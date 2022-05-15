PRINEVILLE — The Pendleton boys ran away with the team title for the second consecutive year at the 5A Intermountain Conference Track and Field Championships on Saturday, May 14 at Ward Rhoden Stadium.
The Bucks amassed 200.5 points, with Ridgeview second with 102, and Redmond third with 101.
Senior Andy Oja swept the hurdle events, and ran legs on both relay teams that qualified for state.
The 5A state meet is May 20-21 at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Oja won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.40, and will be joined at state by teammate Drew Reyburn, who finished fourth with a PR of 16.98 and earned an at-large bid.
In the 300 hurdles, The Bucks took the top three slots and all there are headed to state. Oja turned in a winning time of 40.45, followed by Thaiden Cannin (41.79) and Reyburn (42.72).
In the sprints, Brock Mackey placed third in the 100 (11.45) and second in the 200 (23.21) to advance to state, as did Trey Boston, who placed second in the 400 (52.31).
James Thatcher placed second in the 800 (2:02.10), and Nathan Neveau won the shot put by more than 2 feet with a heave of 46-7 1/2.
Sam Jennings demolished the javelin field with a toss of 210-2 — more than 31 feet further than the next man.
Nolan Mead cleared a PR of 6-2 to finish second in the high jump, while Ben Jennings soared 40-1 1/2 to place second in the triple jump.
The Bucks’ 4x100 relay team of Gabe Browning, Mackey, Oja and Sam Jennings finished first in a time of 43.60.
The 4x400 relay teams of Sam Jennings, Thatcher, Oja and Cannin placed second behind Ridgeview in a time of 3:31.05.
Pendleton’s Larry Brizendine was named the IMC boys Coach of the Year.
In the girls meet, Pendleton’s Reilly Lovercheck was named MVP of the meet after qualifying for state in four events.
Lovercheck won the triple jump with a leap of 37-1 1/2, and placed second in the 100 hurdles with a PR time of 15.81. She then placed second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.02, just a nose behind winner Jillian Bremont of Redmond, who clocked a 47.0. On Friday, she placed second in the long jump (16-4).
Kelsey Lovercheck, who won the pole vault Friday, won the 200 meters in 26.82. She also ran the first leg on the 4x100 relay team that placed third (52.38) and qualified for state. Also on the team were Grace Pitner, Hadley Brown and Muriel Hoisington.
Hoisington also punched her ticket to state in the 400, where she placed second (1:02.06).
Also earning trips to state were Addison Kennedy (3rd, 32-8 1/2) and Chloe Gray (4th, 31-9 1/2) in the shot put.
Crook County won the girls team title with 145.4 points, with Pendleton a close second with 137.
1A Special District 3 Championships
Freshman Ellery Flerchinger was the lone Griswold athlete to earn a trip to state after she placed second in the discus at South Wasco County High School in Maupin.
Flerchinger threw a personal best 92-2. Sophie Hulke of Sherman won the title with a throw of 106-11. Flerchinger also placed seventh in the shot put with a PR of 28-3.
Also for the Grizzlies, Sydney Moore was fifth in the long jump (14-0 1/2), and Maya Texidor was seventh in the triple jump (26-2 1/2) and eighth in the shot put (27-8).
The 1A state meet is May 19-20 at Hayward Field in Eugene.
The Ione boys 4x100 relay team of Thomas Rudolf, Gary Walls, Martin Medina and Cedrick Dayandante finished second in a time of 49.11 seconds to earn a trip to state.
Ione’s Lewkus Burright also is going to state after placing third in the discus (119-1) and receiving an at-large berth.
Dayandante also was third in the 200 (24.97) and the 400 (56.43), and fourth in the long jump (18-5 1/4). Teammate Bryce Rollins was seventh in the discus (108-4) and eighth in the javelin (113-4), and Walls was sixth in the long jump (17-11 1/2).
Griswold’s Robby Garrett was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 18-3 1/2.
Greater Oregon League Championships
McLoughlin German exchange student Luis Wolf punched his ticket to state in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-5) at Baker High School.
The 4A state meet is May 20-21 at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Joining Wolf at state will be fellow jumper Michael Doherty, who placed second in the long jump (18-7) and the triple jump (40-3 1/2).
Senior Shaq Badillo won the discus with a toss of 122-9, and was second in the shot put (40-8).
On the track, David Hernandez finished second in the 800 with a PR time of 2:11.03, and sophomore Johnny Koklich was second in the 100 (11.48) and the 200 (24.31).
Baker won the boys team title with 107 points, followed by LaGrande (73), Mac-Hi (56) and Ontario (28).
In the girls meet, Kadey Brown won the discus with a mark of 99-8, and picked up a second-place finish in the shot put (28-8 1/2). Star Badillo was second in the discus (85-4).
Madi Perkins had a PR throw of 111-1 to win the javelin.
Baker ran away with the girls team title with 108.5 points. La Grande was second (74), followed by Ontario (40) and Mac-Hi (39.5).
3A Special District 3 Championships
Riverside freshman Pedro Chavez earned a trip to state after winning district titles in the 200 (23.63), 400 (51.26) and the high jump (5-6) at LaPine High School.
The 3A state meet is May 19-20 at Hayward Field in Eugene.
Umatilla’s Luis Campos also will head to state after finishing third in the discus (123-9) and earning an at-large berth.
Irrigon’s Jozen Byers cleared 9-0 in the pole vault, finishing third and picking up an at-large berth to state.
La Pine won the boys team title with 183 points. Riverside was fifth (66), followed by Umatilla (33) and Irrigon (27).
In the girls meet, Riverside’s Julie Magana won the 300 hurdles (50.04, and finished second in the 100 (13.31). Teammate Crystal Sanchez was second in the long jump (14-4).
Umatilla’s Taylor Durfey won the shot put with a mark of 38-8. She also was second in the discus (110-0 1/2) and the javelin (101-0 3/4).
Riverside finished fourth in the girls team standing with 101 points. Nyssa won the team title with 192 points.
Baseball
PENDLETON 14-11, CROOK COUNTY 3-4 — The Bucks secured a playoff spot with a sweep of the Cowboys on the road in Intermountain Conference play.
In the opener, Andrew Demianew hit two triples and drove in three runs, while Collin Primus and Payton Lambert each drove in two runs.
Pendleton got out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, and invoked the mercy ruling after five innings.
“We hit the ball pretty well,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “We had some guys who have been struggling and they hit the ball well. Going into the postseason, we are going to need everybody.”
In the second game, Aiden Gunter hit a two-run double in the third inning, then added a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Primus added an RBI triple, and Lucas Bensching picked up the win, throwing five innings with five strikeouts.
WESTON-MCEWEN 0-6, DUFUR 1-5 — The TigerScots handed the league-leading Rangers their first league loss in the second game of their Special District 7 doubleheader in Athena.
Dufur jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but W-M got one run back in the third, and added two more in the fifth for a 3-2 lead.
The Rangers tied the score at three, but the TigerScots took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning for the win.
Blane Peal and Ben Hubbard hit an RBI single to drive in two runs, and Hubbard scored on an error for a 6-3 lead.
Isaac Anthony drilled a two-run homer to right field to pull the Rangers within 6-5 in the bottom of the inning, but they would get no closer.
The first game was a pitchers’ duel. Peal threw a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts for the TigerScots, while Anthony threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts for the Rangers.
The one run Peal gave up was a solo home run to Anthony in the top of the sixth inning. It’s the first run given up by Peal this season.
