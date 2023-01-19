PENDLETON — Pendleton picked up a Greater Oregon League win over Ontario, and improved to 1-1 in the league standings, on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Warburg Court.
The Bucks defeated the Tigers 54-24, winning seven of eight matches from 113 pounds to 160.
The Tigers, who opened and closed the match with pins, forfeited five matches to the Bucks and could not make up the difference on the mat.
Dawson Tremper got the Bucks going with a pin of Colson Johnston in 37 seconds at 113. Owen McLouth (120) and Cole Roy (126) followed with pins.
Ontario’s Jamis Gonzalez snuck in an 8-6 overtime win over Owen Golter at 132 before Pendleton picked up three forfeits and a first-round pin by Jack Lieuallen over Aiden Rocha at 152.
The Bucks, who are 6-1 overall in duals this season, will return to action Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Baker.
HERMISTON 60, HANFORD 18 — The Bulldogs won the first eight matches by pin en route to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Falcons at the Dawg House.
Brodie Favorite (106), Carlos Cervantes (113), Jacoby Rodriguez (120), Aiden Favorite (126), Jeshaiah Garza (132), Jaysen Rodriguez (138), Daniel Garza (145) and Hayden Larson (152) all won by pin for the Bulldogs to start the night.
Jake Hubby picked up Hanford’s first win, pinning Hermiston’s Grayson Hendon in 55 seconds at 160 pounds.
The Bulldogs went right back to work as Ben Larson pinned Kris Nuku in 2:39 at 170. Jaxson Gribskov added a pin of Hanford’s Josh Henning at 195 to finish the scoring for Hermiston.
The Bulldogs, who are 6-1 in the MCC standings, will finish the regular season Jan. 26 at Kennewick.
Girls wrestling
HERMISTON 54, HANFORD 30 — Hadley White started the match with a pin of Rebecca Grijalva at 190 pounds, and the Bulldogs led 12-0 before the Falcons reeled off four consecutive wins.
Hermiston righted the ship, winning seven of the next eight matches for a Mid-Columbia Conference win at the Dawg House.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 in the MCC standings. They will finish the regular season at Kennewick on Jan. 26.
With Hanford leading 24-12, Hermison picked up three forfeits at 120, 125 and 130 to go out front 30-24.
Elena Flores pinned Crystal Brooks in 17 seconds at 135 to make it 36-24 Bulldogs. After a Hanford pin, Lorena Guardado finished the contested matches with a pin of Abby Foster at 145.
Girls basketball
NIXYAAWII 68, PILOT ROCK 32 — Kyella Picard scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Golden Eagles to an Old Oregon League home win over the Rockets.
Picard scored all but two of her points in the first three quarters as Nixyaawii took a 60-17 lead.
Ella Stewart and Mersayus Hart each added 10 points for the Golden Eagles (13-3 overall, 3-1 OOL).
Paige Moffit led the Rockets (5-11, 0-4) with 12 points, while Ali Smith added 11.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 74, PILOT ROCK 48 — The Golden Eagles improved to 4-0 in Old Oregon League play with a home win over the Rockets.
Nixyaawii bolted to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter, and had a comfortable 47-23 lead at the half.
Baron Moses led Nixyaawii (15-2 overall, 4-0 OOL) with 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and four blocks, and Aaron Barkley added 14 points, scoring 12 of his points in the first half.
Rylen Bronson added 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Symon Picard had 12 points. Dylan Abrahamson had seven steals, and Kaiwin Clements hauled down eight rebounds.
Easton Powers scored a game-high 20 points for the Rockets (3-12, 1-3), while Logan Ford chipped in 11.
