PENDLETON — Pendleton improved to 4-0 on the season with a 3-2 victory over Redmond in their Intermountain Conference opener on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Reilly Lovercheck had a goal and two assists for the Bucks, while Hadley Brown and Kelsey Graham also scored for Pendleton.
“We are really working on having a full team offense,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “Our defense played great, and I was really pleased with how they played considering how physical Redmond was.”
The Bucks let 3-1 at the half, then played excellent defense in the second half.
Alison Spratling and Melanie Boatman man-marked Redmond’s Dagne Harris the whole game and did not let her score.
Goalkeeper Miranda Medrano had eight saves for the Bucks.
“She had a really big game,” Rickman said. “She had the best game I have seen her play. She had a couple of big saves that helped us back there.”
The Bucks will play a nonleague game Saturday at Lewiston, Idaho.
WALLA WALLA 1, HERMISTON 0 (SO) — The Blue Devils converted three of their shootout attempts to hand the host Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss.
Hermiston (2-6 MCC) made one shootout goal.
“We outplayed them,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “We were the better team. They never really had an open shot on us. We missed or kicked it right at the goalie. We played one of our best games, we just couldn’t finish.”
Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky had five saves for the Bulldogs, who play at conference-leading Richland on Saturday.
Prep boys soccer
REDMOND 7, PENDLETON — The Bucks dropped their Intermountain Conference opener on the road to the Panthers, who picked up their first win of the season.
Pendleton (1-3 overall) will host Lewiston, Idaho, on Saturday.
Prep volleyball
CROOK COUNTY 3, PENDLETON 1 — The Bucks fell to 1-2 in Intermountain Conference play with a 20-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18 home loss to the Cowboys.
“They are pretty good,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “They have a good offensive game, they see the court and switch things up when we switch things up. My girls hung in there really well tonight.”
Sauren Garton led the Bucks with eight kills, 17 digs and four blocks, while Nora Yoshioka had 28 digs, Ashtyn Brown eight blocks and four kills, and Josie Jenness 22 assists.
“They fought the entire time,” Lapp said of her team, “but we kind of got worked on serve receive.”
WALLA WALLA 3, HERMISTON 1 — Grace Vertrees had 13 kills, and Camryn Hagel had 24 digs, but the host Bulldogs dropped a close Mid-Columbia Conference match to the Blue Devils, 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-14.
“The girls played their hearts out tonight,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “In the end, it was those small runs we let the other team go on because of our errors that eventually got us into trouble. They had a lot of fight in them tonight, and it showed the other teams in the conference that we are a force to reckon with when we play like that.”
Brooke Turner added 10 digs for the Bulldogs, who had eight block assists on the night.
HEPPNER 4, PILOT ROCK 1 — Zabrena Masterson eight blocks, eight digs and five kills to lead the host Mustangs to a 27-25, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20 Blue Mountain Conference win over the Rockets.
“We just didn’t play well,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They are pretty scrappy and we were struggling, so that doesn’t help.”
Hallee Hisler added four blocks and four kills, while Morgan Cutsforth added nine digs, four kills and two aces, Zandra Masterson had 12 digs and six assists, Hailey Wenberg had 18 digs and four aces, Katie Wilson had 10 digs, and Dara Teeman handed out nine assists.
UNION 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — Genna Robinson had 13 kills and four blocks, but it wasn’t enough as the TigerScots dropped a 25-10, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24 Blue Mountain Conference match to the host Bobcats.
Charli King handed out 12 assists for W-M (7-5 overall, 1-1 BMC), while Lily Lindsey had 19 digs, Lirian Holden 16 digs, and Delaynee Angell went 19 of 19 from the service line with six aces.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, MITCHELL/SPRAY/WHEELER 0 — Grace Ogden was a perfect 24 of 24 from the service line, with four aces, to help the Cardinals to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 Big Sky League win over the visiting Rattlers.
Madison Orem handed out 13 assists and had three aces for I/A (6-5 overall, 3-1 BSL), while Bella Mastriona had seven kills.
COVE 3, NIXYAAWII 0 — The Leopards handed the visiting Golden Eagles a 25-9, 25-15, 25-19 Old Oregon League loss.
“We had a slow start and just didn’t find our game,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “Overall, they were a great team to play.”
Slowpitch softball
HERMISTON 23-14, EISENHOWER 3-4 — The Bulldogs improved to 5- on the season with a sweep of the Cadets in Yakima.
“Truthfully, all the girls came out swinging,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said. “They all stood out today. Eliza Rodriguez was the triple threat though. She played great defense, hit great and ran the bases amazingly. When the girls are on and having fun, they are unstoppable.”
Rodriguez had two home runs, and Hailey South had a pair of doubles and a triple.
“Kaylee Billsborough, Eliza, Rylee Richman, Macy Tovar and Alli Serna had some great shots,” Stone said.
Football
GRANT UNION 46, IRRIGON 6 — Braden Atkins scored on a 10-yard interception return in the second quarter for the Knights, but that was all the host Prospectors allowed.
“We still need to work on tackling,” Irrigon coach Ken Thompson said. “We have a lot of work to do. We have some good kids I wouldn’t want to coach any other kids. Someday we are going to get there.”
The Knights stopped Grant Union on its first possession, but the Prospectors were able to move the ball from there, taking a 20-0 lead after the first quarter, and 28-6 at the half.
“Josiah Moreno ran the ball for us really well,” Thompson said. “We just couldn’t score. (Maverick) Miller is a really good quarterback, and their running back (Justin Hodge) was fast and we couldn’t tackle him. We got out coached and outplayed. Their kids are a little tougher than ours.”
Cross-country
STANFIELD FUN COUNTRY — Heppner’s Trevor Nichols ran to a third-place finish — just a half step behind second-place Bayden Menton of Enterprise (16:26), to lead the Mustangs to a third-place finish in the boys standings.
Nichols turned in a time of 16:26.0, while teammate Ed Ellsworth was 11th (18:31.20). Jacob Finch was 14th (19:01.10), followed by Kamron Drury (18th, 19:19.20) and Thomas Rudolf (30th, 21:20.10).
Enterprise won the team title with 21 points, followed by Baker (55) and Heppner (60).
Zac Knapp of Enterprise won the race in a time of 15:24.9.
Jagjot Singh (9th, 19:10) was the first man across the finish line for Stanfield/Echo, while Keegan Chitty was 6 seconds behind him in 13th place.
Ethan Jones was the first McLoughlin runner in, clocking a 19:11.70 to finish 15th.
Quinn Funderburk (20:24.90) led Umatilla with a 23rd-place finish, while Matthew Hammond (24th, 20:43.08) was the top Riverside runner.
Griswold’s Wyatt Van Welchel (49th, 23:27.70) was the top man for the Grizzlies, while teammate Jef Case (51st, 24:10.30) was two spots behind. Bryson Baleztena (50th, 24:01.90) topped the Pilot Rock contingent.
In the girls division, Heppner’s Hailey Heideman finished fifth in a time of 22:31.20. The Mustangs finished third in the team standings behind Baker and Enterprise.
Heppner had two other runners in the top 10 — Kylie Boor (23:38.60) was eighth, and Hannah Finch (24:21.50) was 10th. Irelynn Kollman (16th, 26:01.80) and Harley Anderson (26th, 31:35.80) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs.
Riverside’s Caelyn Pullen (23:53.30) finished ninth overall, while Ezra Schneider (14th, 25:34.20) was the first Stanfield/Echo runner across the finish line.
Umatilla’s Dacceli Gonzalez (27:28.10) was 20th, while Pilot Rock’s McLenna Bray (27:35.90) was 21st.
Saturday, Sept. 25
College football
College of Idaho at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Union at Heppner, noon
Pendleton at Oregon City Tournament, 7 a.m.
Weston-McEwen vs. Grant Union at Stanfield, 1:30 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Stanfield, 3 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg at McLoughlin, 12:30 p.m.
Joseph at Nixyaawii, 10 a.m.
Wallowa at Nixyaawii, 1 p.m.
Wallowa at Griswold, 10 a.m.
Joseph at Griswold, 1 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Richland, 1 p.m.
Pendleton at Lewiston, noon
McLoughlin at Ontario, 11 a.m.
Stanfield/Echo at Trout Lake, 1 p.m.
Irrigon at Four Corners, 10 a.m.
Riverside at Nyssa, 1 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Lewiston at Pendleton, noon
McLoughlin at Ontario, 12:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Four Rivers, noon
Riverside at Nyssa, 11 a.m.
Cross-country
Pendleton at Three Course Challenge, TBD
McLoughlin at Connell Invite, 1 p.m.
Pilot Rock at John Hascall Memorial 3K, TBD
College men’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Spokane, 2:15 p.m.
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 4 p.m.
College women’s soccer
Blue Mountain at Spokane, noon
Corban at Eastern Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
College volleyball
Eastern Oregon at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Prep volleyball
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Hood River Valley at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Pilot Rock at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Tri-Cities Prep at Irrigon, 6 p.m.
Sherman at Echo, 5 p.m.
Griswold at Elgin, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Condon, 5 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermiston at Pasco, 7 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at La Grande, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Pendleton at The Dalles, 4:30 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Hermiston at Pasco (2), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Prep volleyball
Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Sherman, 5 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
La Grande at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
College volleyball
Blue Mountain at Big Bend, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Prep volleyball
Heppner at Stanfield, 5 p.m.
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
Richland at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Union, 6 p.m.
Enterprise at Weston-McEwen, 5 p.m.
McLoughlin at Baker, 6:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Hermison at Chiawana, 7 p.m.
Pendleton at Crook County, 4:30 p.m.
Four Rivers at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Crook County at Pendleton, 4:30 p.m.
Irrigon at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Chiawana at Hermiston (2), 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.