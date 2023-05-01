ATHENA — Jacqlyn Albert remained perfect on the season, and Weston-McEwen did not give up a game in the singles matches during a 4-1 victory over Riverside on Monday, May 1.
Albert won the No. 1 singles match with an 8-0 victory over Briana Beas, while Lirian Holden won the No. 2 match with an 8-0 win over Jamie Torres. Yulissa Camargo finished off the singles matches with an 8-0 win over Lucero Zaragoza.
Addison Carey and Halle Parker won the No. 1 doubles match with a 6-2 win over Riverside’s Miriam Patricio and Jamie Torres.
The Pirates won the No. 2 match as Abigail Martinez and Patricio beat Dena Loiland and Jolene Wolf 6-4.
The sub-district tournament with La Grande, Pendleton, Stanfield, McLoughlin and W-M, is Friday and Saturday in Stanfield. Albert is ranked No. 1 and Holden No. 2 in singles.
DISTRICT 4 INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT — Weston-McEwen’s Jacqlyn Albert won four pro set matches Saturday, April 29, to win the title at Kennewick High School.
Albert, who is undefeated this season, opened the day with an 8-2 win over Ellery Bish of Sherman, then topped Judit Gomora of Irrigon 8-2. Albert beat Vickie de la Torre of Ione 8-2 in the semifinals.
In the championship match, Albert faced teammate Lirian Holden and came away with an 8-6 win.
Holden started the day with an 8-0 win over Daniela Navarrete of Irrigon, then followed with an 8-0 victory over Jaki Bartoshek of Stanfield. In the semifinals, Holden beat Theresa Campbell of Condon.
“Jacqlyn and Lirian did an outstanding job today,” W-M coach Troy Olson said. “It was pretty special to see Jacqlyn and Lirian finishing in first and second place.”
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 4, RIVERSIDE 0 — Trysten Burns, playing at No. 1 singles for the first time this season, beat Shalom Mendoza 8-3 to start a string of wins for the TigerScots.
Mazon Langford won the No. 2 match with an 8-6 win over Andrew Calderon, while Jose Barahona finished off the singles with a 6-2 win over Antonio Cuevas.
In the lone doubles match, W-M’s Seth Muilenburg and Dylan Newbold posted an 8-1 win over Jason Zamora and Cairo Rodriguez.
The sub-district tournament with La Grande, Pendleton, Stanfield, McLoughlin and W-M, is Friday and Saturday in Stanfield.
Muilenburg and Newbold are ranked No. 1 in doubles, while the top four in singles are Matthew Stansbury of Pendleton, Langford, Miller Johnson of Pendleton and Burns.
DISTRICT 4 INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT — Weston-McEwen dominated the action at Kennewick High School on Saturday, winning the singles and doubles title.
Trysten Burns opened play for the TigerScots with an 8-2 win over Azriel Borghese of Arlington, then followed with an 8-1 victory over Alvaro Ambriz of Sherman. In the semifinals, Burns topped Stanfield’s Pablo Arellano 8-4.
Burns met up with teammate Mazon Langford in the championship match, and posted an 8-4 win for the title.
Langford beat Liam Early (8-1) of Umatilla, Dylan Shandy (8-4) of Arlington, and Shane Issel (8-6) of Irrigon to reach the title match.
In doubles, W-M’s team of Seth Muilenburg and Dylan Newbold won the title with an 8-2 win over Michael McElligott and Kyle McGill of Ione.
The TigerScots beat Mauro Alatorre and Pedro Lopez-Navarrete (8-3) or Irrigon, Ramiro Arredondo and Armando Munoz (8-6) of Irrigon, and James Phelps and Cohen Burgett (8-4) of Sherman to reach the finals.
“It was an amazing day of tennis, as our singles boys made it to the championship match and played each other,” W-M coach Try Olson said. “To get first and second place in singles was a great accomplishment. Our doubles teams played three matches and made it to the championship match, coming away with the tournament victory. Really proud of how our team played today.”
Boys soccer
HERMISTON 4, KENNEWICK 3 (OT) — Abel Alatorre scored the game winner in overtime as the Bulldogs rallied for a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over the Lions at Lampson Stadium to finish the regular season.
“That was the message after the game — it was all heart,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “Understanding that it doesn’t take that long to score a goal, and you can score in the final minute. We kept fighting and had the momentum going into overtime. Abel worked hard to get to the end of it and slotted it home off an assist by Angel Cadenas.”
The win gives the Bulldogs the No. 3 seed out of the MCC, and they will play at Ridgeline at 5 p.m. on Thursday in a Region 8 playoff game. The Lion’s season is over.
Kennewick’s Tanner Chavez opened the scoring in the first half, and the Lions held the 1-0 lead at the half.
The Bulldogs came back with a goal by Alatorre to open the second half and tie the score at 1-1.
Layton Brooks and Santiago Chavez scored back-to-back goals for the Lions to take a 3-1 lead.
Hermiston (6-10) came back with two by goals by Faber Ortiz to tie the score at 3-3 and eventually force overtime. His last goal was in the final minute of regulation.
Goalkeeper Gabriel Lara finished with six saves for the Bulldogs.
Boys golf
Pendleton’s Zach McLeod shot an 84 to finish sixth overall at the Ontario Tigers Invitational at Scotch Pines Golf Course in Payette, Idaho.
Baker’s Elias Long won medalist honors with a 69, with teammate Isaiah Jones and Ontario’s Tyce Helmick tying for second with a 73.
Baker won the team title with a 313, with Burns second (352) and La Grande third (364). The Bucks finished fourth with a 366.
Also scoring for Pendleton were Mason Morioka (92), Carson Oyama (93) and Casey VanDorn (97).
