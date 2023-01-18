PENDLETON — For the second time in as many nights, Pendleton walked off the court with an overtime win.
Gauge Rueber scored a game-high 23 points, and Kasen Heinrich made two key free throws in overtime as the Bucks eked out a 61-57 Greater Oregon League win over La Grande on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Warburg Court.
“We are getting better at overtime,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “It was a big win for Pendleton. We haven’t done that in a long time.”
The Bucks last beat the Tigers on Jan. 28, 2020, a 64-57 win in Pendleton.
La Grande’s Sam Tsiatsos scored with 20 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, where the Bucks outscored the Tigers 9-3 to run their win streak to four games.
“This game went back and forth the whole game,” Murphy said. “Six points was the biggest lead by any of us. It was a great game. Both teams played hard and competed. I’m just proud of my guys.”
The Tigers jumped out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter, but the Bucks came back to tie the score at 25-25 at the half.
La Grande led 44-41 after three quarters, but Pendleton used an 11-8 run in the fourth to pull even.
“In the fourth, we had a three-point lead a couple of times,” Murphy said. “We tried for a game-winning shot, but it fell short. Gauge played really well. He hit some big free throws down the stretch. He gets credit for keeping us going. We played some great defense today. Now we just have to keep it up.”
Heinrich finished with 11 points for the Bucks (9-9 overall, 2-0 GOL), while Carter Cary added nine.
Jace Schow led the Tigers (7-8, 1-2) with 15 points, while Tsiatsos added 11.
Pendleton returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Baker.
Girls basketball
LA GRANDE 45, PENDLETON 32 — The Tigers used a big fourth quarter to break open a close game and escape with a Greater Oregon League road win over the Bucks.
“The girls played a really good game all around, the way we need to play to win tough games,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We couldn’t get the ball to go in in the fourth when we needed it to. Missed layups and free throws were the difference.”
Pendleton (5-11 overall, 1-1 GOL) led 20-18 at the half, and trailed just 29-26 after three quarters. La Grande went on a 16-6 run in the fourth, keyed by 11 points from Makenna Shorts, to secure the win.
Josie Jenness and Miranda Medrano each had six points for the Bucks, while Hailey Schmidt added five.
Shorts led the Tigers (10-4, 2-1) with 13 points, with Peyton Daggett adding eight.
College women’s basketball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 66, TREASURE VALLEY 59 — The Timberwolves took an early lead, then held on down the stretch for an NWAC East road win over the Chukars.
Jaelyn Brainard scored 11 of her 20 points in the first half as BMCC took a 35-22 lead at the half. Brainard also had seven rebounds and three steals.
Nane Lokotui added 12 points, while Lexi Robertson added 11 points and five rebounds, and Ellie Acord 11 point and eight rebounds.
Valerie Vorwaller led TVCC with 15 points and six rebounds, while Mandy Belnap had nine points and 14 rebounds.
College men’s basketball
TREASURE VALLEY 78, BLUE MOUNTAIN 69 — The Chukars hit nine 3-pointers and controlled the play in the paint to hand the Timberwolves an NWAC East loss in Ontario.
TVCC, which led 37-30 at the half, outscored BMCC 18-8 inside, getting 10 points and 11 rebounds from 6-foot-8 forward Ben McBride.
Chad Napoleon led BMCC with 17 points and eight rebounds, while Tyler Newsom added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Misael Perez came off the bench to add 10 points.
Garrett Long led TVCC with 16 points, with Gavin Weisweaver adding 14 points.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.