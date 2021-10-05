PENDLETON — Conference leading Hood River Valley handed Pendleton a 9-1 Intermountain Conference loss on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
“It was a tough game against the best team in the conference,” Bucks coach Kevin Johnson said.
Isaac Larios scored for the Bucks, while goalkeeper Scott Train finished with four saves.
The Bucks (2-6 overall, 1-3 IMC) will play at Ridgeview on Thursday.
Prep girls soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 2, BAKER 2 — The host Pioneers trailed 1-0 at the half, then had to hold off the Bulldogs in the end for a tie in Greater Oregon League play.
“We played really slow in the first half,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “A lot of emotions were going around. One of our players just lost her mom to breast cancer. Addie Banks is a tough girl. Her mom’s (Jill) service was Saturday and she was back playing today.”
Trailing 1-0, Gisselle Ruiz evened the score for the Pioneers, and Sinai Martinez put Mac-Hi up 2-1 with 9:30 to play in regulation.
“In the first half, I just felt like everything was falling apart,” Martinez said. “It was like a nightmare. The second half, we were a totally different team.”
Baker knotted the score late in the game.
Mac-Hi also played without one of its top defenders in Leslie Sanchez, who had her appendix out Sunday. She’s expected to be out for four weeks.
HANFORD 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Bulldogs dropped their seventh game in a row with a Mid-Columbia Conference loss to the host Falcons.
Hermiston will host Kennewick on Thursday.
Volleyball
PENDLETON 3, LA GRANDE 1 — Sauren Garton had 16 kills, 12 digs and four blocks to lead the Bucks to a 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 29-9 nonleague road win over the Tigers.
“The girls worked together really well tonight,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “They made some really great plays happen and they’re starting the second half of their season off great.”
Nora Yoshioka had 28 digs, while Akira Gomez had 20 digs, Ashtyn Brown eight kills and nine blocks, and Josie Jenness 29 assists.
The Bucks (5-7 overall) will host Redmond on Thursday.
HANFORD 3, HERMISTON 1 — Ayden Hagel had 36 assists and six aces, but the Bulldogs fell short against the host Falcons 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16 in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“We struggled at the beginning, but we found a way to take control of the game at points,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “ We tend to get into ruts and can’t get out of them. Unforced errors get us in these ruts. We need to find a way to take control of what we can control.”
Grace Vertrees added 10 kills for the Bulldogs, while MycKayla Shaver had eight kills, Cayleigh Miller six kills and Camryn Hagel 23 digs. As a team, Hermiston had five blocks.
Hermiston will play Thursday at Pasco
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, PILOT ROCK 0 — Genna Robinson had 12 kills as the TigerScots improved to 4-3 in Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 win over the visiting Rockets.
“We continue to improve and I was happy with our effort tonight,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We play a double at Grant Union this Saturday against No. 3-ranked Grant Union and No. 4-ranked Stanfield. It will be a real test for us to see how far we have come since we played them last. I like the improvement and where we are headed.”
Charli King handed out 15 assists and had six digs, while Addi Perkins had 12 assists and 10 digs. Lily Lindsey and Luna Dennent each had five kills, and Kelsey Stewart had seven service aces.
For the Rockets, Paige Moffit had three digs and two assists, while Madison Lunzmann had two digs, and Madyson Moffit had four assists and was 17 of 18 serving.
“We just couldn’t get our hands on their hitters, and gave up too many easy opportunities,” PR coach Danielle Baleztena said.
ECHO 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 0 — It was Dig Pink at Echo on Tuesday night, and the Cougars did their part in beating the Cardinals 25-13, 25-9, 25-17 in Big Sky League play.
Morgan Hendrix led the Cougars (15-4 overall, 6-0 BSL) with six aces and 10 digs, while Faith McCarty had six kills, 13 assists and 11 digs. Nevaeh Thew chipped in 10 assists, four kills and four aces, Lily Wallis had four aces and four kills, and Halee Holman had 11 digs.
All of the gate receipts, and part of the 50/50 raffle money will be donated to a local breast cancer association.
“It’s a tradition, and a good one,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “It makes people feel good in a time when there isn’t much good out there. We had a pretty decent crowd here. The gal who won the 50/50 gave $81 dollars of it back.”
MCLOUGHLIN 3, UMATILLA 1 — After dropping the first set, the Pioneers rallied back to win the next three sets for a 9-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 nonleague road win over the Vikings.
Slowpitch softball
MOSES LAKE 20-16, HERMISTON 4-6 — The Bulldogs have lost four games in a row after dropping a pair of Mid-Columbia Conference games to the visiting Chiefs.
“We just haven’t been showing up to play the last four games at all,” Hermiston coach Amy Stone said.
Eliza Rodriguez hit a home run in the first game, while Kendyl Inners hit a two-run shot in the second game.
Tile Pouleme went 2-for-2 in the second game, and made a great diving catch in center field and completed the double play.
