ECHO — Echo celebrated its Pink Night with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-18 Old Oregon League win over Griswold, and a generous community helped the team raise funds for their own on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
“Our youth programs sold old pink Cougar gear, and we had a silent dessert auction,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “The community was very generous and we raised a lot of money tonight.”
On the court, Nevaeh Thew had 14 kills, 13 assists and four aces, while Lily Wallis had six kills, 14 assists, eight digs and four aces, Jaki Bartoschek had five kills, Halee Holman had nine digs and JoLee Palmateer had seven digs.
The Cougars improved to 9-0 in the OOL standings, and have lost just one set in league play. Griswold, which has lost 10 matches in a row, fell to 0-8 in OOL play.
The dessert auction alone brought in more than $1,200. All money raised will be donated locally to help people in the community who are receiving cancer treatment.
“I am grateful for such a supportive community, and I’m glad we have an opportunity to give back,” Thew said.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, SPRAY/MITCHELL/WHEELER 0 — The host Rattlers were no match for the Cardinals in Big Sky League action.
Calli Troutman had 10 kills and four blocks as Ione/Arlington cruised to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-13 victory in Spray.
“We have been working on a quick transition and really attacking the ball,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “It showed tonight. They played really good.”
Jolene Serrano, Analisa Valdez and Najiah Knight added four kills.
The Cardinals found themselves trailing in the third set, then Madi Orem reeled off 11 consecutive points to help her team to the sweep.
COVE 3, PILOT ROCK 1 — The Rockets won the first set, but couldn’t maintain their composure throughout the match as the host Leopards eked out a nonleague win.
“The girls played well and it was a competitive match,” PR coach Jen Porter said. “We just ended up making too many unforced errors at critical times.”
Ali Smith led the Rockets with 18 digs and four aces, while Jaxynn Thurmond had 15 digs, Paedyn Bennett three kills, Lynn Williams three blocks, and Kailee Clark three aces.
WESTON-MCEWEN 3, GRANT UNION 2 — The TigerScots rallied from two set down to beat the visiting Prospectors 22-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-11 in a Blue Mountain Conference match.
“We battled hard and won a tough league battle in five,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “I am really proud of how we competed and kept working and improving throughout the match. Winning the last three sets should help our confidence.”
Genna Robinson led the TigerScots (3-3 BMC) with 12 kills and seven blocks, while Addie Perkins had 12 assists, 12 digs and eight blocks, Lily Lindsey 18 digs and four aces, and Lirian Holden 14 digs.
KENNEWICK 3, HERMISTON 2 — It was Pink Night in Hermiston, but the Lions left the Bulldogs feeling blue after escaping with a 25-27, 25-18, 26-28, 25-15, 15-12 Mid-Columbia Conference win.
“We played really well tonight,” Hermiston coach Megan Bunn said. “We stayed calm and stayed the course. It showed in our offensive attacks and disciplined defense that we can be a great team. I’m super proud of the whole team for their effort and fight throughout the whole match.”
Piper Roberts led the Bulldogs with 17 kills, two solo blocks, two block assists and two aces, while Carolyn Follett added 12 kills.
Camryn Hagel had 40 digs, while Ayden Hagel had 20 assists, 13 digs and three aces, Avonlea Edwards four kills and four blocks, Izzy Simmons six kills, Kaylee Elliott seven kills, and Desany Ortega and Karsyn Botefuhr each had 12 digs.
Prep boys soccer
RIVERSIDE 8, IRRIGON 0 — Darek Castaneda scored three goals, and Will Killion and Juan Medina combined on the shutout as the Pirates beat the host Knights (1-6) in Eastern Oregon League play.
Martin Landeros, Austin Tyler, Pedro Chavez, Wyatt Browne and Junior Flores also scored for Riverside, which improved to 7-1-1 in league play.
ONTARIO 3, PENDLETON 1 — Kaisen Heinrich scored 10 minutes into the game for the Bucks, but the host Tigers were too much for Pendleton in picking up a 3-1 Greater Oregon League win.
“Ontario is a very good team,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “We came to play and pressed them to their limits for 80 minutes with a very hostile crowd behind them.”
Prep girls soccer
RICHLAND 2, HERMISTON 0 — The Bombers scored a goal in each half in handing the host Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss at Kennison Field.
“The girls played with a lot of heart and passion,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “All of the girls stepped up and executed the plan we had set out to play for the whole 80 minutes, which feels great to see as a coach. We’re just continuing to work on getting the ball up the field and into the goal.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.