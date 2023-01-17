BAKER CITY — Gauge Rueber scored five of his 13 points in overtime to rally Pendleton to a 68-62 nonleague win over Vale on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Baker High School.

“It was a good second half,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “We were down 18 at the half. We did not come ready to play, and it showed. The second half, we came out with energy I didn’t know we had, and it was contagious. Things started going our way.”

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

