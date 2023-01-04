PENDLETON — The Dalles took advantage of numerous turnovers and a sluggish first half by Pendleton for a 55-39 nonleague win over the Bucks on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Warburg Court.
“Not our best performance,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We had a lot of turnovers in the first half, and way too many defensive breakdowns throughout.”
The Riverhawks (4-3) jumped out to a 13-5 lead in the first quarter, and extended the lead to 26-15 at the half. A 17-10 run in the third quarter helped The Dalles pull away for good.
Kendall Murphy led the Bucks (4-9) with seven points, while Maddy Schumacher, Hailey Schmidt and Avery Krigbaum each had five points.
“Mel Boatman brought good energy for us tonight, and so did Maddy Schumacher,” Foster said. “We need to refocus tomorrow and get ready for the start of league play on Friday.”
Sydney Newby and Jeilana Stewart led The Dalles with 12 points each.
The Bucks will open Greater Oregon League play at 6 p.m. Friday, hosting Ontario.
Boys basketball
THE DALLES 60, PENDLETON 55 — The Riverhawks got out to a 12-0 lead to open the game, then held off the Bucks in the second half for a home win at Kurtz Gym.
The Dalles led 29-13 after the first quarter, and 37-25 at the half. The Bucks went on a 30-23 run in the second half, but came up short.
Gauge Rueber scored 13 of his 22 points in the second half for Pendleton, while Evan Lehnert added 12 points and Ben Jennings eight.
Henry Begay led the Riverhawks with 19 points, while Josh Taylor and Will Lee each had 13.
The Bucks will open Greater Oregon League play at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting Ontario.
Boys wrestling
HERMISTON 66, WALLA WALLA 18 — The Bulldogs used 10 pins and one forfeit to cruise to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Blue Devils.
Hermiston got pins from Brodie Favorite (106 pounds), Carlos Cervantes (113), Pedro Pacheco (120), Jeshaiah Tejada Garza (132), Jaysen Rodriguez (138), Daniel Garza (145), Ben Larson (170), Tama Tuia (182), Jaxson Gribskov (195) and Siu Sepeni (285).
Rodriguez had the fastest pin of the night, beating Wa-Hi’s Caleb Milligan in 22 seconds.
Girls wrestling
HERMISTON 60, WALLA WALLA 16 — While the Bulldogs had a full lineup, the host Blue Devils did not. Hermiston was awarded six forfeits, and registered four pins picking up a Mid-Columbia Conference win.
The Bulldogs got pins from Desirae Juarez (130), Elena Flores (140), Lorena Guardado (145) and Jaydan McKim (170). McKim had the fast pin of 1:07 in her win over Wa-Hi’s Ariel Amaro.
College men’s basketball
SPOKANE 92, BLUE MOUNTAIN 78 — Chad Napoleon had 25 points and three rounds, but the Timberwolves fell short in their NWAC East opener against the visiting Sasquatch.
BMCC hurt itself with 26 turnovers, which Spokane turned into 27 points.
Trey Stevens led Spokane with 26 points, while Emmett Holt had 20 and Conrad Bippes 19.
College women’s basketball
SPOKANE 77, BLUE MOUNTAIN 55 — Madeline Gebers poured in 25 points and had six rebounds to lead the Sasquatch to an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
BMCC trailed just 17-16 after the first quarter, but Spokane went on a 37-21 run over the next two quarters to pull away.
Nane Lokotui led the Timberwolves with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Jaelyn Brainard had 10 points.
