STANFIELD — As the regular season comes to a close, Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barkley said playing teams like Stanfield is a good way to test his team heading into the postseason.
Symon Picard poured in 28 points and the Golden Eagles held off the Tigers down the stretch for an 83-71 nonleague win on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
“It’s definitely a game we wanted to have,” Stanfield coach Rylie Smith said. “It’s one that gives you a dagger in the heart when you lose. I thought we played pretty well, they just beat us to the punch.”
Nixyaawii (22-2) ran its win streak to 11 games, but the Tigers made them earn every point.
“It was a great game,” Barkley said. “I’m proud of the kids, they played tough. They (Stanfield) are a good team.”
Stanfield (19-5) took a 20-18 lead after the first quarter, getting seven points from Gator Goodrich.
The Golden Eagles regrouped, and opened the second with the first five points for a 23-20 lead. The Tigers would pull within 25-24 with a basket by Goodrich, but Nixyaawii would control the rest of the first half, including six points in the final 21 seconds of the second quarter for a 47-35 lead at the half.
Picard had 18 of his points in the first half, while Baron Moses scored 14 of his 23 points.
“Symon had a good game,” Barkley said. “We have so many good players, but they are buying in as a team. If we want to make a great run, we have to do it as a team.”
Nixyaawii opened up a 63-44 lead late in the third quarter, only to see the Tigers come back with a 3-pointer by Goodrich, and baskets by Connor Logan and Hobs Hurty, to pull with 63-51 with one quarter to play.
Stanfield refused to quit in the fourth quarter, pulling within 77-70 with 1:14 to play with a 3-pointer from Pablo Arellano and a basket from Jesus Arellano.
The Golden Eagles made four free throws and got a basket from Moses in the final 36 seconds to close out the game.
“We didn’t quit, but we had plenty of lapses,” Smith said. “I thought they beat us inside more than anything. Baron Moses and Dylan (Abrahamson) shoot the ball well.”
Aaron Barkley added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for Nixyaawii, while Moses hauled down eight rebounds and Abrahamson had nine points and six assists.
Goodrich led the Tigers with 18 points, while Pablo Arellano had 16 points, and Jesus Arellano 15.
Girls basketball
STANFIELD 43, NIXYAAWII 41 — In a game that will benefit both teams heading into the postseason, the Tigers got seven points — including two 3-pointers — from Maggie Sharp in the last 2:36 of the game as Stanfield held off the visiting Golden Eagles.
“We have not had any games with close endings,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. “They (Nixyaawii) are awesome. They know how to play, and play very well together. This was a good game for both teams to get good competition.”
The Tigers, who are 22-1 on the season, ran their win streak to 18 games. Nixyaawii (18-4) saw its seven-game win streak come to an end.
The teams were tied at 33-33 at the end of three quarters, and Ella Stewart gave Nixyaawii a 35-33 lead early in the fourth quarter.
With 3:36 left in regulation, the Golden Eagles had a 37-36 lead, only to see Sharp hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of 36 seconds to give Stanfield a 42-37 lead.
“I hadn’t hit any for most of the night,” Sharp said. “I just kept shooting and hoping it would go in. This is the best game we have played all year besides Nyssa.”
Sharp would add a free throw with 1:15 to play to make it 43-37, Nixyaawii was done.
In the final 25 seconds, Kyella Picard made a free throw and Sophie Bronson drilled a 3-pointer for a 43-41 game. Bronson had a last-second shot to end the game, but the ball hit the rim and rolled off.
“It was a game both teams needed.” Nixyaawii coach Aaron Noisey said. “We missed 10 layups and they capitalized on our mistakes. I’m proud of the way my girls responded and played through the whole game. You hate to lose, but we needed the challenge.”
The Golden Eagles led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter as Picard drained a 3-pointer from near half court at the buzzer.
Stanfield’s Zuri Reeser hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter to tie the score, but the Golden Eagles would lead most of the quarter until a 3-pointer from Sharp gave the Tigers a 24-23 lead with 3:27 to play in the first half.
Neither team scored for nearly 3 minutes until Picard hit a pair of free throws with 47 second left for a 25-24 lead at the half.
Reeser drove the lane for a basket inside to open the third, and the Tigers led throughout until Alayna Bevis scored with 5 seconds left to tie the score at 33-33.
Reeser led the Tigers with 16 points and three assists, while Sharp added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals. Destiny O’Neill and Adrienne Mallory each had eight rebounds.
Bronson led the Golden Eagles with 16 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Picard had nine points and three rebounds.
College men’s basketball
SPOKANE 99, BLUE MOUNTAIN 78 — Emmett Holt had 33 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Sasquatch handed the visiting Timberwolves an NWAC East loss.
Spokane led 49-39 at the half, and outscored BMCC 50-39 in the second half.
Tyler Newsom led BMCC with 17 points and three steals, while Chad Napoleon added 15 points, and Jaquone Gatling 10 rebounds and two blocks.
College women’s basketball
SPOKANE 78, BLUE MOUNTAIN 55 — Madeline Gebers scored a game-high 23 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Sasquatch to an NWAC East home win over the Timberwolves.
Spokane led from start to finish, other than two one-point BMCC leads midway through the first quarter.
Ellie Acord led BMCC with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Jaelyn Brainard added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Nane Lokotui 12 points and four steals.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.