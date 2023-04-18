UMATILLA — Umatilla had a seemingly safe 13-9 lead going into the top of the seventh inning against Riverside, but the Pirates pillaged the treasure chest for 11 runs en route to a 20-13 Eastern Oregon League victory Tuesday, April 18, over the Vikings.
“We made a lot of errors and just didn’t have the focus we needed today,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “Maybe that’s on me not having them ready. Riverside is showing tons and tons of improvement. We just have to figure out a way to rebound. We go to Burns on Saturday.”
The Hilanders, the defending 3A state championships, have won 39 games in a row.
It was the fourth annual Strike Out Cancer game for the Vikings, who were playing in honor of their pitching coach Jordan Bennett, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in February. The event raised more than $1,200.
“We didn’t play up to our potential today, but we raised a lot of money for a good cause,” Olson said. “It’s more than about softball.”
In the top of the seventh, the Pirates scored 10 of their runs with no outs, including a two-run double by Natalie Lomeli, and a two-run double by Elaina Salgado. With two outs, Shelby Elliott hit a three-run double to center field for a 20-13 lead.
The Vikings (4-8 overall, 3-1 EOL) opened the bottom of the seventh with a single by Meeka Holmes, followed by three consecutive outs.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Riverside put four runs on the board in the third, while the Vikings scored seven in the bottom half.
The Pirates scored four more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, to make it 9-9.
In the sixth, the Vikings added four runs for a 13-9 lead. Jaily Rodriguez hit an RBI single, Evelyne Avitia an RBI triple, Sara Wilson drove in a run with a groundout, and the final run came in on an error.
Clarissa Sanchez went 4-for-6 with four RBIs and three runs scored for Riverside (3-6, 1-0), while Elliott and Salgado also drove in four runs.
Eight of the Vikings’ runs were scored on errors, including six of the seven in the third inning.
PENDLETON 18, MCLOUGHLIN 2 (3) — Olivia Elrod hit two home runs in the first inning as the Bucks scored early and often in a nonleague victory over the Pioneers at Gib Olinger Field.
Elrod hit a two-run homer in her first at-bat in the first inning, and Emma Sams later added a three-run shot to give Pendleton (13-3) an 11-0 lead.
With two outs, Elrod took her second at-bat in the inning and hit another two-run shot as the Bucks took a 15-0 lead. Madeline Schumacher also hit a two-run triple in the first-inning.
Pendleton added three more runs in the top of the second — all on errors — as the lead ballooned to 18-0.
The Pioneers scored twice in the second, with both runs coming off bases-loaded walks.
Neither team scored in the third, putting the mercy rule in effect.
Reese Furstenberg and Kendall Murphy combined on a no-hitter and seven strikeouts, but they also issued seven walks.
Avery Quaempts went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored for Pendleton.
PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 10, HEPPNER/IONE 0 — Kyella Picard hit two home runs and drove in seven runs as the Rockets took their game on the road for a win over the Mustangs in Special District 6 play.
Picard hit a two-run single in the first inning, a grand slam in the fourth, and capped things off with a solo home run in the top of the seventh.
Ali Smith went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Rockets, while Aiva Ellis pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out nine.
Hadlee Nation, Kadie Henrichs and Orem all hit singles for the Mustangs (7-5 overall, 4-3 SD6).
The Rockets (12-3, 6-1) hit the road to take on Grant Union, which is 7-0 in league play.
WESTON-MCEWEN 13, ECHO/STANFIELD 0 (5) — Hailey Stallings pitched a complete game one-hitter with five strikeouts as the TigerScots picked up a Special District 6 road win over the Cougars.
“This was a good team win with hits up and down the order,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “Although our errors were a bit high (3), we certainly had some excellent defensive moments to build on.”
W-M (9-2 overall, 6-1 SD6) led 1-0 after the first inning, but hung five runs on the board in the second and three more in the third to take a 9-0 lead. The TigerScots would score four more runs over the next two innings to invoke the mercy rule.
Stallings went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and an RBI, while Bailey Moore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Genna Robinson 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Mazie Reeser took the loss for the Cougars (4-7, 4-3), but struck out five. Zoe Ramos hit a single in the second inning.
“They hit well,” Echo/Standfield coach Saul Castro said. “We have to score and have more than two hits. It makes for a long day for the pitcher when we have eight errors.”
HERMISTON 13, PASCO 3 — Shayla Stewart went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI to lead Hermiston to a Mid-Columbia Conference road win over Pasco.
Hermiston took control of the game early with a 4-1 lead after the first inning. It added three more the third and two in the fourth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Hailey South went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for Hermiston, while Kaylee Elliott was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Macy Tovar pitched a complete game for Hermiston, allowing five hits while striking out six.
Prep baseball
HEPPNER 14, STANFIELD/ECHO 4 (5) — The Mustangs took advantage of nine errors and 12 walks to post a Special District 7 win over the visiting Tigers.
Heppner (11-3 overall, 6-1 SD7) opened the game with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, including a two-run double by Cameron Proudfoot.
The Tigers got four runs back in the top of the second, scoring two off hit batters, and two off errors.
That would be it for Stanfield as Heppner clamped down on defense and Carson Eynetich allowed just two hits over the last three innings of the game.
Heppner tacked on three runs in the bottom of the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Caleb Henning went 2-for-3 for the Tigers (8-5, 4-3), while Connor Logan took the loss.
UMATILLA 16, RIVERSIDE 5 (5) — Justus Zamudio went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Vikings to a home win over the Pirates in Eastern Oregon League play.
Umatilla (2-9 overall, 2-2 EOL) had a 1-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings, then went on a 10-run scoring spree in the third inning that included a two-run double by Zamudio, an RBI single by RJ Estrada, three runs on hit batters, three on bases-loaded walks and a passed ball.
Estrada, Davis Raymond and Alex Valdez drove in two runs each, while Estrada picked up the win, striking out eight.
Riley Lantis went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Riverside (1-8, 0-1), while Darek Casteneda and Colby Crowell each had two hits.
IRRIGON 8, DUFUR 6 — The Knights scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead, then shut down the Rangers in the top of the seventh for a Special District 7 home win.
Irrigon (7-7 overall, 3-4 SP7) scored one run off an error and another off a single by Spencer Stewart to take the lead in the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, Boyd Davis struck out Dufur’s Kordell White, Mason Morris and Charles Compo to seal the win.
Kaiden Hussey and Colton Thompson hit doubles for the Knights.
GRANT UNION 11, PILOT ROCK/NIXYAAWII 0 (5) — Sheldon Lenz pitched a complete game shutout as the Prospectors topped the visiting Rockets in Special District 7 play.
After a scoreless first inning, Grant Union (9-4 overall, 5-2 SD7) scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning. The Prospectors added two more runs in the third and four in the fourth.
Weston Suchorski went 2-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs for Grant Union, while Riddick Hutchisonwent 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Krister Litfin went 2-for-4 with a double for the Rockets (7-6, 9-1), who had their three-game win streak snapped. Brock Stelk added two hits.
HERMISTON 6, PASCO 5 — Camden Venoy drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning as Hermiston eked out a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over Pasco.
Hermiston, which trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the seventh, had a strikeout and a fly out to start their rally. That was followed by a hit batter, a single by Tyler West, and Pasco intentionally walked Tanner McKoy to load the bases.
Halen Kammerzell drew a walk to push one run across the plate to tie the score, then Venoy walked to end the game.
McKoy went 2-for-2 with a double for Hermison, while JR Starr hit a triple and drove in a run.
Buckley Philmlee went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for Pasco, while Noah Szendre and Hunter Nation each had two hits.
College softball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11-9, TREASURE VALLEY 9-16 — Nikaela Higley and Avyree Miethe drove in runs in the top of the seventh inning to help the Timberwolves to an NWAC East victory in the first game of their doubleheader with the Chukars in Ontario.
After waiting out a hail and rain storm, TVCC came back to win the second game to salvage the split.
In the first game, Kylie Kemp blasted a grand slam in the third inning, while Elizabeth Tuholski hit a two-run homer in the sixth.
In the second game, the Chukars jumped out to a big lead after two innings, and added four more in the third for a 12-5 lead.
Gracie Hamilton drove in three runs for BMCC, while Miethe, Tuholski, Harley See and Aramy Glaser hit doubles.
Shay McDaniel hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Chukars, and also hit an RBI double and finished with four RBIs.
