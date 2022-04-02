RICHLAND — Andy Oja won both hurdles events, and Reilly Lovercheck won the long jump and placed second in three events as Pendleton made a strong showing Saturday, April 2 at the Clay Lewis Invite at Hanford High School.
Kamiakin won the boys team title with 157.83 points, with Hanford second at 139.5. Pendleton was fifth with 55.33 points.
Kamiakin also won the girls title, with Southridge right behind with 137 points. Pendleton was fourth with 74 points.
Oja turned in a time of 15.45 seconds to win the 110 hurdles, more than a second faster than the second-place finisher.
In the 300 hurdles, Oja ran a personal best 42 seconds, which ranks him fifth on the school’s record board.
Oja also ran a leg on the Bucks’ 4x100 relay team that finished third with a time of 45.94. Also on the team were Babe Browning, Brock Mackey and Sam Jennings.
Mackey finished second in the 200 with a personal best time of 23.85, while Nathan Neveau finished second in the shot put (42-7 1/4) and fifth in the discus (132-1).
Nolan Mead (3rd, 5-10) and Drew Rayburn (4th, 5-8) placed in the high jump, while Mead was also third in the long jump (20-0 3/4) and seventh in the triple jump (38-3 1/4).
Lovercheck soared 16-0 3/4 to win the long jump, then placed second in the 300 hurdles (50.96), 100 hurdles (16.94), and went 34-9 1/2 in the triple jump, which ranks her fifth in the school’s record book.
Nessa Neveau threw a personal best of 96-6 to place fifth in the javelin, while Kelsey Lovercheck cleared 9 feet in the pole vault for third place, and Muriel Hoisington was third in the long jump (15-2 3/4).
Prep baseball
HEPPNER/IONE 10-10, UNION 0-0 — Tucker Ashbeck and Toby Nation each threw a complete game shutout as the Mustangs swept the Bobcats in Special District 7 play.
In the opener, Heppner/Ione scored three runs on Union errors, and Jake Lentz stole home in the Mustangs’ five-run fourth inning.
Ashbeck struck out six and walked one in picking up the win.
In the nightcap, Carson Eynetich, Cameron Proudfoot and Karver Wilkins hit doubles.
The Mustangs (4-2, 3-0 SD7) led 2-0 after three innings, then scored two in the fourth and six in the fifth to seal the win.
Eynetich, Lentz and Ryan Lindsey all drove in two runs.
College baseball
BIG BEND 11-9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-1 — The Timberwolves were outscored 20-1 on the day as the Vikings swept BMCC in an NWAC East doubleheader in Pendleton.
In the opener, Devyn Hernandez pitched a complete game for Big Bend, allowing five hits and striking out three.
Spencer Zeller, Matthew Carlson, Jayden Gill, Kaden Paskewitz and Gavin Hunter all had hits for BMCC
In the second game, the Vikings led 4-0 after the first inning, and 7-0 after three.
BMCC scored its lone run in the fifth inning as Tyler Bickford scored on a Zachery Walsh double.
Dalton Miller hit a three-run homer for Big Bend in the first inning.
College softball
BIG BEND 16-9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 6-13 — The Timberwolves split their NWAC East doubleheader with the Vikings to improve to 4-6 in East play.
In the second game, the teams were locked in a 1-1 tie after three innings. Big Bend scored one in the top of the fourth, while BMCC answered with nine runs to pull away.
Kennedy Robertson and Macy Cordon each hit home runs for BMCC, while Cordon, Ariana Knight and AnaReece Weston hit doubles.
Elizabeth Tuholski pitched a complete game for the win.
In the opener, the Vikings belted four home runs, two triples and three doubles among their 22 hits.
Robertson hit a grand slam for BMCC in the third inning.
