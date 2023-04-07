PENDLETON — Nolan Mead and Nathan Neveau were double winners for Pendleton as the Bucks won the team title Friday, April 7, at the Buck Track Classic.
Mead soared a personal best 44 feet, 1 1/2 inches to win the triple by nearly three feet over the No. 2 man, Anthony Nix of Weston-McEwen (41-3.5). Mead bettered his previous top mark by nearly 2 feet.
Mead was two inches in front of Weston-McEwen’s Cameron Reich to win the long with a leap of 20-4 3/4. Mead also was second in the high jump (5-8).
Neveau dominated the discus event with a winning mark of 138-9. Tate Powell of Baker was second at 122-7. In the shot put, Neveau edged La Grande’s Myer Whitmore by a half inch for the title. The Pendleton junior unleashed a throw of 47-10.
Pendleton compiled 143.5 points for the team win, with Baker second with 108.5, followed by La Grande (63) and Weston-McEwen (61).
Pendleton’s Brock Mackey won the 100 meters with a time of 11.40, just a step in front of Mac-Hi’s Johnny Koklich (11.53). Trey Boston won the 400 (52.41) for the Bucks, while Brody Holtz won the pole vault (12-0).
Mackey and Boston also ran legs on the winning 4x100 relay team with Carter Cary and Thaiden Cannin. The team turned in a time of 44.39.
Heppner was dominant in the distance races, with Trevor Nichols winning the 1,500 with a time of 4:17.50, and placing second in the 800 (2:02.24) in a photo finish with Cove’s Eli Williams (2:02.23). Nichols also was fourth in the javelin with a mark of 134-3.
Gage Hart won the 3,000 for the Mustangs in a time of 9:34.57, nearly 5 seconds ahead of the Baker’s Daniel Brown, who finished second. Hart also was sixth in the 1,500 (4:38.63).
Heppner’s 4x400 relay team of Saul Lopez, Jacob Finch, Hayden McMahon and Nichols finished third (3:47.13) behind Baker (3:40.78) and Pendleton (3:45.25).
Weston-McEwen’s Caleb Sprenger won the javelin with a personal best toss of 165-1, with Riverside’s Tyrese Boyd right behind with a 158-7. Sprenger also was second in the high jump (5-8).
In the girls meet, Heppner held its own against the bigger schools, winning the 4x400 relay, while freshman Lily Nichols won the 800 (2:36.72), placed third in the 1,500 (5:14.46) and finished fifth in the 300 hurdles (54.92).
Nichols was joined on the 4x400 relay team by Arianna Worden, Irelynn Kollman and Hallee Hisler. They turned in a time of 4:34.46, nearly 2 seconds ahead of Baker.
Hisler also finished second in the 200 (28.13), while Worden was fourth in the 800 (2:41.95) and fourth in the 1,500 (5:28.66).
La Grande won the team title with 108 points, followed by Pendleton (97.5), Heppner (61) and Baker (61).
Pendleton’s Addison Kennedy won the shot put with a heave of 31-6 1/2, while teammate Chloe Gray won the discus with a toss of 95-1, and was third in the shot put (30-2.5).
Mac-Hi’s Madi Perkins won the javelin with a toss of 102-4, while Nixyaawii’s Ella Stewart was second at 101-4.
Prep baseball
PENDLETON 2-6, REDMOND 4-3 — Payton Lambert pitched a complete game, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 13, to lead the Bucks past the Panthers in the second game of their nonleague doubleheader in Redmond and pick up the split.
Pendleton (7-6) had just four hits in the game, but took advantage of seven Redmond errors and eight walks.
Lambert went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Andrew Demianew and Jace Otteson each drove in a run. The Bus scored two runs off errors, and another off a wild pitch.
In the opener, Pendleton scored one run in the first inning, but the Panthers scored two in the third, and one each in the fourth and fifth to secure the win.
Lambert went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, while Otteson hit a double. Jack Lieuallen took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts.
LA GRANDE JV2 15, PILOT ROCK 5 (5) — The Tigers took advantage of 16 walks, and scored five runs off errors to hand the visiting Rockets a nonleague loss.
Pilot Rock (4-5) opened the game with a 5-1 lead after the first inning, then the wheels came off as the Tigers scored 10 runs in the second and three in the third to put the game out of reach.
Efren Castro hit a triple and drove in two runs for the Rockets. Landon Hood pitched a complete game for La Grande, striking out six.
RICHLAND 10-13, HERMISTON 0-0 — The Bombers held the host Bulldogs to just five hits on the day in sweeping their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
In the second game, three Richland pitchers combined on a one-hitter with six strikeouts, while Dallas Bennett and John Corbin each drove in three runs.
Tyson Day had the Bulldogs’ lone hit — a single in the fifth inning.
Kooper Jones went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and an RBI for the Bombers.
In the opener, JR Starr had two hits for Hermiston, including a triple, while Tanner McKoy and Halen Kammerzell each hit a single.
Bennett and Troy Molnaa combined on a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts for the Bombers, while Drew Johnson went 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Prep softball
WESTON-MCEWEN 17-13, ELGIN/IMBLER 1-0 — Brielle Ward pitched a no-hitter in the opener, striking out five as the TigerScots beat the Huskies in Special District 6 play in three innings in Athena.
W-M (6-1) pounded out 14 hits — six of which were doubles. Kylie Thornton went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs for W-M, which led 4-1 after the first inning, and 10-1 after two.
Lily Langford, Luna Dennett, Kylie Thornton, Ava Sams, Dalana Pickard and Genna Robinson all hit doubles for the TigerScots. Thornton was 3-for-3 with four RBIs.
In the second game, Hailey Stallings threw a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the TigerScots picked up the sweep.
Bailey Moore and Sams hit doubles for W-M, which led 3-0 after the first, 6-0 after the third, and the TigerScots closed out the game with seven runs in the fifth.
Hope Berry and Thornton were 2-for-3 at the plate.
“I am proud of this team and how they are progressing,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “We had made real strides over our early season games. The key to reaching our season goals will be for us to remain committed to seeing individual improvements continue into league and beyond.”
PENDLETON 15, PHILOMATH 0 (4) — Sammantha Wilks and Avery Krigbaum hit home runs, and Reese Furstenberg pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts, as the Bucks made quick work of the visiting Warriors.
Wilks hit a three-run home run, and Krigbaum added a solo shot in the first inning as Pendleton (8-3) opened up a 4-0 lead. The Bucks added four more runs in the second, and the rout was on.
Wilks hit a two-run double in the Bucks’ seven-run fourth inning, while Melanie Boatman and Furstenberg hit RBI singles.
Pendleton opens Greater Oregon League play Tuesday, hosting Ontario.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 14-23, UNION/COVE 4-13 — The Rockets rallied from a 13-10 deficit in the bottom of the sixth inning to win the second game and sweep the visiting Bobcats in Special District 6 action.
Pilot Rock (8-3 overall, 2-1 SD6) scored 13 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to invoke the 10-run rule and end the game. Aiva Ellis hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning as part of the 13-run parade.
Paedyn Bennett went 4-for-4 with two doubles, while Ali Smith hit two doubles, and Paige Moffit hit a triple and a double.
In the opener, Ellis went the distance in the circle, while Smith and Ellis each went 3-for-4 with three doubles. Kyella Picard went 3-for-4 with two home runs — a solo shot and a three-run homer. Addison Kosey added a three-run homer in the fourth inning, and Hailey Thieme was 3-for-4 with three singles.
GRANT UNION 18-13, ECHO/STANFIELD 0-2 — Drew Williams struck out 21 batters on the day as the Prospectors swept the host Cougars in Special District 6 play.
“They are a good team,” Echo/Stanfield coach Saul Castro said. “You have to play a perfect game against them. We played well until we fell apart.”
In the opener, Raney Anderson hit a home run, two doubles and had four RBIs for GU, while Sivanna Hodge hit two doubles and had three RBIs.
The Cougars had five errors and issued eight walks.
“With a team like that, we can’t have five errors and eight walks,” Castro said.
In the second game, the Cougars trailed 5-2 in the fifth before GU took off.
Savannah Watterson hit a home run and had three RBIs for GU, while Hodge had a home run and a double, and Addy Northway hit four singles.
Zoe Ramos hit an RBI single in the fourth inning for the Cougars, who are the first team this season to score a run against the Prospectors.
Girls tennis
MCLOUGHLIN 3, RIVERSIDE 3 — The Pioneers swept the doubles and won one singles match in playing to a draw with the visiting Pirates.
Esmeralda Perez won 8-0 at No. 3 singles for the Pioneers, while Kaylee Bower and Avery Lewis won 8-2 at No. 1 doubles. Jocelyne Arroyo and Coral Quist won 8-2 at No. 2 doubles.
“Some girls were gone for the week for FBLA,” Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. “Some of the new girls had to step up and play up today. I was really proud of how they stepped up to the challenge and got their nerves out playing their first singles match.”
STANFIELD 5, IRRIGON 2 — Jaki Bartoschek and Saira Arellano won their singles match as the Tigers topped the visiting Knights on Thursday at Hornya Athletic Complex.
In doubles, Zuri Reeser and Maggie Sharp teamed to win the No. 1 match 6-1, 6-0.
Boys tennis
MCLOUGHIN 3, RIVERSIDE 1 — Bryan Garcia eked out an 8-6 win at No. 1 singles for the Pioneers in a home win over the Pirates.
Connor Batchelor and Bryan Garcia teamed for an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles, while Bryan Martinez and Diego Ledezma took care of business at No. 2 doubles with an 8-2 win.
