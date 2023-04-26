PENDLETON — Pendleton broke open a close game with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to beat Weston-McEwen 15-5 in a nonleague game on Wednesday, April 26, at Steve Cary Field.
“It was a good day for us,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “Weston-McEwen is a very good team. It was two quality teams going at it. We hit the ball well and scored some runs.”
The Bucks took an early 5-0 lead after three innings, only to see the TigerScots come back with three runs in the top of the fourth to pull within 5-3.
The excitement was short lived as Pendleton (15-4) came back with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, starting with an RBI double by Melanie Boatman.
Ella Sams followed with an RBI single, and Kendall Murphy belted a two-run homer for a 9-3 lead. Sammantha Wilks hit a triple to right field, and Avery Quaempts put Wilks across the plate.
An RBI single by Josie Jenness, and a fielder’s choice by Olivia Elrod finished the scoring in the inning and gave the Bucks a 12-3 lead.
W-M (12-3) scored twice in the top of the fifth off an error, but Pendleton would score three more in the bottom of the inning to invoke the mercy rule with one out.
“Weston-McEwen hits the ball well, they play good defense and their pitching was solid,” Cary said. “We need to shore up our defense. We allow too many runs right now. We need to eliminate the unearned runs.”
Wilks went 3-for-4 on the day with a triple and a two-run homer in the first inning. Sams went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Madelyn Lieuallen and Avery Krigbaum hit doubles.
Ava Sams went 2-for-2 with two runs scored for the TigerScots, while Brielle Ward and Genna Robinson drove in runs.
“Our girls had quality at-bats as they battled Pendleton pitchers today,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “We knew Pendleton was a state championship program and we needed to be on point to compete with them. We did for a couple of innings, getting key RBIs and milking a two-out rally to trail 5-3. I’m proud of our team and their focus today.”
BURNS 15-17, RIVERSIDE 0-2 — The Hilanders have won 46 consecutive games after sweeping the visiting Pirates in an Eastern Oregon League doubleheader.
In the opener, Burns’ Ayla Davies threw a one-hitter and struck out seven, and also was productive at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Halie Orcutt had the lone hit for the Pirates, a single to open the game.
In the second game, the Hilanders jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, then tacked on 12 runs in the second to put the game out of reach.
Riverside (3-10 overall, 1-4 EOL) scored two runs in the top of the third to avoid the shutout.
Jessica Amaya went 2-for-2 with a triple for the Pirates, while Clarissa Sanchez accounted for the third hit with a single.
Mattie Woodbury went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Burns (16-0, 8-0), while Ashley Wright, Lacie Tiller and Merissa Medley each drove in three runs.
MCLOUGHLIN 14, TRI-CITIES PREP 4 — In a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, the Pioneers took the last-minute challenge and turned it into a nonleague win over the Jaguars at Gib Olinger Field.
“With the last-minute change, I wasn’t sure how the girls would respond after just playing Umatilla the night before,” Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. “They came out ready, especially Addy Leonetti, my freshman pitcher. She held Tri-Cities Prep scoreless for four innings and only gave up one hit before we entered the top of the fifth inning.”
Mac-Hi (8-6) opened the game with three runs in the first and one in the third, then added 10 in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Leonetti finished the game with 10 strikeouts, while Aisling Giguiere went 3-for-3 with a double and four stolen bases. Kaya Chaney added two hits for the Pioneers.
“We didn’t get too many hits as the Tri-Cities Prep pitcher could locate her pitches,” Vera said. “My girls stayed calm and took the base on balls and did not chase pitches out of the zone.”
Prep baseball
BURNS 25-16, RIVERSIDE 6-4 — The Pirates outhit the host Hilanders 10-6 in the opening game, but Burns came away with the Eastern Oregon League win after taking advantage of 21 walks and five Riverside errors.
Darek Casteneda went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Pirates (1-12 overall, 0-5 EOL), while Tucker Elliott and Will Killion each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the second game, the Hilanders took advantage of 14 Riverside errors to complete the sweep.
Killion had a double for the Pirates, while Casteneda, Colby Crowell, Elliot and Sergio Avalos hit singles.
Joseph Wright pitched a complete game for Burns (5-10, 4-2), striking out five and walking three. Dylan Johnson went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Kaden Peasley hit a double.
Girls golf
Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell shot a personal best 70 to win medalist honors at the Pasco Invite at Sun Willows Golf Course.
Cannell had seven pars and two birdies to finish 2-under on the front nine, then shot even par on the back nine despite two bogies.
Ashley Fourstar-McCurdy of Lewis & Clark was second with an 83, while Richland’s Riley Heidegger was third with an 89.
The Bulldogs won the team title with a 273, just one stroke in front of Richland (274), while Chiawana (282) was third in the 10-team event. Only the top three scores from each team counted.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Kyra Tolan with a 98, and Mariela Eliason with a 105. Kristen Weng shot a 133.
Girls tennis
RICHLAND 7, HERMISTON 0 — The Bombers gave up just 13 games over four singles matches in beating the visiting Bulldogs in Mid-Columbia Conference action.
Bryn Neal started things off with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Hermiston’s Mallory Caplinger, while Madelyn Kay finished the singles off with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Giselle Valencia in the No. 4 match.
At No. 2 doubles, Hermiston’s Catherine Doherty and Aspyn Inners took Richland’s Annika Samira and Hannah Slyz to three sets before the Bombers took the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
