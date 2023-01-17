BAKER CITY — Gauge Rueber scored five of his 13 points in overtime to rally Pendleton to a 68-62 nonleague win over Vale on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Baker High School.
“It was a good second half,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “We were down 18 at the half. We did not come ready to play, and it showed. The second half, we came out with energy I didn’t know we had, and it was contagious. Things started going our way.”
The Bucks were up by 58-56 with 10 second left in regulation. Vale’s Diesel Johnson scored in the waning seconds to send the game into overtime.
“We did the right things in overtime and came out with the win,” Murphy said.
Vale sailed out to a 39-21 lead at the half, but Pendleton (8-9) rallied in the third with a 19-11 run, then pulled even in the fourth with a burst of 18 points, led by Jaydon Hoffert, who scored all nine of his points — on three 3-pointers — in the run.
Carter Cary added 11 points for the Bucks, while Kasen Heinrich added eight.
Johnson led Vale with 20 points, while Spur Jacobs added 12.
HERMISTON 75, SOUTHRIDGE 57 — Grant Olsen poured in a season-high 36 points to help the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Suns.
The teams were tied at 18-18 after the first quarter, and after the Bulldogs took a 31-26 lead at the half, they extended their lead to 54-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Olsen scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter as Hermiston finished with a 21-16 run.
Blake Peterson added 11 points for the Bulldogs (4-4 MCC), while Isaac Corey and Bradley Hottman each chipped in 10 points.
Jesse Tijerina and Carson Condie each scored 10 points to lead the Suns (3-5).
PILOT ROCK 51, WALLOWA 29 — Easton Powers scored 14 of his game-high 18 points in the second half to lead the Rockets to a nonleague road win over the Cougars.
Easton Bailey added 12 points for the Rockets (3-11), nine of which came in the first half as Pilot Rock enjoyed a 28-16 lead at the half.
Isaac Barnum led Wallowa (2-11) with 14 points, while Gabriel Nobles added seven.
IONE/ARLINGTON 70, CONDON 36 — Carson Eynetich scored 23 points, and the Cardinals improved to 4-1 in Big Sky League play with a home win over the Blue Devils.
Eynetich also had 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals as the Cardinals picked up their third consecutive win.
I/A led 17-9 after the first quarter, and 38-18 at the half.
Marcus Radcliffe added 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Cardinals, while Shane Sifford added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Bryce Rollins hauled down 10 rebounds and handed out five assists.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN 66, UMATILLA 41 — A slow start hurt the Vikings Monday in a loss to the Eagles at the MLK Yoda Invitational at Harrisburg High School.
Santiam Christian got off to an 18-3 start, and Caden Trimmer scored 14 of his team-high 21 points in the first half as the Eagles led 36-16.
Emilio Jaimez led the Vikings (6-10) with 26 points, including six 3-pointers.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 75, SOUTHRIDGE 45 — Izzy Simmons scored all 24 of her points in the first three quarters as the Bulldogs cruised to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Suns.
Ellie Heideman scored her 16 points in the first half as Hermiston rolled to a 50-21 lead. Hermiston coach Jay Ego emptied the bench in the fourth quarter.
Dri Coleman added 11 points for the Bulldogs, who improved to 4-4 in conference play.
Josylyn Olson led the Suns (1-7 MCC) with 12 points, while Avery Garvey added 10.
IONE/ARLINGTON 55 CONDON 19 — Najiah Knight scored 10 of her 14 points in the second quarter to help the Cardinals to a Big Sky League home win over the Blue Devils.
Ione/Arlington held Condon scoreless in the first quarter, and took a 35-8 lead at the half.
Calli Troutman added 13 points for the Cardinals (7-5 overall, 4-1 BSL), while Delaney Stefani added 12.
Theresa Campbell led the Blue Devils (4-9, 2-3) with six points.
WALLOWA 58, PILOT ROCK 37 — The Cougars jumped out to a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in handing the visiting Rockets a nonleague loss.
Ali Smith had a game-high 22 points for the Rockets (5-10), hitting six 3-pointers. Aiva Ellis added eight points.
Zoe Hermens led Wallowa (5-7) with 21 points, while Sophie Moeller added 14.
TROUT LAKE 48, IRRIGON 31 — Jolyne Harrison had 16 points and 14 rebounds, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Knights (9-5) dropped a nonleague road game to the Mustangs.
Trout Lake raced out to a 10-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Violette Anderson and Willa McLaughlin each had 17 points for the Mustangs (9-4).
HORIZON CHRISTIAN 41, UMATILLA 32 — Bella Sperry scored a game-high 18 points off six 3-pointers Monday as the Hawks beat the Vikings at the MLK Yoda Invitational at Harrisburg High School.
The Hawks led 27-17 at the half. Umatilla outscored HC 15-14 in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Braelyn Cragun led the Vikings (1-14) with nine points.
Boys wrestling
HERMISTON 55, PASCO 18 — The Bulldogs used five pins, and took advantage of two forfeits to hand Pasco a Mid-Columbia Conference loss at the Dawg House.
Jacoby Rodriguez (120), Aiden Favorite (126), Jaysen Rodriguez (138), Ben Larson (170) and Jaxson Gribskov (195) all recorded pins for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-1 in the MCC standings.
Also for Hermiston, Carlos Cervantes earned a 15-0 technical fall over Isaiah Martinez at 113 pounds, Daniel Garza posted an 8-0 major decision over Josue Reyes at 145, and Tama Tuia had an 8-0 major decision over Victor Cuellar at 182.
Hermiston will host Hanford on Thursday.
Girls wrestling
HERMISTON 51, PASCO 30 — Hermiston picked up eight forfeits from the Bulldogs, and got an 11-6 decision by Laura Meyers over Valeria Sanenz-Reyes, to improve to 6-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Pasco recorded four pins and picked up one forfeit.
College men’s basketball
NORTH IDAHO 94, BLUE MOUNTAIN 92 — The Cardinals outscored the Timberwolves 18-16 in overtime for an NWAC East victory Monday in Pendleton.
Xavier Bailey and Cobi Campbell each had five points in overtime for NIC.
The Cardinals had a 93-90 lead in the waning seconds of the game. Tyler Newsom dunked the ball with 3 seconds remaining to make it 93-92. Bailey hit one of two free throws for the final margin.
Chad Napoleon led BMCC with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, while Kash King and Mason Van Tine each added 17 points, and Newsom 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Cambell led NIC with 21 points, while Julius Mims and Brendan Johnson each had 16.
College women’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 64, NORTH IDAHO 52 — The Timberwolves took an early lead and were able to hold on down the stretch for an NWAC East home win Monday over the Cardinals.
Jaelyn Brainard led BMCC with 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Ellie Acord had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Lexi Robertson 15 points.
Solei Elletson led NIC with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals.
