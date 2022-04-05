PENDLETON — Pendleton hit three home runs, and the Bucks improved to 7-0 on the season with a 15-0 nonleague win over McLoughlin on Tuesday, April 5.
Daisy Jenness, Sauren Garton and Faith Broadfoot all hit home runs, with Garton belting a three-run shot in the second inning.
Broadfoot hit a two-run shot in the first inning, and Jenness hit a solo homer in the first.
Pendleton sent 15 batters to the plate in the first, where the Bucks scored twice on passed balls and another on an error. They led 12-0 heading into the second inning.
After the Pioneers failed to score in the second and third innings, the mercy rule came into play.
Garton added a double and finished with four RBIs. She also picked up the win, throwing a perfect game, striking out eight of the nine batters she faced.
Jaden Samp and Chloe Taber hit doubles for the Bucks, who had 10 hits on the day.
UMATILLA 20, RIVERSIDE 1 (3) — Braelyn Cragun hit a double, a triple and drove in four runs as the Vikings opened Eastern Oregon League play with a road win over the Pirates.
Umatilla scored four runs in the first, four more in the second, and invoked the mercy rule after putting eight runs on the board in the third.
Maddisyn Rico added a double and three RBIs for the Vikings, while Thalia Trujillo went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Jara Montez and Libby Hartley also hit doubles for Umatilla.
Piper Dilley scattered seven hits and struck out four in picking up the win.
Makaila Lantis had two hits to lead the Pirates.
Baseball
BEND 2, PENDLETON 1 — The Lava Bears scored two runs in the first inning, and held on for a nonleague win over the Bucks at Hood River High School.
Pendleton would hold 6A Bend scoreless the rest of the way, but struggled to put men across the plate.
With two outs, the Bucks (4-4) scored one run in the bottom of the seventh as Payton Lambert scored off a single to left field by Collin Primus. Primus would be left stranded as Andrew Demianew flew out to left field.
Lambert, Primus, Demianew and Jack Monkman all hit singles for the Bucks. Aiden Gunter pitched a complete game, striking out eight and walking one.
Kaden Isola had two hits and an RBI for the Lava Bears (3-6). Fischer Barber and Logan Malinowski combined for the win, scattering four hits while striking out nine.
“They threw a good guy at us, he was solid,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said of Barber. “High velocity and kept our bats in check. We didn’t swing the bats very well.”
SOUTHRIDGE 8, HERMISTON 1 — For three innings, the Bulldogs were right in the thick of things with the Suns, trailing just 3-0, but Southridge had a power surge in the fourth and fifth innings en route to a Mid-Columbia Conference home win.
Hermiston scored its lone run in the top of the fourth inning to pull with 3-1, but the Suns came back with two runs in the bottom half, and another three in the fifth.
JR Starr scored on a Chase Elliott groundout for the Bulldogs’ run.
Elliott and Jayden Ramirez each had two hits for Hermiston.
Bricen Ostergaard hit a two-run double in the first inning for Southridge, while Broken Palmer picked up the win, scattering four hits and striking out seven.
WESTON-MCEWEN 10, UNION 0 (5) — Blane Peal faced 16 batters, striking out 14, as the TigerScots opened Special District 7 play with a home win over the Bobcats.
“We have had five games canceled,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “They were like caged tigers waiting to get out there.”
Peal, who also threw a no-hitter, helped himself at the plate with two hits and two runs scored.
Taylor McGill and Sean Roggerio each had two hits for W-M (3-0), which will host Lyle on Saturday in a league doubleheader.
HEPPNER 3, GRANT UNION 0 — Tucker Ashbeck and Toby Nation combined for nine strikeouts as the host Mustangs improved to 4-0 in Special District 7 play with a home win over the Prospectors.
Heppner scored two runs in the fourth on an error and a ground out by Jake Lentz, and added another run in the sixth as Cameron Proudfoot scored on a single to right field by Kason Cimmiyotti.
Parker Neault took the loss for the Prospectors. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out eight.
LA GRANDE JV 20, IRRIGON 8 — The Tigers broke open a close game in the fourth inning with five runs, and added eight more in the fifth, to hand the host Knights a nonleague loss.
La Grande led 7-6 after three innings before pulling away for the win.
Spencer Stewart and Cole Maris had Irrigon’s two hits, while Frank Chapa drove in two runs.
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 3, WALLA WALLA 2 — Abel Alatorre scored the game-winning goal in the waning minutes to help Hermiston to a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over the Blue Devils.
“It was tied 2-2 and we had our backs against the wall,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “We were going into the wind. We had a corner kick with 2 or 3 minutes left in the game. Angel Cadenas put it in, and it fell to Abel, who put it in the back of the net.”
Hermiston’s Angel Mendoza opened the scoring late in the first half, and Sam Cadenas put the ball in the net right before the half for a 2-1 lead.
Walla Walla would score 20 minutes into the second half to tie the score before Alatorre buried the game-winner.
Track and field
Heppner’s Conor Brosnan won the shot put, and Hannah Finch took top honors in the triple jump at the Small School Meet in John Day.
It was a field event day, which cut out the Mustangs’ top-notch distance runners.
Brosnan had a winning mark of 39 feet, and he also placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 107 feet, and sixth in the javelin (115-10).
Trevor Nichols finished fifth in the javelin with a toss of 116-11, while Saul Lopez was sixth in the shot put (36-3), Joe Sherman was third in the high jump (5-6), and Ty Boor was third in the triple jump with a leap of 34-4 3/4.
Finch had a winning leap of 31-5 1/4 in the triple jump.
College softball
TREASURE VALLEY 14-13, BLUE MOUNTAIN 3-9 — Mauri Wade hit a double and a home run in the first game to help the Chukars to an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
TVCC pounded out 17 hits, and recorded just one strikeout, in dominating the game.
Kennedy Robertson hit a two-run home run in the third inning, while Macy Cordon hit a solo shot in the second inning.
In the second game, the Chukars led 10-0 in the top of the third before BMCC put three runs on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Delaney Vibbert and AnaReece Weston each hit three-run home runs for the Timberwolves.
Wade went 4-for-5 for TVCC with a triple, a solo home run in the second inning, and four RBIs.
