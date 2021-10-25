PENDLETON — Sauren Garton had 13 kills and two blocks as Pendleton finished its season Monday, Oct. 25, with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-17 nonleague win over Baker.
“We ended the season on a high note,” Bucks coach Amanda Lapp said. “Our girls played really well together and the gym was alive. I was glad to see the amount of improvement throughout the season.”
Josie Jenness handed out 26 assists for the Bucks (7-11 overall), while Nora Yoshioka had 24 digs, Chloe Taber 20 digs, Ashtyn Brown five kills and seven blocks, and Faith Broadfoot six kills.
Monday was Lapp’s final game with the Bucks. She steps down after 10 years with the program.
KAMIAKIN 3, HERMISTON 0 — Grace Vertrees had nine kills, and Ayden Hagel handed out 30 assists, but the host Bulldogs fell short against Kamiakin 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 in a Mid-Columbia Conference match.
“The girls played a great game against a good team,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “They fought really hard and made adjustments when they needed to. I was super proud of how hard they played and bounced back.”
Malayna Anderson added seven kills, MycKayla Shaver five kills, Kambree Baker five kills, and Camryn Hagel had 18 digs. The Bulldogs also had five aces as a team.
“Everyone got a lot of action tonight, which was great,” Bunn said. “Shyenne Troppmann came in and played the back row tonight and did a good job. She was good on serve receive and that kept us in our system.”
Hermiston will finish the regular season Thursday at Richland.
