldogs beat the Braves on the road Tuesday night.
Blake Palzinski, Kellen Young and Nathaniel Connell each added a goal, while Jasper Hardy finished with four saves.
“The JV kids played most of the second half,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said.
The Bulldogs will host Richland on Friday night, then will host Mt. Spokane at 11 a.m. Saturday in a state play-in game.
College baseball
COLUMBIA BASIN 15-4, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-0 — The Hawks’ pitching staff allowed just two hits in handing the Timberwolves a loss in the first game of their NWAC East doubleheader in Pasco.
BMCC got its first run in the fourth inning as Zachary Walsh scored on a wild pitch.
In the top of the seventh, a Louis Powell single sent Brennan Fitzsimonds and Aiden Marsh across the plate, but it hardly made a dent in CBC’s lead.
Brooks Rasmussen hit a double and had four RBIs for the Hawks, who pounded out 15 hits. Payton Kallaher also hit a double and drove in two runs.
In the nightcap, three CBC pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts, one hit and four walks in completing the sweep.
Payton Cooper had the lone hit for BMCC (4-38 overall, 2-20 East), while starter Levi Nicodemus had a quality outing, allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work.
