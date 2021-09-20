PENDLETON — Kenny Cook scored two goals as Pendleton won its first game of the season Monday, Sept. 20, with a 4-2 nonleague victory over Baker.

“We saw a lot of good things,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We played against a good, well-coached Baker side. We’re happy to get off the mark with a win.”

Simon Johnson scored the first goal for the Bucks, followed by two goals by Cook. Andre Lopez finished the scoring.

The Bucks (1-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Bulldogs got on the board. Pendleton had a 4-1 lead before Baker scored late in the game.

Goalkeeper Scott Train picked up the win, finishing with five saves.

Pendleton will play Thursday at Redmond in its Intermountain Conference opener.

