MISSION — Pendleton sophomore Anika Urbina shot a 98 to earn medalist honors at the Nels Nelson Invitational on Monday, March 28 at Wildhorse Golf Course.
“Anika has been shooting pretty consistently,” Pendleton coach Dave Curtis said. “She had a 43 on the back nine. That is her best back 9. She is playing well.”
Maysie Kern of Hood River finished second with a 99, while Emma Bell of La Grande was third with a 101.
Also scoring for the Bucks were Allison Galloway (110), MaKenna Harrington (113) and Abby Thorne (123).
La Grande won the team title with a 426, followed by Pendleton (444) and Hood River (504).
The Bucks will return to action Thursday at Eagle Crest Golf Club in Redmond.
In the boys division, La Grande’s John Remily finished first with a 76, while Hermiston’s Cody Adams was second with an 88. Hood River’s Kerinam Chown and The Dalles’ Joe Codding tied for third with a 90.
La Grande won the team title with a 369, followed by The Dalles (374), Hood River (404), Hermiston (414) and Pendleton (416).
Also scoring for Hermiston were Brycen Jones (101), Jadyn Davis (109) and Cameron Jones (116).
For Pendleton, Zack McLean led the Bucks with a 98, followed by Michael Straughan (101), Mason Morioka (106) and Michael Avery (111).
