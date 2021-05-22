PENDLETON — Karson Lani scored on a sacrifice fly by Aiden Gunter in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead Pendleton to a 7-6 victory over Hood River Valley, and pick up its third consecutive Intermountain Conference baseball title on Saturday, May 22.
“I’m extremely proud of the way they battled,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “They have done a heck of a job. It’s tough to put into words. I’m excited for the seniors to go out as champions.”
Tied at 6-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh, Easton Corey drew a walk, and was replaced on base by Lani. Blake Swanson also walked, putting two men on for Gunter.
Lani and Swanson each advanced a base on a passed ball, and Lani crossed the plate on Gunter’s hit to left field.
“To have a lead, lose the lead and then battle back, they are grinders,” Haguewood said of his players. I can’t say enough good things about what they have done as a team.”
The Bucks (15-3), who went undefeated during the IMC season, opened the game with three runs in the first inning, and added two more in the second for a 5-0 lead.
HRV came back with two runs in the fourth, and four in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.
Pendleton tied the game in the bottom of the sixth as Tucker Zander scored on a groundout by Collin Primus.
Ty Beers and Payton Lambert hit doubles for the Bucks, while Lambert also scored twice, and Primus had two RBIs.
Bucks starter Kyle Field went 4 2/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. He also struck out seven and walked one.
Jack Lieuallen came on in relief in the fifth. He scattered two hits and struck out three.
“I’m proud of the way they have come together in a short season,” Haguewood said. “They put in the time and effort. I think we’d have made a heck of a run at a state championship.”
Trenton Hughes and Mason Spellecy each drove in two runs for the Eagles.
2A/1A state baseball
HEPPNER/IONE FINISHES THIRD — Tucker Ashbeck threw a four-hit shutout, striking out six, to lead the Mustangs to a 5-0 victory over Western Christian in the third-place game of the 2A/1A state playoffs.
“Tucker pitched very well,” Hepper coach Tim Wilkins said. “They did good not giving up after losing the first game. They played really hard. They (the seniors) might have been 2-22 their sophomore year. Third place at state is pretty good.”
Jace Coe scored the first run for the Mustangs in the bottom of the first inning. He was hit by a pitch to reach base, he stole second, then went to third on a passed ball. He scored on an error — one of four by the Pioneers.
Heppner (15-4) scored two runs on two outs in the fourth — one on an error, and the other on a bases-loaded walk — for a 3-0 lead.
Toby Nation drove in a run in the fifth, and Ryan Lindsey scored on a fielder’s choice in the sixth for the final margin.
In the semifinals, Heppner dropped a 3-1 game to Glide after the Wildcats scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie.
“It was a tight ballgame,” Wilkins said. “It was well-pitched. We had a couple of mistakes there and gave up two more.”
The game was a pitchers’ duel as Heppner starter Hayden Hyatt gave up three runs on six hits. He also struck out six and walked one.
Glide’s Trevor Short allowed one run on two hits. He struck out eight and walked two.
The Mustangs were first to score, putting their lone run on the board in the bottom of the third as Caden George, running for Roy Collins, scored on a groundout by Jace Coe.
The Wildcats got the run back in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Ackerman.
Softball
RIDGEVIEW 8, PENDLETON 4 — The Ravens put together a four-run fifth inning to pull away from the host Bucks and capture the Intermountain Conference title.
Trailing 3-2, Ridgeview’s Kayla Leuthauser scored on a groundout by Teeghan Reams to tie the score at 3-3.
With two outs, Tayha DeGrande hit a two-run double as the Ravens took the lead for good at 5-3. Ridgeview finished the top of the fifth with an RBI-single by Jordyn Looney.
In the bottom of the fifth, Sauren Garton belted a solo home run to cut the deficit to 6-4. A double play ended a threat by the Bucks.
The Ravens added two more runs in the top of the seventh to secure the win and the title.
In addition to her home run, Garton also had a triple and drove in two runs.
The Bucks (15-2), who trailed 2-0 after two innings, scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Garton, Chloe Tabor and DeLaney Duchek all drove in runs.
Kylie Parsons took the loss for Pendleton, throwing a complete game. She scattered seven hits, striking out eight and walking four.
Ridgeview’s Ally Henry hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning, while DeGrande drove in three runs.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 46, CHIAWANA 41 — Katelyn Heideman scored 16 points — including four 3-pointers in the third quarter — to help the Bulldogs to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Riverhawks.
The score was tied 7-7 after the first quarter, and Chiawana took a 16-11 lead at the half.
Hermiston (3-3) went on a 27-7 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Kaylee Young added 13 points, and Bailey young chipped in eight for Hermiston, which has won three games in a row.
Delaney Pink led Chiawana (1-4) with a game-high 22 points.
Boys basketball
CHIAWANA 74, HERMISTON 46 — Kobe Young, who has signed to play at Boise State University, poured in 23 points in two quarter’s worth of work to lead the Riverhawks to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs (1-5) kept pace with the Riverhawks in the second half, but it was a 40-15 deficit at the half they could not overcome.
Grant Olsen and Kiki Carrillo each had 12 points to lead the Bulldogs, who also got 10 points from Ben Wicks.
Trey Garcia added 14 points for Chiawana (3-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.