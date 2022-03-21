PENDLETON — Easton Corey and Aiden Gunter combined for 17 strikeouts in handing Roseburg a 4-3 loss in eight innings on Monday, March 21 in the first round of the Red Lion Buckaroo Baseball Classic at Bob White Field.
Tied at 3-3 after seven, Andrew Demianew drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to put the winning run across the plate.
“It was a great game,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “They are 6A and they are a good team. They only had two hits on the day. It was a battle. We pitched well, and Andrew (Demianew) did a great job behind the plate.”
Corey accounted for 11 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings, and had two hits on the afternoon, including a double. Gunter also had two hits, including a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Pendleton continues tournament play at 9 a.m. Tuesday against McNary. The Bucks also will play Rex Putnam at 4:30 p.m.
In other games Monday, Scappoose beat The Dalles 15-10; North Medford topped David Douglas 20-1, and Scappoose beat David Douglas 24-1.
Golf
Hermiston freshman Natalie Cannal shot an 87 to place seventh at the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Walla Walla.
Jocelyn Morrison shot a 101 for the Bulldogs, followed by Tresa Handforth (122), Mariela Eliason (148) and Kyra Tolan (150).
Southridge’s Angela Park shot a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors, and lead the Suns to the team title with 327 points. Hermiston was sixth with 458.
In the boys division, Christian Oliver led the Bulldogs with a 99, followed by Cody Adams (107), Brycen Jones (109), Ryan Rettkowski (110) and Cameron Jones (110).
Kamiakin’s Wyatt Hansen and Richland’s Davis Sheets shared medalist honors with a 76.
Richland won the team title with a 321, while Kamiakin was second at 336. Hermiston was eighth at 425.
Softball
PENDLETON WINS TWO — The Bucks opened their season with a pair of wins at the Hawks Invitational at the Nelson Sports Complex in Oregon City.
The Bucks beat the Centennial Eagles 18-1, then shut out the Central Catholic Rams 7-0.
Against the Eagles, the Bucks got on the board with three runs in the top of the third, then added eight more in the fourth for a commanding 11-1 lead.
Pendleton invoked the mercy rule in the fifth with seven more then, then held the Eagles scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
Chloe Taber, Ella Chrisman and Daisy Jenness each drove in three runs for the Bucks, while Ella Sams, Faith Broadfoot and Kendall Murphy each had triples.
Sauren Garton pitched the first three innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Against the Rams, Garton threw five innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine.
The Bucks led 2-0 after two innings, then tacked on three runs in the third and two in the fifth.
Leadoff hitter Avery Krigbaum went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for Pendleton, while Josie Jenness and Daisy Jenness each hit a triple.
The Bucks are back in action Tuesday with games against Clackamas and McDaniel.
