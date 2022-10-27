PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock closed out its season on Thursday, Oct. 27, with a 59-8 Special District 1 loss to Powder Valley.
“Powder Valley has some big boys,” PR coach Shane Munkers said. “The handled us every way they wanted to. They were monsters. We looked like little kids out there.”
Trysten Walsborn scored the Rockets’ lone touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Carter Vanhouten-Chase in the fourth quarter. Tanner Bedard scored the 2-point conversion.
The Badgers, who locked up the league title two weeks ago, finished the regular season 9-0 overall and 6-0 in league play. The Rockets finished 0-9 and 0-6.
“I was very happy with their effort and more so their attitude,” Munkers said of his team. “They played to the end. That says a lot about our team.”
DUFUR 48, IONE/ARLINGTON 8 — Sean Parkki scored on a 55-yard run, but that would be it for the Cardinals in a Special District 1 road loss to the Rangers.
Martin Medina ran the ball in for the 2-point conversion.
“It’s not the season we wanted and not the way we wanted to finish,” I/A coach Tanner Rietmann said. “I am so proud of this group, and always will be. Love this team and just proud to be a part of it. On to next year.”
The Cardinals closed out the season 2-6 overall and 1-4 in league play.
WESTON-MCEWEN 56, GRANT UNION 0 — Eight players scored touchdowns and the TigerScots’ defense recorded its first shutout of the season in a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Prospectors.
“The kids expected really, really well,” W-M coach Kenzie Hansell said. “Everyone contributed.”
The W-M defense scored twice — Sebastian Roggiero scored on a 52-yard interception return, while Mazon Langford recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Offensively, Maddox King ran for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Gunner McBean, Sean Roggiero and Easton Berry also ran for touchdowns.
Berry also threw touchdown passes to Caleb Sprenger and Dylan Youncs, while Cameron Reich caught three passes for 51 yards.
“I’m proud of the program and the players,” Hansell said. “We are continuing to get better each week, and that was the goal. We are looking forward to the playoffs. The kids have earned it, and we are looking forward to the opportunity.”
The TigerScots (6-2 overall, 4-2 BMC) should find out Saturday who they will play in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
Prep volleyball
CHIAWANA 3, HERMISTON 0 — The Bulldogs closed out the regular season with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-13 Mid-Columbia Conference road loss to the Riverhawks.
Tonight, Chiawana came out swinging hard and we just didn’t make the adjustments soon enough,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “However, our girls played extremely hard and when it wasn’t going our way, they kept fighting. We just need to practice working on quicker defensive moves against teams that run quick tempo offenses.”
Kaylee Elliott led the Bulldogs with five kills, while Carolyn Follett had three, and Avonlea Edwards and Piper Roberts each had two.
Camryn Hagel had 15 digs, while Alexis Ackerman had 11 and Desany Ortega seven.
Hermiston (3-13) is tied for third with Southridge in the 3A division of the MCC.
