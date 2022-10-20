PENDLETON — Pendleton gave its seniors a night to remember with a 1-0 Greater Oregon League victory over Baker on Thursday, Oct. 20.
“We dominated the game from the very beginning,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “Baker had five accurate good shots in the first half that Miranda (Medrano) made as great saves, and none in the second half.”
Hadley Brown scored the only goal the Bucks would need in the third minute of the game, and Medrano recorded the shutout in goal.
"We had 11 shots in the second half, with three at the cross bar and six ending with corner kicks,” Varela said.
The Bucks (5-6-2 overall, 3-2 GOL) moved into a second-place tie in the league standings with Ontario after the Tigers lost to La Grande.
Pendleton will close out the regular season Monday, Oct. 24, against La Grande at Eastern Oregon University. La Grande won the league title with the win over Ontario.
Volleyball
GRANT UNION 3, STANFIELD 2 — The Prospectors earned the right to host the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament after rallying to beat the Tigers 19-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-12 in a tie-breaker at Pilot Rock High School.
Senior Zuri Reeser led the Tigers with 13 kills, 14 digs, 11 assists and four aces. Mykael Graham added 12 digs and 11 assists, while Mazie Reeser had six kills, 14 digs and three blocks, and Lauren Putnam five kills, six blocks and four aces.
Stanfield will play the winner of the Weston-McEwen-Heppner match at 2 p.m. Saturday.
HANFORD 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Falcons handed the visiting Bulldogs a 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Boys prep soccer
BAKER 1, PENDLETON 1 — Kenny Cook scored in the 84th minute to pull the Bucks into a tie with the Bulldogs in a Greater Oregon League match in Baker City.
“We played really well against a spirited, physical Baker team,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We dominated possession and showed a great fighting spirit.”
Slowpitch softball
UNIVERSITY 13, HERMISTON 3 — The Titans ended the Bulldogs’ season with a victory at the District 5/8 Tournament in Spokane.
Abby Watkins had four hits with a double and three RBIs for U-Hi (14-2).
The Titans face Ridgeline in a semifinal game Friday. Hermiston finished the season 7-13.
