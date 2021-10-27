PENDLETON — Pendleton senior James Thatcher punched his ticket to the 5A State Cross-country Championships on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Golf Course at Birch Creek.
Thatcher turned in a personal best time of 17 minutes, 13.7 seconds to place fifth overall at the Intermountain Conference Championships.
“He executed his race plan perfectly,” Pendleton coach Ben Bradley said.
Thatcher is the first Pendleton runner since 2016 to advance to state, which will be held Nov. 6 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
“I think it’s always good when other kids in the hallway can see Pendleton cross-country is on the rise,” Bradley said. “It’s hard to make it (to state) in our district with Hood River and The Dalles in there. It's rough getting out of our district, for sure.”
The top two teams and top five runners advance to state. If the top five runners are on the top two teams, they take all the state berths.
The Bucks finished fourth in the teams standings with 103 points. The Dalles won the team title with 36 points, led by Juan Diego Contreras, who clocked a 15:47.
Also scoring for the Bucks were Ethan Harris (14th, 18:13.10), Cahill Robinson (23rd, 19:23.50), Drew Reyburn (26th, 20:05.30) and Ethan Hughbanks (35th, 22:35.50).
In the girls race, Pendleton finished sixth in the teams standings with 136 points. Hood River Valley won the team title with 28 points, led by Phoebe Wood, who ran a 20:08.30.
Delainey Coiner was the first Pendleton runner across the finish line, finishing 22nd in a time of 24:30.70.
Also scoring for the Bucks were Aubrey Harrison (23rd, 24:30.90), Tori Estrada (28th, 26:29.40), Isabella Estrada (30th, 27:19.70) and Halona Demary Lewis (33rd, 27:57.20).
Prep volleyball
POWDER VALLEY 3, IONE/ARLINGTON 1 — The host Badgers secured a spot in the second round of the 1A state tournament after handing the Cardinals a 25-16, 25-20, 17-25, 25-14 loss in the first round.
“It was a great season and the girls improved so much,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “Great things to build on for next year.
Grace Ogden had seven kills and five blocks for the Cardinals (11-10), while Calli Troutman had four kills and six blocks, and Madison Orem handed out 25 assists.
Powder Valley will play at Crane on Oct. 30 in the second round.
Echo, which won the Big Sky League and had a first-round bye, will host Umpqua Valley Christian on Oct. 30.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, TREASURE VALLEY 2 — Jenna Houseworth had 39 digs as the Timberwolves picked up a 25-22, 15-25, 26-28, 25-16, 15-13 NWAC East road win over the Chukars.
