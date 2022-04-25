THE DALLES — Allison Galloway shot a 104 to lead Pendleton at the Intermountain Conference tournament on Monday, April 25 at The Dalles Country Club.
The Bucks finished fourth among the six teams with a 461. Crook County won the team title with a 434, with Redmond second at 447.
Redmond’s Elizabeth Richardson took medalist honors with an 89. Katelyn Vassar of The Dalles was second with a 94. They were the only two players to shoot under 100.
“We did a lot better today than we did last week,” Pendleton coach Dave Curtis said. “We improved by 30-some strokes.”
Also scoring for the Bucks were MaKenna Harrington (113), Anika Urbina (121) and Abby Thorne (123).
Baseball
BAKER 11, HEPPNER 8 — The Mustangs rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth inning, but fell short against the host Bulldogs in a nonleague game.
Baker led 7-3 after three innings, and the Mustangs took an 8-7 lead in the sixth as Carson Eynetich drove in two runs with a double to right field, and Caden George put three runs across the plate with a double to right.
The Bulldogs came back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, with two runs coming off a triple by Kai Ogan, to take the lead for good.
Toby Nation hit a three-run home run in the third inning for the Mustangs.
Softball
BAKER 5, HEPPNER 0 — Kaycee Cuzick pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out 12, in a nonleague win over the Mustangs at the Baker Sports Complex.
Kylie Boor, Hadlie Nation, Kadie Henrichs, Makiyah Christian and Kate Spivey all hit singles for the Mustangs, who left two runners stranded on base in the top of the seventh.
Nation pitched a complete game for Heppner, scattering eight hits and striking out eight.
Kiley Jo Alrich went 3-for-4 with a double for the Bulldogs, while Brooklyn Rayl went 2-for-4 with a double.
Tennis
REDMOND 7, PENDLETON 1 — The Panthers gave the Bucks all they could handle in an Intermountain Conference match in Pendleton.
Naya Lewis handed Pendleton’s Olivia Corbett just her second loss of the season, 7-6, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles match.
In the No. 2 match, Redmond’s McKenna Crain topped Nora Yoshioka 6-4, 6-2.
The Panthers won all four singles matches, and three of four doubles matches.
Pendleton’s Adelaide Tesch and Josie Nelson beat Redmond’s Kaisa Chapanar and Carmen Schulthess 7-6, 7-6 in the No. 4 doubles match.
