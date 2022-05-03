PENDLETON — Pendleton is closing in on its third consecutive Intermountain Conference softball title after beating Hood River Valley 13-0 on Tuesday, May 3.
The Bucks outhit the Eagles 10-3, and did not allow a base runner past second base.
Josie Jenness hit a two-run double in the first inning, and Ella Sams had a two-run single in the second as the Bucks (17-1 overall, 9-0 IMC) jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the second inning.
Pendleton added one run in the third and five in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
Chloe Taber and Ella Chrisman also drove in two runs, while Taber also had three stolen bases.
Sauren Garton and Kendall Murphy combined on the three-hitter. Garton pitched the first four innings, striking out nine.
WALLA WALLA 9, HERMISTON 5 — The host Blue Devils jumped out to an early lead, then withstood a Hermiston rally in the seventh inning to pick up the Mid-Columbia Conference win.
Trailing 9-1, the Bulldogs put together four runs in the top of the seventh inning, with three runs scoring on an error, but they would fall short in the end.
Walla Walla’s Tallulah Sickels pitched a complete game, allowing just four hits and striking out seven.
Jocie Elwood had a double for Hermiston, while Rylee Richmond and McKenna Christensen drove in runs.
Kaitline Chapman and Lauren Bergevin hit home runs for the Blue Devils.
WESTON-MCEWEN 10, UMATILLA 1 — Dalana Pickard went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs as the TigerScots handed the visiting Vikings a nonleague loss.
W-M jumped out to an easy lead, scoring three runs in the first and second innings for a 6-0 advantage. They added three more in the fourth and the rout was on.
Umatilla (7-14) scored its lone run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Meeka Holmes.
Madison Shell and Janie Helfretch drove in two runs each for the TigerScots (10-5), who have won five games in a row.
W-M’s Hailey Stallings pitched a complete game, scattering four hits and striking out 11.
LA GRANDE 12-13, MCLOUGHLIN 0-1 — Grace Neer pitched a no-hitter and hit a home run as the Tigers beat the Pioneers in the first game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader in Milton-Freewater.
Kinzy Bowen also hit a home run for the Tigers, who lead the GOL with a 9-1 record.
In the second game, the Pioneers got two hits from Rylee Herndon, and Darby Rhoads hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for Mac-Hi’s lone run.
Neer, Marti Anderson and Carlee Strand hit home runs for the Tigers.
“We mixed things up on defense in the first game, and moved some players around to see if things might work out better,” Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. “We did keep our errors down and we made some good plays. We just couldn’t get our bats going. In the second game, we got behind early whenLa Grande scored seven runs in the first inning and we had to try and play catch up.”
Baseball
PENDLETON 5, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 4 (8) — Jace Otteson singled to left field with two outs in the top of the eighth inning, sending Easton Corey across the plate for the game-winning run as the Bucks knocked off the Eagles on the road in Intermountain Conference action.
It was the first IMC loss for Hood River Valley (13-5 overall, 8-1 IMC).
We pulled out a win against a good team on the road,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “We had some good situational hitting . Up and down the lineup, we came up clutch in some situations that we haven’t been in.”
Trailing 3-0 heading into the top of the fourth inning, the Bucks (11-7, 7-2 IMC) put their bats to work.
Keefer Breshears hit a three-run double to left field, and Payton Lambert scored on a fly ball to center by Aiden Gunter as the Bucks went out front 4-2.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles scored on an error to tie the score and force extra innings.
Karson Lani, Lucas Bensching and Gunter combined on a five-hitter with seven strikeouts.
IRRIGON 7, RIVERSIDE 0 — Braden Atkins and Boyd Davis combined on a two-hit shutout as the Knights beat the Pirates on the road in Eastern Oregon League action.
Davis pitched the last four innings of the game, allowing no hits and striking out nine. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in two runs.
Atkins, Frank Chapa, Spencer Stewart and Brayden Locey all drove in runs for the Knights (7-7 overall, 5-3 EOL).
Tyler Thomas and Will Killion each had hits for the Pirates (5-11, 3-6).
WESTON-MCEWEN 13, UNION 0 (5) — Blane Peal threw four innings of no-hit ball, striking out nine, in helping the TigerScots to a Special District 7 road win over the Bobcats.
W-M improved to 10-0 in league play and 12-1 overall.
Taylor McGill belted a three-run homer in a six-run fifth inning for W-M, while Peal went 3-for-5, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Ben Hubbard drove in two runs for the TigerScots, while Willy Cain, Levie Phillips and Quinn Graham hit doubles.
HEPPNER 12, GRANT UNION 4 — Tied at 4-4 heading into the top of the fifth inning, the Mustangs rang up eight runs in the top of the fifth to pick up a Special District 7 road win over the Prospectors.
Ryan Lindsey hit a two-run single to lead off the flood of runs, followed by a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch for a 7-4 lead. Toby Nation then hit an RBI single, Caden George stole home and Karver Wilkins had an RBI-single for a 10-4 lead.
A Carson Eynetich single scored Brock Hisler, and Wilkins stole home to make it 12-8. Six of Heppner’s eight runs were scored with two outs.
The Mustangs did not allow a Grant Union base runner past second base in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
LA GRANDE 10-12, MCLOUGHLIN 0-0 — The Tigers remained perfect in Greater Oregon League play with a sweep of the visiting Pioneers.
Nick Bornstedt threw a one-hit shutout in the first game for the Tigers (21-0 overall, 10-0 GOL), while Devin Bell went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Cooper Yensen had the Pioneers’ lone hit.
In the second game, Jace Schow went 3-for-3 with a triple for the Tigers, while Sergio Staab and Jarett Armstrong combined on a two-hitter.
Javi Esparza and Cooper Waltermire each had hits for Mac-Hi (4-11, 1-9).
Soccer
HERMISTON 5, WALLA WALLA 4 (OT) — Sam Cadenas scored the game-winning goal in overtime with 3 1/2 minutes remaining as the Bulldogs beat the Blue Devils on the road in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Rene Medrano and Brandon Madrigal scored goals in the first 10 minutes of the game for the Bulldogs (7-8 MCC). Wa-Hi came back to score two goals for a 2-2 game at the half.
Cadenas opened the second half with a goal 9 minutes into the action. Walla Walla followed with a goal off a PK, but Hermiston went back out front with a goal by Abel Alatorre. The Blue Devils scored with one minute left in regulation to force overtime.
Hermiston will finish MCC play Thursday at Southridge. The Bulldogs will begin the MCC-GSL District 8 tournament at noon Saturday at Mead.
Golf
Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell shot an 82 to finish fifth at the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Cannell finished sixth overall in the MCC with an average of 82.5 over six matches.
Teammate Jocilyn Morrison shot a 99 as the Bulldogs finished sixth in the team standings with a 410 — their best score of the year.
Pasco’s Jullian Breedlove and Southridge’s Jillian Hui shared medalist honors with a 72. Southridge won the team title with a 324.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Kyra Tolan (112) and Tresa Handforth (117).
Cody Adams led the Hermiston boys with an 89, followed by Jadyn Davis (99), Christian Oliver (99) and Brycen Jones (107).
Davis’ score was a season best, and the Bulldogs shot a season low 394 in the team standings.
PENDLETON GIRLS — The Bucks finished their Intermountain conference season Monday at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville.
Anika Urbina led the Bucks with a 110.
Pendleton finished fourth in the team standings with a 474. Crook County won the team title with a 407, followed by Ridgeview (431) and Redmond (436).
Crook County won the IMC title and automatically advanced to state. The remaining IMC schools will go to regionals on May 9-10 at Heron Lakes Golf Club in Portland. The top two teams from regionals will go to state, and the top four individuals not on a state team will advance.
Pendleton senior Allison Galloway tied for eighth place in the IMC.
Track and field
Stanfield/Echo’s Anthony Keeney won the shot put (42-3 1/2) and the discus with a personal best throw of 124-10 at Mustang Senior Night in Heppner.
Heppner won the boys team title with 106 points, while Weston-McEwen was close behind at 95.
The Mustangs got wins from freshman Hayden McMahon in the 100 (12.09), Ed Ellsworth in the 110 hurdles (17.46), Joe Sherman in the high jump (5-8) and Ty Boor in the triple jump (36-1).
W-M’s Caleb Sprenger won the javelin with a toss of 148-7 1/2, while Alex McIntyre won the 400 (55.60) and the 1,500 with a PR of 4:18.89.
W-M won the girls team title with 86.5 points, while Stanfield/Echo was right behind with a 79.5, and Heppner had 78 points.
Lily Lindsey won the 100 (13.41), 200 (27.88) and high jump (5-0) for the TigerScots, while Pilot Rock’s Emily Lambert won the shot put (35-9 1/2) and discus (110-11).
Heppner’s Hannah Finch won the 400 (1:04.11) and 800 (2:43.09), and ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x400 relay team (4:31.27) along with Arianna Worden, Irelynn Kollman and Hallee Hisler.
