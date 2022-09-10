PENDLETON — Kelsey Graham scored three goals as Pendleton slipped past Fruitland, Idaho, 3-2 in a nonleague game Saturday, Sept. 10 at Pendleton High School.
“That was a hard game, but they came through,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “They had a spectacular player on their team (Abbigail Roubidoux). She messed around with us. She was extremely fast and powerful.”
The Bucks (2-1-2) handed the Grizzlies (4-1), the 2021 3A Idaho state champions, their first loss of the season.
The Grizzlies got off to a 2-0 lead early in the game with two goals by Roubidoux, but Graham scored one goal in the first half, and two in the second to secure the win.
Graham’s game-winning goal came with 6 minutes remaining in the game off an assist by Charlie Franklin.
“At the half, we talked about needing to stop the long runs,” Varela said. “We had to break that down. The other team wanted it so bad that they jumped all over us.”
The Bucks also put a player on Roubidoux, the 2021 Idaho 3A Player of the Year.
“She was impressive and made a big impact in the game,” Varela said. “We put Melanie Boatman on that girl and told her not to worry about anything else. Melanie did an amazing job on her. When she got tired, we put Alison Spratling on her. They are the ones who tried to stop her.”
Pendleton goalkeeper Miranda Medrano finished with 28 saves.
Prep volleyball
CULVER 3, STANFIELD 1 — Zuri and Mazie Reeser each had 10 kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell to the visiting Bulldogs 27-25, 25-11, 20-25, 25-10 in nonleague action.
“Culver does a great job of using their experienced seniors,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We battled with them in sets one and three, but we need to work on playing consistently throughout the match.”
Zuri Reeser also had 15 assists, nine digs and six aces, while Mazie Reeser added 16 digs. Mykael Graham handed out 17 assists, while Kylee Jackson had nine kills, 13 digs and four aces, and Destiny O’Neill had six kills, three blocks and 12 digs.
“In the end, we did a lot of positive stuff today considering this is only our fourth match,” Ganvoa said. “We’ll be fine, and I look forward to more competitive matches.”
CULVER 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — Genna Robinson had 15 kills and eight blocks for the TigerScots, but the Bulldogs were able to pull out a 25-20, 25-27, 25-12, 28-26 nonleague win at Stanfield High School.
“We played better than we did last Saturday, but Culver also played better today,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “It was a well-contested match and we saw a lot of improvement in our defense.”
Kylie Thornton added 14 digs and 12 assists for W-M, while Addie Perkins had 14 assists and seven digs, Lily Lindsey 28 digs and five aces, Lirian Holden 23 digs, and Luna Dennett six kills and four blocks.
HEPPNER FINISHES SECOND — The Mustangs went 3-0 in pool play, and beat Riverside and Cove in bracket play to reach the finals of the Helix Volleyball Tournament.
In the championship match, Heppner fell to Sherman 26-24, 25-22.
“We had a great day even though it didn’t end how we wanted it to,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They did a lot of great things as a team. We worked hard and battled through the tough times. We are growing together as a team and I’m pleased with the direction we are going.”
In pool play, the Mustangs beat Cove 25-10, 25-22, topped Griswold 25-14, 25-10, and finished with a 25-5, 25-11 win over McLoughlin.
In bracket play, Heppner beat Riverside 25-19, 25-11, then beat Cove 25-21, 25-14 to reach the finals.
On the day, Ava Gerry had 29 kills and 13 aces, while Hallee Hisler had 23 kills, four blocks and six aces. Dara Teeman handed out 81 assists, had 21 digs and eight aces, and Morgan Cutsforth chipped in 23 kills, 28 digs and 16 aces.
Hailey Wenberg had 56 digs and seven aces, and Katie Wilson had 31 digs, 12 aces and 11 kills.
Boys soccer
HENLEY 1, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pioneers walked off the field at halftime and called it a game.
“They are a good team, but we did not finish the game,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “In all of my years of coaching, I have never seen anything like this.”
One Mac-Hi player was given a yellow card for asking about a foul after he was taken down on the field.
“Another player got run over, said a swear word, which kids will do, and he was given a red card and was thrown out of the game,” Garcia said. “At that point, we were down a player, but we kept playing.”
The final straw came when Mac-Hi goalkeeper Danny Gonzalez was yelling directions at a teammate, and they were admonished by the referee.
“Two of my players got in trouble for communicating with each other,” Garcia said. “They were afraid to do anything. We would have ended up with no players. At the half, I said we are done. I said what is the point? Every call and everything they say is a yellow card or a red card. I told them I was sorry, but we were forfeiting. We will never go back there.”
RIVERSIDE 3, RIVERDALE 2 — The host Pirates handed the Mavericks their first loss of the season.
“It was a really good game on both ends,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “It was a game neither team wanted to lose.”
The Pirates opened the scoring with a goal by Efrain Lopez 10 minute into the game, and Wyatt Browne added a goal 10 minutes later for a 2-0 lead.
“Then they came back to make it 2-1 and we battled back and forth,” Duenas said. “In the last 12 minutes it was 3-1 and we thought we had it in the bag. They had one last shot before the buzzer and it went in.”
Hugo Ceron scored in the 70th minute for the Pirates to give them a 3-1 lead.
Goalkeeper Will Killion finished with eight saves.
“I think now we are starting to build that chemistry,” Duenas said. “They are more focused and can be a good team if we can work together. I think they are seeing the big picture.”
Riverside will play Friday at Four Rivers.
College men’s soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — The Timberwolves opened the scoring, but the Hawks scored three unanswered goals to pick up the NWAC East win in Pasco.
Kameron Murdock scored BMCC’s goal 14:06 into the game, and CBC tied the score at 36:55 for a 1-1 game at the half.
Raymundo Mendez and Zinedine Moreno scored second-half goals for the Hawks to preserve the win.
College women’s soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN 8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Alexis Olives scored four goals, and Yareli Sanchez added two as the Hawks beat the Timberwolves in NWAC East play in Pasco.
Aeryn Elder finished with 11 saves for BMCC, which was outshot 25-1.
Cross-country
45th ANNUAL CATHERINE CREEK SCAMPER — Pendleton freshman Jack Reynolds finished 16th overall with a time of 20:44.90 in the boys Flight 1-2-3 on Friday afternoon in Union.
Teammate Khoda Brown was 30th (25:52.50), while Atticus Tesch was 32nd (26:13.80).
In the boys Flight 4-5-6, Pendleton’s Desmond Minthorn was 32nd (25:53.40), Owen Burt was 34th (27:23.10), and Eric Baisley was 35th (27:23.30).
Williams Harris led Riverside in Flight 4-5-6, placing 26th (24:36.70), with Michael Harris 30th (25:32), and Devon Wiltberger 38th (28:19.60).
In the girls Flight 1-2-3, Pendleton runners Melissa Tune (17th, 26:03.10), Madelyn Lieuallen (18th, 26:16.50) and Aubrey Harrison (19th, 26:30) all finished within seconds of each other.
Riverside’s Caelyn Pullen finished 21st in the flight with a time of 26:45.10, with teammate Aunika Partlow 25th (32:47.20).
Pendleton’s Isabella Estrada was 28th (30:00.10) in light 4-5-6.
