IRRIGON — Riley Lantis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and the Riverside pitching crew struck out nine in handing Irrigon an Eastern Oregon League loss on Friday, April 8.
“I’m extremely proud of how our guys played,” Riverside coach Tyler Davis said. “We have a lot of younger players who contributed a lot toward our win. Tyler Thomas was great defensively behind the plate, and Riley Lantis made some great defensive plays.”
The Knights led 3-1 after the first inning, and 5-3 after two. The Pirates came back with four runs over the next two innings to take the lead for good.
“It was a good game,” Irrigon coach Fredy Vera said. “It was back and forth the whole game. We got guys on base, we just didn’t take advantage of it. We stranded 12.”
Frank Chapa and Kaidan Hussey each hit doubles for the Knights, who also got a solid start from right-hander Boyd Davis, who struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings.
“Boyd pitched really well, but the wind was so bad today,” Vera said.
WALLA WALLA 17-14, HERMISTON 5-0 — The Blue Devils rallied from a 5-4 deficit with 13 runs in the sixth inning to take a 17-5 lead that would stand as the final in the opening game of their Mid-Columbia Conference doubleheader with the host Bulldogs.
After Walla Walla scored two runs in the top of the third innings, the Bulldogs answered with three in the bottom half, with Tanner McKoy helping the cause with a two-run single.
Halen Kammerzell hit a double and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs in the fifth inning.
Carson Jones pitched a complete game for the Blue Devils, striking out 10 and walking three.
The Blue Devils won the second game in four innings. No statistics were available.
MCLOUGHLIN 16, UMATILLA 12 — Trailing 15-10 heading into the top of the sixth, the Vikings put two runs on the board with a two-run double by Emilio Jaimez, but that would be all the host Pioneers would allow in a nonleague win over Umatilla.
Kaden Salamanca went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Vikings, while Jaimez went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, and Javier Jaime Jr. hit a double and scored twice.
The Umatilla pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts, but the Pioneers were able to get timely hits to produce runs.
Javi Esparza, Cooper Waltermire, Donny Birdwell and Francisco De La Rosa all drove in two runs for the Pioneers.
Prep softball
ECHO/STANFIELD 20-15, ELGIN 1-0 — Mazie Reeser threw a no-hitter in the second game as the Cougars swept the Huskies on the road in Special District 6 play.
Faith McCarty went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Kylee Jackson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Reeser helped her own cause with a double and two RBIs.
Katelyn Griffin had no hits, but scored three runs as the Cougars took advantage of seven walks.
In the opener, Zuri Reeser struck out seven and allowed just three hits. At the plate, she went 4-for-4, with two triples, a double, four RBIs and five runs scored.
There were plenty of hits to go around for the Cougars. Taylor Longhorn went 4-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs, five runs scored and four stolen bases.
McCarty added a triple and three RBIs, while Griffin had a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Prep lacrosse
HERMISTON 12, SNOHOMISH 9 — Carson Bradshaw scored six goals and won all but two face-offs as the Bulldogs knocked off the No. 3-ranked Panthers on the road.
“Our defense played pretty relentless,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “They were on it. This is a big win for our team.
Vinny Trevino scored the first goal for the Bulldogs, who led the entire game. Trevino finished with three goals, Blake Palzinski had two, and Andrew Guerrero had one.
Jasper Hardy picked up the win in goal.
Boys soccer
RICHLAND 2, HERMISTON 1 — Sam Cadenas scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal in a Mid-Columbia Conference road loss to the Bombers.
“It was a hard-fought match that had a lot of back and forth,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “We gave up two goals at the end of the first (half), and Richland sat on that lead to take the victory.”
Prep golf
Heppner’s Cody Fletcher shot a 79 to help the Mustangs to a second-place finish in the team standings on Thursday at Willow Creek Country Club in Heppner.
Hood River Valley won the team title with a 343, with Heppner two strokes behind at 345. Grant Union was third with a 352, followed by Wallowa/Joseph (371) and Enterprise (426).
Enterprise’s Dylan Jennings took medalist honors with a 72.
Also scoring for Heppner were Landon Mitchell (80), David Cribbs (90) and Paul Lindsey (96).
In the girls division, Great Union’s Layla Wenick earned medalist honors with a 102.
