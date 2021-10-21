PENDLETON — After going 0-2-1 in its past three matches, Pendleton came away with a 6-1 Intermountain Conference win Thursday, Oct. 21, over Crook County.
Kelsey Lovercheck had a hat trick and an assist for the Bucks (9-2-1 overall, 6-1-1 IMC), while Reilly Lovercheck had two goals and Ashtyn Larson a goal and an assist.
“We played well and our center mid Melanie Boatman helped keep the whole team calm, and controlled the middle of the field tonight,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said.
The Bucks will finish the regular season next week, host Hood River Valley on Oct. 26, and playing at Ridgeview on Oct. 28.
SOUTHRIDGE 1, HERMISTON 0 (SO) — The Suns converted four of five shootout attempts to hand the visiting Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Hermiston made one of five shootout attempts.
The game was tied 0-0 at the end of regulation, and overtime was the same.
Football
HEPPNER 47, IRRIGON 6 — The host Mustangs held the Knights to just 28 yards of offense in posting a Blue Mountain Conference win and picking up the conference title.
“We spread things around and we let the seniors do a few things,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “We let a lineman (Kegan Steagall) run in a 2-point conversion. We did what we needed to do. I was pleased with the outcome. We need to keep playing sharp and keep improving.”
Heppner (8-0 overall, 5-0 BMC), which has won 25 games in a row, got rushing touchdowns from Bryan Collins (75 yards), Hayden McMahon (13), Jace Coe (53), and Brock Hisler (35).
Coe also had a receiving touchdown of 50 yards from Landon Mitchell, and returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown.
Conor Brosnan added a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Defensively, Hisler had seven tackles, Ty Boor and Toby Nation each had six, and Blaine Mahoney had five.
Irrigon’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter — a 4-yard run from Braden Atkins.
Prep volleyball
BAKER 3, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — The Pioneers gave the No. 5 team in the state all they could handle, but the visiting Bulldogs were able to hold on for a 20-25, 28-26, 25-13, 27-25 Greater Oregon League win.
“What a game,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “We played so hard against No. 5 in the state and almost all games were very close. The girls made them earn every point. It was a very exciting game and the best game the Pioneers have played all year.”
Emma Leber led the Pioneers with six aced, five kills, four blocks and eight digs, while Darby Rhoads added six aces, three kills and 11 digs, and Madi Perkins eight aces, 13 assists and four digs.
RIDGEVIEW 3, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks finished their Intermountain Conference season with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 loss to the visiting Ravens, who won the conference title with a 10-0 record.
“It was senior night, and boy could you feel the love in the gym tonight,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “Daisy (Jenness) was cleared to serve and she started our match out with the first serve. It was great to see her in uniform and on the court.”
Sauren Garton had six kills, 21 digs and two blocks for the Bucks (6-11 overall, 3-7 IMC), while Nora Yoshioka had 26 digs, Ashtyn Brown seven kills and nine blocks, and Josie Jenness 14 assists and two blocks.
COVE 3, NIXYAAWII 1 — The Golden Eagles were making their first appearance at the Old Oregon League District Tournament since the program began in 2014, but the visiting Leopards put an end to their season with a 25-11, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14 victory.
“This was a great game to witness,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “Our team came to play and left everything on the court. Cove had to work hard to get this win to advance. I’m so proud of these girls for making Nixyaawii history.”
Stanley noted the blocking of Ella Stewart and Mersayus Hart, and the serving of Sistine Moses and Grace Moses-Watchman.
The Golden Eagles finished the season 7-8.
Cross-country
3A MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS — Led by freshman Jaysen Rodriguez, the Hermiston boys won the conference title with 21 points at Leslie Grove Park in Richland.
The Bulldogs placed their top five runners in the top seven, with Rodriguez placing second in a time of 17 minutes, 17.39 seconds.
Miguel Duron was third (17:23.10), followed by Logan Springstead (4th, 17:31.11), Zachary Turner (5th, 17:48.64) and John Mills (7th, 18:05.63).
Walla Walla’s Brody Hartley won the race in a time of 16:54.57.
In the girls race, Hermiston finished second in the team standings behind Kennewick.
The Lions finished with 34 points, while the Bulldogs had 36.
Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt won the race with a time of 17:13.39, breaking the course record by a minute. It was her second district title in as many years.
Sophomore Megan Joyce led the Bulldogs with a third-place finish in a time of 19:52.35, followed by Alexia Serna (6th, 20:11.77), Ashley Treadwell (7th, 20:55.10), Jacqueline Garcia Sandoval (8th, 21:09.33) and Madeline Franke (12th, 21:25.66).
The Hermiston boys and girls will run Oct. 30 at the District 8 3A/4A Cross-country Championships in Spokane.
Boys soccer
PENDLETON 3, CROOK COUNTY 0 — Sophomore goalkeeper Manuel Lopez finished with six saves to help the Bucks to an Intermountain Conference road win over the Cowboys.
“This is a great moral booster for sure,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We got a great win on the road. We are happy with that.”
Kasen Heinrich, Simon Johnson and Kenny Cook all scored goals for the Bucks (3-10 overall, 2-6 IMC).
MCLOUGHLIN 0, LA GRANDE 0 — The Pioneers and host Tigers played to a draw in Greater Oregon League play on Wednesday.
“We came unprepared for the match,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “Also, the game was played on turf which makes a little difference because the home team is used to this kind of field. That shouldn’t be an excuse for our team to perform poorly. We host Ontario this Saturday. We have to be ready to play smart and harder than we did tonight.”
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 9, MEAD 5 — The Bulldogs moved into the semifinals of the 3A MCC/GSL District Tournament with a home win over the No. 2-ranked Panthers (16-2).
“From what I could gather, we were the underdog,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said. “They were good. They were waiting for us to mess up. When we did, everyone had each other’s back and we were able to pull it together.”
Hailey South hit a pair of doubles, Macy Tovar came through with a two-out, two-run double, and Eliza Rodriguez hit a two-run double.
“Overall, the girls did a good job with their at-bats,” Stone said. “It was good to see them follow through. Eliza also had a killer catch in left field in the fourth innings for a double play when they had runners on second and third.”
Hermiston will play at 11 a.m. Saturday at University High School in Spokane.
