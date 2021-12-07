PENDLETON — Hailey Schmidt scored a layup with 15 seconds left in the game to help Pendleton beat Baker 48-47 for its first win of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
“It was anyone’s game until the last 2.3 seconds,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “It was a close game from the tipoff to the last play of the game. We did a good job defensively, and moved the ball offensively. This is the best 32 minutes we have played this year.”
Trailing 47-46 with time winding down in the fourth quarter, Pendleton’s Avery Krigbaum threw the ball over the top of Baker’s press to Brielle Youncs, who in turn hit Schmidt at half court. Schmidt went the rest of the way down the court and made her layup to give the Bucks the lead.
The Bulldogs inbounded the ball, and on their second pass, Pendleton’s Jaden Samp stole the ball and got fouled with 2.3 second remaining.
The Bucks finished with 14 steals as a team.
“That is the best defense we have played all season,” Porter said.
The Bucks led 11-7 after the first quarter, and 19-17 at the half. Pendleton had a 33-29 lead going into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs were relentless.
Baker led by as many as five points in the fourth quarter before the Bucks tightened the reins.
“Every kid on our roster tonight played, and every kid contributed to the win in some form or another,” Porter said. “That is nine kids playing and working their tails off. We preach team, and we preach family, and tonight that’s what we played like.”
Chloe Taber led the Bucks with 17 points and six rebounds.
“She hit a timely 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter,” Porter said. “I think it tied the game — there was a lot of excitement going on.”
Olivia Corbett added nine points, while Brielle Youncs had eight points and five assists. Schmidt finished with four points, all in the fourth quarter.
“She hit two free throws that were huge,” Porter said.
Jozie Ramos led the Bulldogs with a game-high 21 points.
Pendleton (1-3) will play Thursday at Putnam.
IRRIGON 53, SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 47 — Melissa Leon had 19 points, and Jolyne Harrison added 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Knights held on for a home win over the Redsides.
Irrigon (2-2) held a slim 27-24 lead at the half, then used a 15-9 third-quarter run to pull away.
Kylie Iverson led SWC with 19 points, nine of which came in the first quarter.
Boys basketball
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 77, IRRIGON 36 — Oscar Thomas had a game-high 30 points to lead the Redsides to a road win over the Knights.
Thomas scored 14 of his points in the second quarter as SWC took a 41-20 lead at the half.
Boyd Davis led the Knights (1-3) with 12 points, while John Cardenas added 10.
