SURPRISE, Ariz. — Payton Lambert threw a complete game, and Jack Davis scored on a groundout by Andrew Demianew in the top of the seventh inning, as Pendleton beat Harvest Christian Academy 2-1 on Wednesday, March 29, at the Coach Bob National Invitational.
Pendleton (5-5) finished 3-1 at the tournament, which featured 100 teams from all over the country, including Baker and La Grande.
“Oregon has some good baseball,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “You come to these places, you don’t know who you are going to get. They were solid teams. I’m glad we were able to get some quality competition.”
Against the Lions, the Bucks opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the third inning. Dylan Gomez had an RBI single to send the first run across, and Chas Corbett hit a two-out RBI single to score Gomez.
Lambert had five of his 10 strikeouts in the first four innings before the Lions got on the board in the fifth.
HCA, from Elgin, Illinois, scored one run in the bottom of the fifth as Jared Rodriguez scored on a groundout by Gavin Duran to pull within 2-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Ben Mitchell hit a solo home run to left field as the Lions tied the score at 2-2.
“They had a couple of good players on their team,” Haguewood said. They had a good pitcher (Rodriguez) who is going to a good school (Iowa Western). Their guy had 12 strikeouts, but we battled it out.”
The Bucks tagged Rodriguez for two runs on five hits over five innings.
Pendleton returns to action April 4 at The Dalles.
“We have one of the toughest preseason schedules in the state, playing big Washington schools and coming here,” Haguewood said. “We got better as the week progressed. Our first game, we got the pitching, but not the hitting. Today we had it both.”
The Bucks made the most of their Arizona trip, taking in an Arizona State-Arizona baseball game on March 26, had a family barbeque the following night, and finished with a trip to Topgolf on Tuesday night.
Boys golf
Colby Lerten finished 21st with an 84 to lead Hermiston at the second Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick.
Richland’s Davis Sheets won medalist honors with a 73, followed by Pasco Jackson Cazier with a 74, and Kamiakin’s Wyatt Hansen and Eli Harrell, and Richland’s Macguire Clements with a 76.
Richland won the team title with a 307, with Kamiakin right behind with a 307. Hermiston finished eighth with a 376.
Also scoring for Hermiston were Cody Adams (88), Jadyn Davis (106) and Ryan Rettkowski (121).
"The kids played well for most of the round, but had a few holes each that they struggled with," Hermiston coach Steve Utter said.
Girls golf
Hermiston’s Nadalie Cannell shot an 84 to finish sixth at the second Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Canyon Lakes Golf Course in Kennewick.
Southridge’s Jillian Hui shot a 68 for medalist honors. Pasco Jillian Breedlove was second with a 72.
Southridge won the team title with a 328, followed by Richland (394) and Walla Walla (396).
Mariela Eliason (114), Kyra Tolan (115) and Taylor Hancock (152) figured into the scoring for the Bulldogs.
"It was a rough day on the course today," Hermiston coach Janci Spoo said. "Overall, I'm happy with how our top three played. Canyon Lakes is a tough course with big fast greens that are not used to."
