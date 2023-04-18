UMATILLA — Umatilla had a seemingly safe 13-9 lead going into the top of the seventh inning against Riverside, but the Pirates pillaged the treasure chest for 11 runs en route to a 20-13 Eastern Oregon League victory Tuesday, April 18, over the Vikings.

“We made a lot of errors and just didn’t have the focus we needed today,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said. “Maybe that’s on me not having them ready. Riverside is showing tons and tons of improvement. We just have to figure out a way to rebound. We go to Burns on Saturday.”

