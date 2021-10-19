PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock finished its season Tuesday, Oct. 19, with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-14 Blue Mountain Conference loss to Union.
“They played so much better than the scores reflect,” Rockets interim coach Jen Porter said. “Their statistics were the best they have had all season in all categories.
Aiva Ellis led the Rockets (1-18 overall, 0-12 BMC) with six kills, while Jade Atkins had 10 assists, Madison Lunzmann had 12 digs and two aces, and Madyson Moffitt had two blocks.
“They fought until the very end and never gave up,” Porter said. “I was very happy with our offense and defense. Union had some powerful hitters and are a strong team all around.”
PENDLETON 3, HOOD RIVER VALLEY 0 — Keirsen Spencer had eight kills and nine blocks to help the Bucks to a 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 Intermountain Conference road win over the Eagles.
“The team really pushed to make sure they were rallying together tonight,” Pendleton coach Amanda Lapp said. “Our offense looked great when they got their hands on the ball. We were really able to expose the holes on Hood River’s court tonight, giving us a really good advantage.”
Sauren Garton added seven kills and 14 digs for the Bucks (6-10 overall, 3-6 IMC), while Josie Jenness had 23 assists, Ashtyn Brown six kills and three blocks, Faith Broadfoot eight kills and two blocks, Nora Yoshioka 21 digs, and Akira Gomez 13 digs.
Pendleton will host Ridgeview on Thursday.
HERMISTON 3, SOUTHRIDGE 2 — The Bulldogs rallied from two sets down to beat the host Suns 15-15, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 15-12 in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
Grace Vertrees led the Bulldogs with 16 kills, while Kambree Baker added 10 kills, and Ayden Hagel 38 assists. Defensively, Camrym Hagel had 28 digs, while Brooke Turner had 11 and Desany Ortega 13.
Hermiston will play Saturday at Walla Walla.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, ENTERPRISE 1 — The TigerScots got 14 kills and three blocks from Genna Robinson in handing the host Outlaws a 25-13, 25-18, 19-25, 25-13 Blue Mountain League loss.
W-M lost the third set, but came back strong in the fourth to close out the match.
Delaynee Angell added 10 kills, six digs and four aces for the TigerScots, while Lily Lindsey had seven kills and 11 digs. Lirian Holden had 11 digs, while Charli King and Addie Perkins each had nine.
W-M (12-9 overall, 6-5 BMC) will play a nonleague game at Joseph on Wednesday.
STANFIELD 3, HEPPNER 0 — The Tigers wrapped up their Blue Mountain Conference season with a 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 victory over the host Mustangs.
“We started slow but were able to fight back and get the first set,” Stanfield coach Blain Ganvoa said. “We started finding our rhythm to take the next two sets. I congratulated the girls for earning the right to be BMC champions, and we are looking forward to wrapping it up with a BMC district title too.”
Stanfield (19-3) won the league title with an 11-1 record, while Heppner was 4-8.
“We played very well,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We played with Stanfield. They have a good team and we played well with them. The outcome did not come out on our side, but I’m proud of the effort my girls gave tonight.”
Zabrena Masterson led the Mustangs with 14 digs, three blocks and four kills, while Dara Teeman and nine digs and five assists. Hailey Wenberg chipped in six digs and two aces, while Morgan Cutsforth had 13 digs and three kills, and Katie Wilson nine digs.
For the Tigers, Zuri Reeser had 18 kills and seven assists, while Alexis Shelby had five kills and 17 digs, Mazie Reeser four kills and four aces, Katelyn Griffin 20 assists and six digs, and Rheanna Rivers 14 digs.
COVE 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The host Leopards handed the Grizzlies a 25-11, 25-7, 25-19 season-ending loss in an Old Oregon League loser-out district playoff game.
Griswold finished the season 5-12 overall.
NYSSA 3, IRRIGON 0 — The Bulldogs beat the visiting Knights 25-7, 25-23, 25-20 in the Eastern Oregon League district playoffs.
Irrigon finished its season with a 5-13 record. No other details were available.
Prep girls soccer
WALLA WALLA 3, HERMISTON 2 — Jizzelle Gonzalez scored two second-half goals, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell to the host Blue Devils in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“We came out really good in the first half and had opportunities,” Hermiston coach Freddy Guizar said. “They got a goal and we kind of shut down.”
Gonzalez scored her first goal just 13 seconds into the second half, only to see Wa-Hi come back with another goal to make it 3-1.
Gonzalez scored again with 7 minutes left in the game. Sydney Seavert assisted on both goals.
“We kept shooting and putting pressure on them,” Guizar said. “It’s a game of luck, and they had it on their side.”
Hermiston goalkeeper Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky finished with six saves
PENDLETON 0, THE DALLES 0 — The Bucks played to a draw with the host Riverhawks, dropping Pendleton to 5-1-1 in Intermountain Conference play and 8-2-1 overall.
The Bucks had a chance to win the game in the last second when Kelsey Graham put the ball in the net, but the goal was waived off after officials said Pendleton was offside.
“Overall, the girls played super,” Pendleton coach Kiana Rickman said. “Really good passing all over the field. We just could not finish. Kelsey Graham would have scored, but it was called back. it was a buzzer beater and a real bummer.”
LA GRANDE 8, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Tigers (5-0) remain perfect in Greater Oregon League play with a road win over the Pioneers.
Mac-Hi dropped to 0-3-1 in league play and 6-4-1 overall.
Boys prep soccer
THE DALLES 8, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks fell to 1-6 in Intermountain Conference play with a home loss to the Riverhawks.
