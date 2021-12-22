PENDLETON — Pendleton’s Dawson Tremper won the 113-pound title, and the Bucks finished fourth in the team standings on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Rollin Schimmel Memorial Wrestling Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Pendleton rolled up 150.5 points, just one point behind third-place Madras. Baker/Powder Valley, which had four champions, won the team title, while Burns, which had five champions, was second with 184 points.
Tremper, the 2021 5A state runner-up, recorded a 14-5 major decision over Riverside’s Anthony Castaneda in their title bout.
The Bucks also got a second-place finish from Jacob Griffin at 285 pounds. He was pinned in the second round by 4A state runner-up Jaden Martin of Baker/Powder Valley.
Also for Pendleton, Collin Primus was third at 170, Patrick Simpson was third at 195, Owen Golter was third at 126, Elijah Olds was sixth at 120, Landon Willman was seventh at 113, and Michael Avery was eighth at 182. At 145, the Bucks had Grant Clark place fourth, Deacon Roberts seventh, and Julian Abbott eighth.
Riverside, which finished sixth in the team standings, saw William Madrigal place second at 106 pounds to Ryan Glascock of Burns.
The Pirates also had Bryan Madrigal place third at 113, Mateo Rockwell fifth at 120, Cameron Wittsberger fifth at 195, Tucker Elliott sixth at 195, Aiden Murillo seventh at 132, and Chris Kent seventh at 160.
Heppner/Ione’s Roen Waite picked up a second-place finish at 120 pounds. Waite was pinned by Kale Cornell of Burns in 1:56. The Mustangs also had Tyler Boor finish seven at 152.
Irrigon’s Jacob Ayala placed second at 145, dropping an 8-5 match to Ben Cooper of Sisters in the championship match.
Placing sixth for the Knights were Josiah Moreno (160), Cyrus Piel (170) and Bennie Ayala (182).
Girls basketball
RIDGEVIEW 47, PENDLETON 41 — Muriel Hoisington scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half, but the Bucks fell short against the Ravens at the Spartan Holiday Showcase in Corvallis.
“I was extremely happy with how they played this last two-game stretch in Corvallis,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said. “We continue to play a hard preseason schedule. The chemistry is getting better every day, we are moving the ball, and the young kids are picking up on things.”
Ridgeview, ranked No. 8, led 23-18 at the half, but the Bucks pulled within 36-33 heading into the final quarter.
“We never did take the lead in the fourth, but we cut it to three with 1:10 left to play,” Porter said. “We tried to get stops and we ended up fouling them. They missed, but they ended up getting the rebounds. They got 2-3 offensive rebounds off the foul shots and that hurt us down the stretch. Those off rebounds were critical for them and hurt us.”
Chloe Taber added five points for the Bucks (1-8), while Brielle Youncs had four points and five rebounds, and Jaden Samp and Mel Boatman each had four points.
“They were keyed into Chloe and Jaden,” Porter said. “Muriel obviously is a difference maker. She had opportunities and made the most of them.”
Jenna Albrecht led the Ravens with 18 points, while 6-1 post Faye Davis added 17 points.
“We have Brielle playing the post position,” Porter said. “She’s 5-9 and a 100 pounds soaking wet. Ridgeview had a 6-1 girl who is a load and she got beat on.”
Pendleton will host Walla Walla on Dec. 30.
GRISWOLD 41, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 27 — Sydney Moore and Mayabella Texidor each had 12 points as the host Grizzlies beat the Hawks in a nonleague game.
Griswold (3-4) opened the game with a 17-6 run in the first quarter and never looked back.
Gabby Mooney led the Hawks with 12 points.
MCLOUGHLIN 49, MOLALLA 41 — Madi Perkins scored 13 points to lead the Pioneers to a win over the Indians at the Cascade Holiday Classic.
Molalla led 8-5 after the first quarter, but Mac-Hi went on a 19-6 tear in the second to take a 24-14 lead at the half. Both teams scored 25 points in the second half.
Emma Leber and Darby Rhoads each added 10 points for Mac-Hi, with Rhoads scoring seven in the second quarter.
Kylie Brownlee led the Indians with 11 points.
Also at the tournament, the Pioneers (4-4) dropped a 48-23 game to Cascade, and a 58-28 game to Corbett.
NIXYAAWII 69, UNION 61 (OT) — Sistine Moses scored eight of her 19 points in overtime as the Golden Eagles held on for a nonleague road win over the Bobcats.
Tied at 55-55 at the end of regulation, Nixyaawii outscored Union 14-6 in the extra session.
The game was a dog fight from the start. Union took an 11-9 lead after the first quarter, and the teams were tied at the half at 25-25.
The Bobcats held a 41-40 lead after three quarters, and the Golden Eagles came back in the fourth to force overtime.
Mersayus Hart led the Golden Eagles with 21 points, while Sophie Bronson added 17 — seven of which came in the fourth quarter.
Callie Glenn led the Bobcats with 31 points, including six 3-pointers.
RIVERSIDE 43, WHITE SALMON 34 — Layla Castillo scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Pirates beat the Bruins for their fifth win in a row.
“It was back and forth the whole game until the fourth quarter, where we got a little distance,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “White Salmon played a really strong defense. This was a good win for us.”
Marta Barajas added eight points for the Pirates (7-3), while Jasmin Lopez scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 57, UNION 42 — The Golden Eagles ran their win streak to six games with a nonleague road win over the Bobcats.
Baron Moses led Nixyaawii (6-2) with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Aaron Barkley had 16 points, and Coyote Jackson 10 points. Dylan Abrahamson chipped in six points, five assists and four steals.
Union, which has lost two in a row, got 20 points from Tee Ledbetter and 12 from Bo Ledbetter.
HORIZON CHRISTIAN 59, GRISWOLD 26 — The Hawks improved to 6-3 with a nonleague road win over the Grizzlies (1-6).
No other information was available.
RIVERSIDE 29, WHITE SALMON 24 — The Pirates held the Bruins to one point in the fourth quarter as they held on for a nonleague home win.
“It was a real defensive battle,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We were up 17-15 at the half.”
Bennie Sanchez led the Pirates (5-3) with eight points, while Humberto Sanchez added six points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 73, IMBLER 41 — Blane Peal had a game-high 18 points to lead the TigerScots to a non league road win over the Panthers on Tuesday.
W-M jumped out to a 26-9 at the end of the first quarter, getting six points each from Peal and Levie Phillips.
Theo White added 14 points for W-M, scoring nine in the third quarter.
Wyatt Burns led Imber with nine points.
