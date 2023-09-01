PENDLETON — Jace Otteson threw two touchdowns, and ran for another, as Pendleton opened its season Friday, Sept. 1, with a 27-20 victory over 5A Caldera.
“We were untested going into this thing,” Bucks coach Erik Davis said. “I thought we competed well. Early on, their defense was causing havoc. We were able to get a couple of deep balls over the top and that changed things.”
The Bucks opened the scoring as Otteson connected with Thaiden Cannin for a 45-yard touchdown.
The Wolfpack answered back with a 1-yard touchdown run by Harrison Jennrich for a 7-7 game after the first quarter.
Caldera took a 14-7 lead early in the second after the Wolfpack returned an interception for a touchdown.
Pendleton came back with a pair of touchdowns to take a19-14 lead at the half.
Ben Jennings hauled in a 63-yard pass from Otteson to pull the Bucks within 14-13, and a 13-yard rushing touchdown put Pendleton ahead for good.
The Bucks finished the scoring in the third quarter as Otteson ran for a 51-yard touchdown.
“To come out with a W on Week One changes the trajectory of your season,” Davis said. “I’m very happy. We ran the ball well at times, and not well at times. I knew their defense was built on pressure. We were able to sneak one out. We can all take a peek at the mirror and see what we can get better at.”
Otteson finished the night with 168 yards passing and 82 rushing. Cannin caught five passes for 92 yards, while Jennings had two catches for 80 yards.
Defensively, Cannin had seven tackles and a fumble recovery, while Trey Boston had five tackles, and Jennings and Keegan Kline had interceptions.
“Our kids were excited about the game and came out healthy,” Davis said. “They had some good kids. They had a great plan, we just executed enough.”
Pendleton will play Sept. 8 at Redmond.
HEPPNER 42, GOLD BEACH 14 — The Panthers scored the first and last touchdowns of the game, but in between, the Mustangs scored six touchdowns to roll to a nonleague victory in their season opener at Les Payne Field.
In a battle of two of the top 2A teams, Landon Mitchell threw for 196 yards and five touchdowns for Heppner, with three going to Caden George.
“Everything is early, and no one should jump to any major conclusions after one game,” Heppner coach Greg Grant said. “I’m very happy with the younger kids who stepped up, however, the game could have swung the other way. I had some young kids who were new and stepped up in the moment.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Panthers scored on a 2-yard run by Jake Westerman. The 2-point conversion failed, giving Gold Beach a 6-0 lead.
Mitchell followed with a 33-yard touchdown strike to Cameron Proudfoot, and then hit George with a 25-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-6 lead.
Heppner finished the second quarter with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell to Mason Orem for a 20-6 lead at the half.
The Mustangs would score twice in the third quarter and one more in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
George caught five passes for 114 yards, and ran for 84 yards. Hayden McMahon ran for 79 yards and one touchdown.
On the night, the Mustangs rolled up 450 yards of offense.
Defensively, George led the way with 11 tackles and one quarterback sack, while Mitchell had nine tackles, Proudfoot had eight, McMahon seven, and Nick Wenberg had four tackles and an interception.
“I thought the kids did a good job of executing things,” Grant said. “We played well as a team defensively.”
TRI-CITIES PREP 42, UMATILLA 0 — The Jaguars were more than the host Viking could handle in their season opener.
“They probably had 20 guys they went out and recruited that we did see last year,” Umatilla coach Kyle Sipe said. “They were a problem. We pretty much struggled in every facet of the game.”
Justus Zamudio led the Vikings with 48 yards rushing and 16 tackles.
“I have a really good group of kids,” Sipe said. “There is no quit in them. They responded to the coaches after the game, and are ready to get back to practice next week.”
The Vikings will travel to Lincoln City on Sept. 8 to play Taft.
“It’s our first 3A matchup in some time,” Sipe said. “They are back at 3A too after being at 2A.”
REEDSPORT 34, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Pirates opened their season with a road loss to the Braves, but coach Tyler Volpi was pleased with the effort.
“They had a blast coming here,” Volpi said. “They are happy even though it was a tough loss, and that’s what matters at the end of the day.”
While the Riverside offense sputtered, Volpi singled out Tucker Elliot and Jesse Orcutt for their play on defense.
“We struggled with execution of plays, but we had the effort and the morale,” Volpi siad. “They were excited to get on the fire, but kind of lost focus of their plays.”
Riverside will host Vernonia on Sept. 8.
JOSEPH 58, ECHO 28 — Sam Wyse caught three touchdown passes, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cougars fell to the Eagles on the road.
Wyse caught two touchdowns from his younger brother, Kohlvin Wyse, and one from Dom Curiel. Curiel also connected with Ryder Simpson for a touchdown.
“Mack Murdoch had a good game on defense, blocking several passes and scooping up a fumble for a 50-yard gain,” Echo coach Thomas VanNice said.
Prep boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 4, NORTH MARION 1 — Angel Castillo scored three goals as the Pioneers beat the Huskies on the road in a nonleague match.
Giovanni Sandoval also scored for Mac-Hi, while Jose Gomez, Adrian Camarena and Romario Garcia all had one assist.
“We missed quite a few today, to be honest,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “The first miss was by Michael Wolden. He was wide open, not sure how in the heck he missed that. Right after, Gio missed a couple of chances.”
Cristian Hernandez was in goal for the Pioneers and finished with three saves.
Prep girls soccer
RIVERSIDE 8, GRANT UNION 0 — Julie Magaña and Rocio Garay each scored three goals as the Pirates improved to 2-0 with a Special District 5 road win over the Prospectors.
Erika Vargas and America Garcia each scored a goal to finish the scoring.
Prep volleyball
PILOT ROCK SPLITS MATCHES — The Rockets opened the Dufur Classic with a loss to Camas Valley, but rebounded with a victory over Glenwood/Klickitat to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Against Camas Valley, the Hornets rallied from losing the first and fourth sets to eke out a 17-25, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 15-8 win.
“We played some great volleyball, but I have to give credit to Camas Valley, they were a tough team,” Pilot Rock coach Jen Porter said.
Coley Gibbs had 37 digs for the Rockets, while Ali Smith had 20 digs, Kashley Golden eight kills and three blocks, and Paedyn Bennett five kills and four aces. Aubrey Corwin added six aces and five assists.
Gibbs led the Rockets with 25 digs and seven aces in a 14-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21 win over Klickitat.
“We changed up the rotation today because we were missing Lynn Williams,” Porter said. “Coley stepped in as libero and did a great job.”
Bennett added nine kills, while Smith had seven kills and 14 digs, and Corwin and Jada Deist combined for 17 assists.
“I am encouraged by the progress the team is making each match,” Porter said.
SOUTH WASCO COUNTY 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The TigerScots fell to 2-3 on the season with a 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 28-26 loss to the visiting Redsides.
“We played a tough team tonight, and by the end we were playing smart and competitive,” W-M coach Marie Cain said. “Just wasn’t enough for the win. They gave a great effort and played as a team, which is something that will be important throughout the whole season.”
Delaynee Angell led the TigerScots with 15 kills and four aces, while Addie Perkins had 14 assists, eight kills and three aces.
Cross-country
The Hermiston girls won the Hanford Jamboree at Leslie Grove Park in Richland, led by Elizabeth Newman’s second-place finish.
Newman covered the 2-mile course in a time of 12:51.48. Hanford’s Mia Beightol won the race in a time of 12:38.94
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Megan Joyce (5th, 13:20.15), Maggie Meenderinck (6th, 13:20.96), Lillian Fields (13th, 13:50.97), and Sukhrprit Kaur (19th, 14:11.88).
In the boys race, Hermiston senior John Mills finished second, covering the 2-mile course in a time of 10:17.41 seconds.
Ezra Teeples of Kamiakin won the race with a time of 10:15.35, leading the Braves to the team title.
Hermiston finished fourth in the team standings with 100 points.
Following Mills across the finish line were Gabriel Anderson (11th, 11:09.06), Jose Juarez (20th, 11:21.07), Robert Bartman (31st, 11:31.11), and Luis Silva Salas (53rd, 12:01.13).
College volleyball
BMCC DROPS TWO — Blue Mountain dropped matches to South Puget Sound and Everett at the Coach G Memorial Invite in Pasco.
Malia Shepherd had 10 kills, and Katie Serles handed out 29 assists as Everett rolled to a 25-18, 25-8, 25-22 victory.
No statistics were available for the Timberwolves.
South Puget Sound beat BMCC in three sets. No scores or statistics were available for the match.
College men’s soccer
TRUCKEE MEADOWS 2, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Lizards got two second-half goals from Jose Martinez to beat the Timberwolves in Pendleton.
BMCC goalkeeper Milo Bullock finished with six saves.
College women’s soccer
TRUCKEE MEADOWS 2, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — Rylee Husted scored in the 77th minute to break a 1-1 tie and give the Lizards a road win over the Timberwolves.
Husted also scored the Lizards’ first goal just 18:24 into the game.
BMCC’s Ryane Mattox tied the score at 53:25 in the second half.
Seanee Still finished with five saves for the Timberwolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.