PENDLETON — Kendall Murphy pitched a one-hit shutout with nine strikeouts in the first game as Pendleton opened Greater Oregon League play with a 10-0 and 17-1 sweep of Ontario on Tuesday, April 11, at Steve Cary Field.
Pendleton (10-3 overall, 2-0 GOL) had as many hits as runs, belting five doubles and one home run.
Avery Quaempts hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second inning and opened the floodgates for many more runs to come.
Madeline Schumacher, Sammantha Wilks, Olivia Elrod, Murphy and Reese Furstenberg all hit doubles for the Bucks, who scored seven runs in the fourth inning for a 10-0 lead.
Ontario’s (3-7, 0-2) lone hit was a single by Caliah Navarrete in the third inning.
In the second game, Ella Sams and Furstenberg each hit two doubles and drove in three runs to help the Bucks end the game in four innings.
Avery Krigbaum went 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and four RBIs for Pendleton, while Madelyn Lieuallen and Melanie Boatman hit doubles.
Furstenberg pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts. The one hit she gave up was a solo home run to Belle Navarrete in the top of the fourth inning.
UMATILLA 4, MCLOUGHLIN 2 — Piper Dilley turned in her best performance to the year, pitching a complete game with 12 strikeouts, to lead the Vikings to a road win over the Pioneers in Eastern Oregon League play.
Dilley also hit two triples and drove in a run.
“It was a good game,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “Both teams played good defense. It was fun to be part of one of these games. We improved a ton from where we were at in Madras last Thursday. We were able to stay in the moment and make plays. Jordan (Bennett, pitching coach) called most of the game and it worked out.”
The Vikings (2-7 overall, 1-0 EOL) scored three runs in the first inning, and Maddisyn Rico hit an in-the-park home run in the top of the seventh for an insurance run.
Mac-Hi scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, and Umatilla got out of a bases-loaded jam to preserve their small lead. The Pioneers loaded the bases again in the seventh, but failed to put any runners across the plate.
ECHO/STANFIELD 12, IRRIGON 1 (5) — Mazie Reeser went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cougars to a home win over the Knights.
Reeser also pitched a complete game, giving one run on two hits, while striking out four.
Irrigon scored its lone run in the top of the fifth inning, scoring on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded.
The Cougars, who played flawless defense, also saw Giselle Ramos for 4-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Kylee Jackson went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Nevaeh Thew was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored.
PASCO 10, HERMISTON 8 — Hermiston held a 7-6 lead heading into the top of the seventh inning, but Pasco scored four runs to slip past Hermiston for a Mid-Columbia Conference road win.
Hermiston got one run back in the bottom of the inning, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Pasco scored three of its runs off a double by Bailee Peterson in the seventh, while the other run scored off an error.
Hailey South hit a triple and drove in a run for Hermiston.
Prep baseball
PENDLETON 29-22, ONTARIO 1-2 — The Bucks opened their first season in the Greater Oregon League with a dominating sweep of the Tigers at Bob White Field.
In the opener, the Bucks (9-6 overall) pounded out 20 hits, including home runs by Payton Lambert and Clayson Cooley, and doubles by Lambert, Andrew Demianew, Dylan Gomez and Jack Davis.
Pendleton led just 1-0 after the first inning, then hung 11 runs on the board in the second, and 13 more in the third to put the game out of reach.
Lambert hit a two-out grand slam in the second inning, while Cooley added a three-run shot in the third.
Lambert and Davis drove in five runs each, while Cooley had four RBIs, and Keefer Breshears and Gomez had three apiece.
Luke Bensching pitched five innings, allowing one run on five hits while striking out 11.
In the second game, Pendleton’s Evan Lehnert pitched five innings, striking out 11 while walking none.
The Bucks backed him at the plate as Lambert, Chas Corbett, Gavin Clark and Nolan Enright hit doubles. Lehnert added to the barrage of hits, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
The game was a runaway from the start, with the Bucks scoring six runs in the first and second innings, while adding another nine in the fourth.
Ontario (2-7, 0-2) scored its two runs in the second inning on a double by Carlos Lumbreras.
HEPPNER 12, LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT 7 — Tucker Ashbeck drove in four runs, and the Mustangs improved to 3-1 in Special District 7 play with a road win over the Cougars.
Heppner (8-3 overall) broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the third inning, and three more in the fourth for a 10-5 lead.
Ashbeck hit a three-run double in the second inning as Heppner scored four runs.
Shad Greenup and Caleb George also drove in runs for the Mustangs, who also got six solid innings on the mound from Ryan Haugen.
MCLOUGHLIN 17, UMATILLA 4 — The Pioneers took advantage of 14 walks and three errors to open Eastern Oregon League play with a win over the visiting Vikings.
Cooper Waltermire pitched a complete game, allowing four runs on seven hits, while striking out six and walking one. At the plate, he went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Marco Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth, while Joel Contreras went 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
Javier Jaime hit a double for the Vikings, while Kaden Salamanca and Carter Griggs each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
WESTON-MCEWEN 8, GRANT UNION 3 — The TigerScots rallied from a 3-1 deficit to beat the visiting Prospectors in Special District 7 action.
W-M (6-10 overall, 3-1 SD7) trailed 3-1 after two innings, and 3-2 after three. They took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning — two coming off a single by Ben Hubbard, and one off a single by Easton Berry.
The TigerScots added three more runs in the fifth for good measure. Two runs came across on a double by Kyren Miller and one off a single by Hubbard.
Hubbard also pitched the first six innings of the game, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out 11.
“Ben played like a man today, at the plate and on the mound,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “He played really well. He has been our guy. His leadership is something he has struggled with, but this year he is doing great. It’s tough being the old bull.”
GU (6-3, 3-1) starter Riddick Hutchison went three innings, allowing two runs on one hit. He struck out seven.
“He’s the best pitcher we have seen,” Pierce said.
DUFUR 9, STANFIELD/ECHO 7 — Joey Holloway struck out 12 in five innings of work to lead the Rangers to a Special District 7 road win over the Tigers.
It was the first win of the season for Dufur, which took an early 6-3 lead after two innings.
Stanfield (7-3 overall, 3-1 SD7) rallied back to pull within 6-5 after four innings, but the Rangers hung three runs on the board in the fifth to extend their lead.
Blaine McClure and Alex Flores each hit a double for the Tigers, while Connor Logan had two hits.
August Harvey went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Rangers.
HERMISTON 15, PASCO 8 — JR Starr went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs as Hermiston beat Pasco on the road for its first Mid-Columbia Columbia Conference win.
Hermiston led 4-3 after the third, then tacked on three runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to take control of the game.
Nathan Picard, Tanner McKoy and Barrett Staneck all drove in two runs for Hermiston, which pounded out 16 hits.
Girls Tennis
PENDLETON 5, WESTON-MCEWEN 2 — The TigerScots won the first two singles matches, but the host Bucks swept the doubles matches to beat Weston-McEwen.
W-M senior Jacqlyn Albert beat Taybree Walker 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, while Lirian Holden made quick work of Abby Foust, 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Pendleton’s Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg beat Addison Carey and Halle Parker 8-0 at No. 1, while at No. 2, Josie Nelson and Rachel Walker topped W-M’s Carey and Parker 8-2. At No. 3, Clair Stratton and Sara Airoldi beat Dena Loiland and Jolene Wolf 6-1.
Loiland and Wolf also lost at No. 4 doubles to Ellie Monkman and Adrianne Demianew, 6-1.
SOUTHRIDGE 4, HERMISTON 3 — The Suns won three of four singles matches to eke out a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over the Bulldogs.
Hermiston’s Dulce Valencia beat Southridge’s Chanel Beauchamp 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, while Elizabeth Doherty and Lydia Vanderstelt posted a 6-1, 6-4 win over Camryn Morris and Isabelle Goates at No. 1 doubles.
At No. 2 doubles, Catherine Doherty and Lucy Headings beat the Suns’ duo of Ava Kumar and Natalie Smith 6-3, 6-1.
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 2, PENDLETON 2 — The Bucks won the first two singles matches, but the TigerScots won the No. 3 singles the lone doubles match to forge a tie in Pendleton.
Matthew Stansbury beat Mason Langford at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-4, while Miller Johnson topped Trysten Burns 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2.
Jose Barahona picked up a win for W-M at No. 3 singles, beating Eli Low 6-1, 7-5, while Seth Muilenburg and Dylan Newbold teamed for a 6-3, 6-1 win over Ben Barhyte and Lucas Acevedo.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 9, RICHLAND 4 — Goalkeeper Kaden Hasty had 15 saves in leading the Bulldogs to a home win over Richland.
“Our defense played outstanding,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “They shut Richland down from the get-go. Three of Richland’s goals came with 4 minutes left in the game.”
Paul Sholz scored the Bulldogs’ first goal of the game with 2:04 remaining in the first period, and Hermiston led 3-1 at the half.
Kellen Young led Hermiston (3-3) with three goals, while Nick Purswell, Blake Palzinski, Kahn Schlegal, Joe Filippi and Nathaniel Connell each scored a goal.
“We took 19 shots and made nine of them,” Arnold said.
Track and field
Pendleton held back its top athletes for Saturday’s Wilsonville Invitational, but the Bucks still held their own at the Baker Tri Meet.
Sophomore Jaydon Hoffert finished fourth in the triple jump (37-5 1/4) and fourth in the high jump (5-4), while John Bailey was fourth in the javelin (121-0), and Archer Krigbaum fourth in the 110 hurdles (22.51).
The Bucks finished fifth in the boys team standings with 44.5 points. Baker won the team title with 213 points, with Vale a distant second with 158.
In the girls meet, Aubrey Harrison won the 1,500 for the Bucks in a time of 5:50.84, while teammate Halle Pederson was fourth (6:21.23).
In the shot put, Gabrielle Kennedy (29-7) and Kaitlyn Edmonds (29-0 1/2) finished second and third, while Avery Brown was second in the discus (81-3), and Aurora Whiskeyjack was second in the pole vault (6-0).
Pendleton was fourth in the girls teams standings with 86.5 points. Baker won the team title with 124.5, with Enterprise and Vale tying for second with 88 points.
College softball
COLUMBIA BASIN 17-14, BLUE MOUNTAIN 7-6 — The Hawks pounded out 33 hits and scored 31 runs in sweeping the Timberwolves in NWAC East action in Pasco.
In the second game, the teams were tied 3-3 after the first inning, but CBC would score five in the second, two in the fourth and four more in the sixth to end the game.
Elizabeth Tuholski hit a three-run home run in the first inning for BMCC, while Aramy Glaser hit two doubles, and Kylie Kemp one.
Madi Olson, Harley Raymond and Stephanie Bryson hit home runs for the Hawks, with Olson hitting a grand slam in the second inning.
In the opener, the Hawks broke open a close game with nine runs in the fourth inning to close out the game.
Raymond hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, while Bryson hit a three-run double.
Avyree Miethe went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs for BMCC.
