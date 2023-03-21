HERMISTON — In their first meeting since 2018, Pendleton took an early lead and never trailed in handing Hermiston a 20-14 nonleague loss on Tuesday, March 21.
“Good Lord, it was something else,” Pendleton coach Tim Cary said. “It was wild. There were a lot of positives. Everyone got a lot of at-bats, and we did hit well, but we have to clean up our defense.”
The last time the two teams played was May 11, 2018, a 5-4 Hermiston victory in the Columbia River Conference. The Bucks would go on to win the 5A state title and finish the season with a 28-2 record.
Tuesday, the Bucks came out swinging, hitting five home runs — two by Sammantha Wilks — and finished the game with 17 hits.
“We hit the long ball today, and they hit them well,” Cary said. “They weren’t cheap ones, they hit them well. We had some girls with big offensive nights. That was nice to see.”
The teams were tied 3-3 after the first inning, and the Bucks outscored the Bulldogs 4-2 in the second, getting a grand slam from Emma Sams.
Wilks hit a three-run homer in the first, then added a two-run homer in the sixth. Avery Krigbaum hit a solo shot in the fifth, and Reese Furstenberg belted a three-run homer in the seventh.
Hermiston’s Hailey South hit a three-run home run in the first inning, and added a two-run double in the second. Sydney Stocker hit a triple for the Bulldogs, while Shayla Stewart and Karsyn Botefuhr had doubles.
“South is a very high-quality player,” Cary said. “She had a great night at the plate.”
Defensively, the Bucks had six errors, and the Bulldogs had five.
“Those six errors look absolutely awful,” Cary said. “We have to clean that up. It’s early and everyone’s still a little rusty on defense, but we can’t expect to score that many runs every time.”
HEPPNER 15-18, UMATILLA 0-3 — The Mustangs pounded out 30 hits and played error-free ball in sweeping the visiting Vikings in nonleague play.
Hadlee Nation pitched all three innings in the opener, scattering two hits and striking out five.
At the plate, Zandra Masterson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Ava Gerry hit two doubles, and Nation and Hailey Wenberg each had doubles.
Maddisyn Rico and Piper Dilley had Umatilla’s two hits.
In the second game, the Vikings took a 2-0 lead after the first inning, only to see the Mustangs put 13 runs on the board over the next two innings for a 13-3 lead.
Madison Orem went 4-for-4 with four RBIs for the Mustangs, while Nation and Gerry each drove in three runs.
The Vikings had four hits, with Rico and Evelyne Avita hitting triples.
WHITE SALMON 16, RIVERSIDE 6 — Elaina Salgado went 3-for-3 with three RBIs for the Pirates in a home loss to the Bruins.
Riverside (1-2) will host Stevenson (WA) on Friday.
Baseball
PENDLETON 12, HOOD RIVER 1 (6) — Jack Lieuallen pitched five innings of two-hit ball, with eight strikeouts, as the Bucks made quick work of the Eagles on the road.
“Jack threw with intensity and had some strikeouts,” Pendleton coach T.J. Haguewood said. “He was dealing. It was a good game overall after a couple of not so good games.”
Pendleton (2-2) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning, and 8-0 after three. Hood River got one run back in the bottom of the fourth, but that’s all the Bucks would allow the rest of the game.
Dylan Gomez went 3-for-4 for the Bucks with a double and two RBIs, while Payton Lambert went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple.
Jake Von Lubken pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Eagles, scattering 10 hits and striking out six.
WALLA WALLA 17, HERMISTON 6 (5) — Noah Braunel went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs to lead the Blue Devils to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Bulldogs.
Wa-Hi scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning, and led 10-4 after two.
JR Starr hit a double and had two RBIs for Hermiston, which also got two hits each from Tyler West, Halen Kannerzel and Cougar Philippi.
HEPPNER/IONE 13, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 3 (5) — Ryan Haugen and Shad Greenup each hit a double and drove in three runs to help the Mustangs to a home win over the Rockets.
Haugen hit a three-run double in the second inning as the Mustangs took a 7-0 lead.
Greenup blasted a three-run double in the third as Heppner’s lead ballooned to 13-3.
The Rockets scored all three of their runs in the third inning, as two runs came across on errors, and the other off an RBI single by Carter Vanhouten-Chase.
Tucker Ashbeck picked up the win, hurling 2 2/3 innings of five-hit ball. He struck out eight. Caden George went 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
SHERMAN/CONDON 11, WESTON-MCEWEN 7 — The Huskies raced out to a quick lead and the TigerScots were unable to catch them, dropping a home game to Sherman/Condon.
The TigerScots pounded out eight hits and took advantage of 11 walks, but they also committed three errors that helped the Huskies score a run in the fourth inning.
Timothy Taylor went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for W-M. Sean Roggiero, Kyren Miller and Ben Hubbard also had two hits for the TigerScots (3-2).
Blake Carnine went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Huskies, while Brodie Geer hit a double, and Leven Whitbeck a triple.
STANFIELD 10, UNION/COVE 3 — Gator Goodrich went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored as the Tigers beat the visiting Bobcats in a nonleague game Monday.
Connor Logan was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Caleb Henning had two RBIs.
Blaine McClure picked up the win, scattering six hits and striking out five in five innings.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 13, SOUTHRIDGE 0 — Frankie Trevino had seven goals, and Kaden Hasty had the shutout in goal to lead the Bulldogs to a win over Suns at Kennison Field.
“We played a lot better,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “We have some guys back healthy, and that helps.”
The Bulldogs (1-2) led 5-0 at the half, and kept the pressure on in the second half with eight more goals.
Kellen Young added three goals, while Paul Schulz, Blake Palzinski and Caleb Grabeel each had one goal.
Girls tennis
PENDLETON 6, ONTARIO 2 — Adelaide Tesch and Drew Hathaway won singles matches to help the Bucks to a home win over the Tigers.
Tesch beat Alex Juarez 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, while Hathaway topped Jayelyn Ramos 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 4 match.
Ashtyn Larson and Elsie Zaugg won at No. 1 doubles for the Bucks, beating Ogali Santiago and Erika Perez 6-0, 7-6 (7-1). Rachel Walker and Josie Nelson won the No. 2 match with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Paige Edison and Cayman Cambel.
KENNEWICK 4, HERMISTON 3 — The Bulldogs swept the doubles matches, but the host Lions won all four singles matches to escape with a nonconference victory.
STANFIELD 5, RIVERSIDE 1 — Calliope Mills and Saira Arellano won singles matches, and the Tigers swept the doubles for a road win over the Pirates.
Zuri Reeser and Maggie Sharp won at No. 1 doubles 6-0.
Boys tennis
STANFIELD 3, RIVERSIDE 1 — Pablo Arellano won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, and the Tiger swept the two doubles match for a win over the host Pirates.
Alexis Carillo and Jesus Arellano won the No. 1 doubles match 6-0.
WALLA WALLA 5, PENDLETON 2 — The Blue Devils swept the singles matches, but the Bucks won two of three doubles matches Monday in Pendleton.
At No. 2 doubles, Pendleton’s Josie Nelson and Ellie Monkman beat Emily Garcia-Sanchez 6-3, 5-7 and 10-8 in the tiebreaker.
Sara Airoldi and Arianne Demianew picked up a win for the Bucks at No. 3 doubles, topping Eryka Cortez and Angie Zavla-Pence 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
The top three singles matches all went to a tiebreaker, but did not go Pendleton’s way.
Girls golf
Pendleton’s Anika Urbina shot a 104 to finish fourth at the Pendleton Invite at Birch Creek.
Tygh Timinsky of Dufur took medalist honors with an 86, followed by La Grande’s Natasha Lane (101) and Marissa Lane (104), and Nixyaawii’s Emma Williams, who was fifth with a 105.
La Grande won the team title with a 424, while Dufur was second at 433, and Pendleton third with a 466.
Also figuring into the scoring for the Bucks were Abby Thorne (117), Sophie Nelson (121) and Kori Sirovatka (124).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.