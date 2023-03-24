HERMISTON — Richland pound out 35 hits and four home runs on Friday, March 24, sweeping Hermiston 16-13 and 18-8 in a Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader.
In the opener, the Bulldogs rallied from a 14-4 deficit with five runs in the fifth inning and two each in the six and seventh before falling short.
In the fifth, the Bulldogs got a two-run homer from Hailey South, and an RBI double from Shayla Stewart.
In the seventh, Sydney Stocker had an RBI single, and Mika Cherry added an RBI double.
South went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Stocker added a triple and a double, and Stewart hit three doubles and drove in two runs.
For Richland, Brooklynn Boyce, Zoe Aiolupotea and Maleea Robison hit home runs.
In the nightcap, which stretched into the dark of night, Sophia Sams pitched five innings with nine strikeouts to lead the Bombers.
Boyce hit her second home run of the day, and drove in three runs, while Katie Lynch went 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
For Hermiston, South went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
SCAPPOOSE 13, PENDLETON 8 — The Indians took advantage of eight Pendleton errors, with two runs scoring off errors in the second and fifth innings, to hand the visiting Bucks a nonleague loss.
Pendleton opened the game with a 3-0 lead after the first inning, with Reese Furstenberg and Avery Krigbaum hitting RBI singles, and Sammantha Wilks a run-scoring double.
For the game, Krigbaum went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Scappoose starter Jessica Nelson threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out 11.
The second game was rained out.
STEVENSON 30, RIVERSIDE 4 — The Bulldogs jumped out to a big lead and never let up in handing the host Pirates a nonleague loss.
Stevenson led 2-0 after the first inning, and 10-2 after the second. The Bulldogs tacked on nine more runs in the third and 11 in the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.
In the second inning, Riverside scored both of its runs off an error.
A double by Shelby Elliott in the bottom of the third put one run on the board for the Pirates, with the other coming off an RBI single by Alexia Alcala.
Baseball
HEPPNER/IONE 5, GRANT UNION/PRAIRIE CITY 4 — Tied at 4-4 in the bottom the seventh, Karver Wilkins hit a two-out RBI single to left field, sending the winning run across the plate, as the Mustangs beat the visiting Prospectors.
The Mustangs got on the board early as Cameron Proudfoot hit a two-out, two-run home run in the first inning, and Caden George led off the bottom of the third with a solo home run to right field for a 3-0 lead after three innings.
Grant Union got two runs back in the top of the fourth on an RBI single by Riddick Hutchison, and a groundout by Eric Culley.
Heppner pushed its lead back to two runs as George scored on a single by Carson Eynetich.
The Prospectors evened the score in the top of the sixth, loading the bases with two out. A Lukas Blood single put two runs across the plate to make it 4-4, but Syrus Workman was caught trying to advance to third, ending the rally.
Heppner starter Tucker Ashbeck threw five innings, scattering four hits and striking out five.
HANFORD 11-18, HERMISTON 8-0 — Anthony Chvedov went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, and the Falcons took advantage of nine walks to hand the Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss in the first game of their doubleheader in Richland.
Scoreless after two innings, the Bulldogs put one run on the board in the third. Hanford scored twice in the bottom of the inning, then scored nine more runs over the next three innings for the win.
Hermiston rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth, but it wouldn’t be enough.
JR Starr hit a solo home run in the top of the third for the Bulldogs, while Tyler West went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
In the second game, the Bulldogs saw the game slip away early and could not recover as the Falcons won in five innings.
Alden Riggs and Malakai Silva combined on a one-hitter with six strikeouts for Hanford.
Starr had the Bulldogs’ lone hit, a single in the first inning.
College softball
WENATCHEE VALLEY 11-9, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0-0 — Taylor Files threw a two-hit shutout and struck out five as the Knights beat the Timberwolves in five innings in the first game of an NWAC East doubleheader in Wenatchee.
Macy Cordon and Kaya Enriquez each hit doubles for the Knights, with Enriquez going 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Harley See and Gracie Hamilton each hit singles for BMCC, with See adding a stolen base to her credit.
In the second game, Jessie Newman threw a three-hitter with five strikeouts as the Knights completed the sweep.
Kiley Heinz hit a two-run home run for WV in the second inning, while Enriquez and Megan Smit hit two-run singles.
Kylie Kemp, Elizabeth Tuholski and Nikaela Higley all hit singles for BMCC.
