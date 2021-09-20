Local roundup: Pendleton holds off Baker 4-2 By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Pendleton's Renee Ortega Cruz and Aldo Duran, of Baker, battle for the ball during a game on Sept. 20, 2021. Pendleton won the match 4-2. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian Buy Now Pendleton goalie Scott Train kicks the ball during a game against Baker on Sept. 20, 2021. Pendleton won the match 4-2. Kathy Aney/East Oregonian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENDLETON — Kenny Cook scored two goals as Pendleton won its first game of the season Monday, Sept. 20, with a 4-2 nonleague victory over Baker.“We saw a lot of good things,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We played against a good, well-coached Baker side. We’re happy to get off the mark with a win.”Simon Johnson scored the first goal for the Bucks, followed by two goals by Cook. Andre Lopez finished the scoring.The Bucks (1-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Bulldogs got on the board. Pendleton had a 4-1 lead before Baker scored late in the game.Goalkeeper Scott Train picked up the win, finishing with five saves.Pendleton will play Thursday at Redmond in its Intermountain Conference opener. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pendleton Kenny Cook Sport Baker Goal Simon Johnson Andre Lopez Lead Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
