BOARDMAN — Riverside picked up the Eastern Oregon League title Saturday, Oct. 16, with a 3-0 victory over Nyssa.
The No. 4-ranked Pirates, who look to move up in the rankings with the win, got goals from Pedro Chavez and Pablo Claustro, with the third goal being an own goal by the Bulldogs.
Claustro scored on a free kick, while Chavez picked up a rebound off an Alejandro Rosales shot and buried the ball in the net.
“There is really no secret,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said of his team’s success. “A lot of the seniors set their expectations high and share the love with everyone. No matter who is in, the expectations are the same. It’s a lot of fun.”
Will Killion and Juan Medina shared time in goal. Medina blocked a penalty kick in the second half to help preserve the shoutout.
Riverside will play at Irrigon on Thursday.
Prep volleyball
ECHO 3, MITCHELL/SPRAY/WHEELER 0 — The Cougars swept the Rattlers 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 on the road to finish 10-0 in Big Sky League play.
“With that win, our girls finished league play without dropping a single set,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “These girls are pretty amazing.”
Faith McCarty led the Cougars with six kills, eight assists and five aces. Nevaeh Thew added four kills, eight assists and six digs, while Lily Wallis had four kills and four aces, and Kyla Larson and Morgan Hendrix each had four digs.
Echo (19-4 overall, 10-0 BSL) will host the Big Sky League District Tournament. The Cougars are the No. 1 team from the East, while South Wasco County is the No. 1 team from the South.
MCLOUGHLIN 3, ONTARIO 1 — Emma Leber had nine kills, nine blocks and 19 digs to lead the Pioneers to a 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 25-21 Greater Oregon League road win over the Tigers.
“They had some amazing rallies which resulted in some great stats,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “Every player had notable stats in this game. I am so proud of them and their hard work.”
Rylee Herndon added 16 digs, Addy Brown 14 digs, Madi Perkins 22 assists and three kills, Darby Rhoads 12 kills and 20 digs, KD Brown nine digs, and Hailey Engles three kills.
ENTERPRISE 3, PILOT ROCK 1 — The Rockets pushed the host Outlaws to four sets before dropping the Blue Mountain Conference match 25-12, 25-11, 15-25, 25-9.
Madyson Moffitt led the Rockets in kills, while Jade Adkins led in assists and Madison Lunzmann in digs.
Pilot Rock (1-16 overall, 0-10 BMC) then followed with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-13 loss to Grant Union.
“We are looking forward to senior night Tuesday and finishing the season on a positive note,” said Jen Porter, who is finishing the season behind the bench for the Rockets.
WALLOWA 3, NIXYAAWII 1 — The Golden Eagles rallied from a two-set deficit to force a fifth set before the Cougars escaped with a 25-17, 25-19, 19-25, 28-26, 15-11 Old Oregon League home victory.
“We just couldn’t find our rhythm until it was too late,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “Mersayus (Hart) came out strong with her serves throughout the game, as well as Sistine Moses and Grace Moses. We had some great rallies.”
Nixyaawii (7-7 overall, 4-7 OOL) finished the day with a 25-12, 25-6, 25-15 loss to Joseph.
“This was a great game for us,” Stanley said. “It was great to return some tough serves, and we also had some good hits from the front and back.”
JOSEPH 3, GRISWOLD 0 — The Grizzlies finished their Old Oregon League season with losses to the Eagles and to Wallowa.
Griswold (5-11 overall, 2-9 OOL) opened the day with a 25-8, 25-8, 25-13 loss to Joseph, then dropped a 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 match to Wallowa.
No other details were available.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, TREASURE VALLEY 1 — Oscar Arguello had a hat trick as the Timberwolves handed the host Chukars an NWAC East loss.
BMCC outshot TVCC 17-2.
College women’s soccer
TREASURE VALLEY 2, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — The Chukars scored the game-winning goal in the final 5 minutes of the game to hand the visiting Timberwolves an NWAC East loss.
Trasie Hogin scored the final goal for TVCC, while Hilda Campos opened the scoring with a goal just 9:48 into the game.
Hayleigh Michael scored the lone goal for BMCC, which got four saves from Kylie Baker.
Prep football
VALE 39, MCLOUGHLIN 8 — The Pioneers struggled in the first half against the host Vikings, but scored in the second half, and held Vale scoreless in a Special District 3 loss Friday night.
“Once again, our JV team went against the opponent’s varsity and had some trouble in the first half,” Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. “Second half, we got to play their JV team. They got a taste of what Pioneer strong has coming in the near future.”
Sophomore Tregyn Quigg scored Mac-Hi’s lone touchdown on a 7-yard run. Quigg finished the game with 45 yards on 20 carries, and had five receptions for 41 yards.
Quarterback Nathan Estrada completed 12 of 24 passes for 74 yards, while Mikey Doherty had three catches for 25 yards, and was on the receiving end of the Pioneers’ 2-point conversion.
Defensively, Shaq Badillo had a fumble recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.