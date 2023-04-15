WILSONVILLE — Nolan Mead won two events and placed in another to lead Pendleton to a fifth-place finish in the team standings Saturday, April 15, at the Wilsonville Invitational.
Mead won the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 2 inches, besting the competition by 6 inches. He also won the triple jump with a leap of 42-5 1/2 — more than a foot better than second-place man Tyler Craft of Tualatin (41-4). Mead also placed eighth in the long jump (19-9 3/4).
Wilsonville topped the field with 72.33 points, followed by Grant (58), Corvallis (57), Westview (56) and Pendleton (55).
Nathan Neveau picked up big points for the Bucks, placing second in the shot put with a heave of 50-5 1/4, but he scratched all three preliminary throws in the discus and failed to make the finals.
Jaren Yoshioka was third in the javelin with a personal best throw of 150 feet.
On the track, Thaiden Cannin won the 300 hurdles with a personal best time of 41.15, and Trey Boston finished fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 51.96.
The 4x400 relay team of John Thatcher, Skylar Jeffers, Cannin and Boston ran a 3:34.57 to place eighth.
In the girls meet, Chloe Gray finished third in the discus with a personal best throw of 100-11, while Nessa Neveau placed sixth in the javelin with a personal best mark of 109-3.
Tualatin won the girls team title with 92 points, while Mountainside was a distant second with 79, and West Linn was third at 78. Pendleton finished 20th with nine points.
PASCO INVITE — The Hermiston girls made a few trips to the podium at Edgar Brown Stadium, led by Avonlea Edwards’ fourth-place finish in the discus with a personal best throw of 123-2.
Elizabeth Newman finished sixth in the 3,200 with a PR of 11:23.86. Annastasia Peters of Post Falls, Idaho, won the event with a blazing time of 10:36. She holds the top time in Idaho this spring at 10:33.09.
The Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team of Madeline Jared, Alondra Risueno, Karina Ortiz and Dalia Cervantes clocked a time of 50.34 to finish seventh.
The 4x400 relay team of Ortiz, Cervates, Risueno and Jackie Garcia Sandoval finished seventh in a time of 4:11.66.
Kamiakin won the girls team title with 62 points, followed by Rocky Mountain (57) and Richland (42.5).
The Hermiston boys did not have anyone place in the top eight, but Jaysen Rodriguez had a PR of 4:29.8 in the 1,600, and placed 19th. John Mills ran a PR of 9:49.27 in the 3,200 and finished 15th.
In the throws, junior Bradley Hottman finished 10th in the discus (145-6), 13th in the shot put (44-10 1/2) and 11th in the javelin (148-10).
Rocky Mountain won the boys team title with 92 points, with Walla Walla a distant second with 58.
BRUIN INVITE — Henry Giefing won the 100 and 200 to lead Ione at Columbia High School in White Salmon, Washington.
Giefing ran a 12.17 in the 100, with teammate Mika Limberg coming in fifth (12.50). In the 200, Giefing ran a personal best 24.62, with teammate Cliffton Dames clocking a 27.16 to place sixth.
Bryce Rollins had a profitable day in the throws, winning the discus with a PR mark of 12-3. He also was second in the shot put with a PR of 39-4, and seventh on the javelin (114-10).
The 4x100 relay team of Limberg, Rollins, Dames and Giefing finished third in a time of 49.25.
The Cardinals finished fourth in the team standings with 57 pints. Columbia won the team title with 147 points, with Trout Lake (90) a distant second.
Prep baseball
HEPPNER 4-11, LYLE/WISHRAM/KLICKITAT 0-0 — Tucker Ashbeck threw a two-hit shutout over six innings, striking out 14, as the host Mustangs beat the Cougars in the first game of their Special District 7 doubleheader.
Heppner, which played error-free ball, did not allow a Lyle baserunner past first base.
Cameron Proudfoot went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Heppner (10-3 overall, 5-1 SD7), while Shad Greenup hit a double.
In the second game, Ashbeck, Ryan Haugen and Proudfoot hit doubles, while Greenup went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first inning, scoring two runs off Proudfoot’s double, two off Ashbeck’s double, and two more off errors.
Carson Eynetich pitched 4 2/3 innings, scattering two hits, striking out nine and walking none.
Hepppner will host Stanfield/Echo on Tuesday in a SD7 matchup.
STANFIELD/ECHO 10-17, DUFUR 11-8 — Connor Logan hit a triple and finished with four RBIs as the Tigers rallied from a loss in the first game to salvage a split against the Rangers in Special District 7 action.
Gator Goodrich and Dom Curiel each went 3-for-5, and Caleb Henning picked up the win, striking out six.
In the opener, the Rangers took a 7-2 lead after two innings, then had to hold off the Tigers late in the game as they scored six runs over the final two innings.
Jaxon Roberts led the Tigers (8-4, 4-2) on offense, going 3-for-5 with a double and four RBIs. Logan and Blaine McClure each had two hits, while McClure took the loss, giving up 11 runs on 11 hits over 4 2/3 innings.
IRRIGON 7-9, SHERMAN 1-10 — Knights’ ace Boyd Davis struck out 15 as Irrigon won the first game of its Special District 7 double on the road against the Huskies.
Irrigon (6-7, 2-4) scored two runs in the first inning, and added four more in the third to take a 6-0 lead. The Huskies scored one run in the sixth, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Davis helped his own cause, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Brayden Locey drove in two runs, and Colton Thompson had two stolen bases.
In the second game, the Knights had a commanding 9-1 lead through four innings, but the Huskies scored five in the fifth, two in the sixth, and two more in the seventh for the win.
Brody Geer drove in the winning run for Sherman (7-3, 5-1) with an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Locey drove in two runs for the Knights, and also had three stolen bases.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 7-18, ADRIAN 0-3 — The Rockets improved to 3-0 in the Special District 7 standings with a sweep of the visiting Antelopes.
In the opener, Chase Corwin pitched a complete game, scattering three hits while striking out nine and walking two.
The Rockets (7-5 overall) scored three runs off errors and another off a passed ball. Tracen Hamby drove in two runs, while Corwin had a double, and Brock Stelk two stolen bases.
In the second game, the teams were tied at 3-3 after the first inning, then the Rockets went to work. They scored four runs in the second, six in the third and five in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule in the fifth.
Carter VanHouten-Chase hit a two-run double in the first, and drove in three runs for Pilot Rock, while Corwin, Stelk and Krister Litfin all drove in two runs. James Lunzmann went 2-for-4 with four runs scored, and had three stolen bases.
WESTON-MCEWEN 4-10, GRANT UNION 8-6 — The TigerScots scored seven runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat the Prospectors on the road in the second game of their Special District 7 doubleheader to salvage the split.
Tied at three after six innings, neither team scored in the seventh, forcing extra innings.
Ben Hubbard hit a three-run double to center field in the eighth for W-M, which also scored runs on an error, a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk.
Hubbard also hit a two-run home run in the sixth, while Easton Berry had a solo home run in the sixth.
Sean Roggiero picked up the win, pitching six innings with 12 strikeouts.
In the first game, Grant Union got out to a 6-2 lead after two innings, and extended its lead to 8-2 after four
Berry went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for W-M (7-12, 4-2). Kyren Miller took the loss, giving up eight runs on five hits. He struck out seven and walked six.
UMATILLA 5-5, NYSSA 7-4 — The Vikings picked up their first win of the season, winning the second game of their Eastern Oregon League doubleheader with the Bulldogs.
Umatilla (1-9 overall, 1-2 EOL) took a 2-1 lead in the second inning, and held the lead to the end.
Davis Raymond pitched five innings of two-hit ball to pick up the win. He struck out nine.
The Vikings scored two runs off past balls, one off an error, and another on a wild pitch. David Garcia drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the third inning.
Mike Sanders and Colton Fales hit doubles for Nyssa, which wasted a sterling outing by Joe Zuniga, who struck out 13 and walked two.
A solid outing by Fales on the mound, and a four-run third inning in the first game helped the Bulldogs (2-10, 1-2) to victory.
Fales pitched five innings, striking out 11.
Javier Jaime went 2-for-2 with a double for the Vikings.
Prep softball
UMATILLA 16-14, NYSSA 6-4 — The Vikings improved to 3-0 in Eastern Oregon League play with a home sweep of the Bulldogs.
“It was the warmest day of the season for both teams, and everybody is going to sleep well,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “I’m really excited with our offense, but we still struck out too many times. And, our defense needs to get cleaner. Seven errors on the day, six in Game 1, so it did clean up a bit in Game 2, but we can still get better.”
In the first game, the Vikings (4-7 overall) broke open a 4-2 game with five runs in the fourth, then tacked on seven more in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
In the second game, the score was 3-3 after the first inning, but Umatilla scored five in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game.
On the day, Piper Dilley was 6-for-8 at the plate with a double and a triple. Evelyne Anita was 3-for-6 with a triple and four runs scored.
Dilley also got the wins in both games. She allowed two hits in the first game, while striking out four. In the second game, she scattered seven hits and struck out seven.
Girls basketball
MEDIA CLASSIC — Hermiston’s Izzy Simmons scored seven points, hauled down seven rebounds and had four assists to help the Tri-City All-Stars to an 80-74 victory over the Yakima All-Stars at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.
Ellie Heideman chipped in two points, two rebounds and two assists as the Tri-City All-Stars raced out to a 23-10 lead after the first quarter, then had to hold off Yakima down the stretch.
Haylee Johnson (Kennewick), led Tri-City with 17 points and five rebounds, while Malia Ruud (Chiawana) added 15 points and seven rebounds.
Esmeralda Galindo (Davis) led Yakima with 23 points, while Trinity Wheeler (Wapato) added 15.
College baseball
TREASURE VALLEY 11-9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 4-8 — The Chukars scored one run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Timberwolves in the second game of their NWAC East doubleheader to complete the sweep in Ontario.
Trailing 8-3, BMCC scored five runs in the top of the seven inning to tie the score.
Aengus Gilligan went 3-for-3 with an RBI for BMCC, while Tommy Whiles had two RBIs.
In the first game, the Chukars held BMCC to four hits, and struck out eight.
The Timberwolves scored twice in the first inning, with Davis Mauzy hitting an RBI single.
Michael Christensen hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning for TVCC, while Isaac Bateman was 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.