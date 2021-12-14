ECHO — Pendleton won the team title and six individual titles at the Oregon Trail County Championships at Echo High School.
The Bucks rolled up 214 points to squeak past second-place Riverside (210), and the Hermiston junior varsity team (194). Hepper/Ione (143.5) was fourth, followed by Echo (127.5), McLoughlin (87.5) and Irrigon (80).
Dawson Tremper led things off for Pendleton, pinning Riverside’s William Madrigal in the championship match at 106 pounds.
At 126, Pendleton’s Cash Paullus pinned his own teammate Owen Golter in 1:54.
The Bucks’ Jack Lieuallen posted a 17-2 technical fall over Hermiston’s Cesar Barraza at 152, while Collin Primus pinned Javier Echeverria of Hermiston in 2:56 at 170.
Pendleton’s Patrick Simpson p. Heppner/Ione’s Cade Cunningham in 3:02, and Jacob Griffin finished things off at 285, pinning Hermiston’s Dominic Echeverria in 55 seconds.
Hermiston had three champions, starting with Gavin Doherty at 120. He earned a 7-5 decision over Riverside’s Mateo Rockwell.
At 132, Hermiston’s Jeshaiah Garza beat his own teammate, Isaac Ramirez, 8-6, and Zane Estes decisioned Isaiah Lemmon of Echo 6-4 for the 160-pound title.
McLoughlin had one champ in Izake Sanchez, who earned a 13-5 major decision over Riverside’s Bryan Madrigal.
Riverside’s Gerardo Medel won the 220-pound title, pinning Echo’s Daniel Calles in 1:34.
Echo’s Keegan Chitty won the 138 title, pinning Cooper Yensen of Mac-Hi in 30 seconds.
Heppner/Ione’s Conor Brosnan won the 182-pound title, pinning Irrigon’s Bennie Ayala in 1:43.
Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala finished first at 145, pinning Hermiston’s Grayson Hendon in 5:41.
Placing fifth for Irrigon were Omar Rangel (126), Xander Olman(152), Josiah Moreno (170) and Lee Harrison (195).
In the girls division, Ali Toombs of Echo won at 105/115, beating Irrigon’s Rosita Orozco 20-14.
At 120/25, Echo’s Ezra Schneider pinned Karensa Jones in 3:55, and at 130/135, Shelby Elliot of Riverside pinned Kylie Holden of Heppner/Ione in 4:53.
In the 155-pound class, Aysia Quigg of Mac-Hi pinned Brittanie Ely of Irrigon in 1:16.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 52, NIXYAAWII 48 — Maggie Sharp had a game-high 18 points, and the Tigers handed the host Golden Eagles their first loss of the season.
“It was pretty back and forth,” Nixyaawii coach Michael BadWarrior said. “The fourth quarter was a battle all the way around. We were trading shot for shot. It came down to the last 45 seconds. We were down by one and had to foul to stop the clock.”
Stanfield led 12-7 after the first quarter, and 24-18 at the half. Nixyaawii put together a solid third quarter to take a 31-20 lead heading into the fourth.
“We were playing pretty solid all the way around,” BadWarrior said. “We played good defense. They were knocking down really well-contested shots all night long. We are 5-1 against 2A and 3A teams.”
Mersayus Hart led the Golden Eagles with 14 points, while Sophie Bronson added 13 and Sistine Moses 10.
Zuri Reeser chipped in 17 points for the Tigers.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 75, STANFIELD 67 (OT) — The Golden Eagles improved to 4-2 on the season with an overtime win over the visiting Tigers.
“It was a good game,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barkley said. “Stanfield played us tough. I was proud of our boys for keeping their composure and playing team basketball.”
Baron Moses led Nixyaawii with 26 points, while Dylan Abrahamson had 25 and Coyote Jackson 15.
Pablo Arellano had 18 points — on six 3-pointers — to lead Stanfield (3-4), while Hobs Hurty added 15 points.
