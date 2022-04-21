PENDLETON — Pendleton swept the singles and split its doubles matches with Sherman County in a non league tennis match on Thursday, April 21.
Olivia Corbett won at No.1 singles for the Bucks, beating Cali Johnson 6-4, 6-1. Corbett has just one loss on the year, to Redmond’s Kloe Scherner in three sets.
Lucy Oyama made quick work of the Huskies’ Courtney Coelsch at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-0.
The Huskies won the No. 1 doubles match as Piper Walker and Bailey Coelsch topped Keri Kunz and Emma Coleman 7-6, 6-4.
Pendleton wrapped things up with a win at No. 2 doubles as Annie Bostwick and Rachel Walker beat Aurora Baker and Emma Robbins 6-2, 6-2.
Pendleton coach Rocky Dillenburg said he got a scouting report from Sherman County coach Tionie Kock, letting him know her team had some experienced players.
“Tionie played for me at Pendleton from 2005-08,” Dillenburg said. “She said most of her girls had played for three or four years. I thought they were good competition.”
MCLOUGHLIN GIRLS 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 2 — The host Pioneers swept the doubles matches, while the TigerScots won two of three singles matches.
At No. 1 singles, W-M’s Jacqlyn Albert beat Avery Lewis 6-0, 6-0, while Lirian Holden beat Mac-Hi’s Laura Gomez 8-1.
In the No. doubles match, Mac-Hi’s Kaylee Bower and Brailyn Alexander beat Ace Jensen and Zara Sanchez 6-0, 6-3. At No. 2, Marta Domine and Ariana Torres beat W-M’s Halle Parker and Addison Carey 8-1.
MCLOUGHLIN BOYS 2, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The TigerScots’ Mason Langford won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-3 over Conner Batchelor for W-M’s only win of the afternoon.
Mac-Hi’s Bryan Garcia beat Wyatt Smith 8-6 at No. 2 singles, while Pioneers Sean Molina and Jose Gomez won the only doubles match 6-4, 6-3 over Hunter Hamby and Seth Muilenburg.
“I was very pleased how both teams responded after Tuesday night’s tough loss to La Grande,” Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said.
Prep softball
PENDLETON 14, THE DALLES 1 (5) — Daisy Jenness hit a home run, and Sauren Garton pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Bucks beat the Riverhawks on the road in Intermountain Conference play.
Scoreless after two innings, the Bucks got to work in the third with six runs. They added five more in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Jenness hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning, and added a two-run double in the fourth. She had four RBIs on the day.
Jaden Samp, Sam Wilks and Faith Broadfoot also hit doubles for the Bucks (11-1 overall, 3-0 IMC), while Melanie Boatman and Chloe Taber hit triples.
Garton struck out the side in the first and fifth innings.
Track and field
Ione’s Bryce Rollins won the discus, and Cedrick Dayandante won the 200 meters at the Mt. Adams Invitational in Trout Lake.
Rollins threw a personal best 119-3 in the discus, and also was eighth in the javelin (97-8).
Dayandante turned in a time of 25.56 seconds to win the 200, just edging Arlington’s Kellen Gronquist (25.59). Dayandante also was second in the 400 (58.18) and fourth in the long jump (15-10).
Ione’s Morgan Alldritt finished fourth in the discus (82-0), while Martin Medina was seventh in the long jump (15-1) and eighth in the 200 (28.44).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.