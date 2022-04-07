ATHENA — Riverside overstayed its welcome on Thursday, April 7 as the Pirates handed the Weston-McEwen boys a 4-1 loss on the tennis courts.
Riverside swept the doubles, and won two of three singles matches to secure the win.
Trinidad Mendoza got things going for the Pirates with an 8-6 victory over Mazon Langford at No. 1 singles, while Jacob Murguia beat Wyatt Smith 8-6.
W-M’s Dyaln Newebold won the No. 3 match with an 8-4 win over Vladimir Lissman.
In doubles, Riverside’s Humberto Sanchez and Adair Rodriguez teamed to beat Seth Muilenburg and Hunter Hamby 8-3 in the No. 1 match.
The Pirate pair then turned around and won the No. 2 match 8-2 over Seth Lynde and AJ Thacker.
In the girls match, Riverside and W-M played to a 3-3 tie. The Pirates won both doubles matches, while the TigerScots won three of four singles matches.
Jacqlyn Albert won the No. 1 singles match for W-M, beating Sariah Thomas 8-3, and teammate Lirian Holden won at No. 2, making quick work of Nancy Garcia 8-2.
At No. 3, Makaela Smith beat Riverside’s Analeah Ayala 8-3.
Karensa Jones picked up Riverside’s first win with an 8-0 victory over Layla Rogers in the No. 4 singles match.
Italia Rodriguez and Marta Barajas took the No. 1 singles match 8-0, while Abigail Martinez and Sofia Ayala won 8-6 at No. 2.
Sean Molina and Jose Gomez picked up a win at No. 1 doubles for the Pioneers — the only win of the afternoon in a 5-1 loss to the Bulldogs.
“It was a tough afternoon for both teams, but they fought hard and tried their best,” Mac-Hi coach Danny Sanchez said. “I believe the teams are still improving from week to week.”
Molina and Gomez defeated Etnun Hills and Jayden Yengopal 7-6 (11-9), 7-5.
In boys singles, the Pioneers won just three games between the three matches.
In the girls division, Baker won 4-0.
In the No. 1 singles match, Mac-Hi’s Avery Lewis kept pace with Isabel Cunningham before falling 6-2, 6-4.
In the lone doubles match, Mac-Hi’s Arianna Torres and Johanna Martinez challenged Maya Smith and Olivia Jacoby before the Baker duo pulled off a 6-1, 6-3 victory.
Prep lacrosse
MOUNT SI 15, HERMISTON 4 — The Wildcats held a 10-0 lead at the half en route to a nonleague home win over the Bulldogs.
“We didn’t start out too great,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “Mount Si had a very, very aggressive defense. We made some adjustments at halftime and tried to climb back into it, but it was too little, too late.”
Andrew Guerrero, Vinny Trevino and Carson Bradshaw scored goals for the Bulldogs, who will play at Snohomish on Friday.
“Mount Si is a 4A team and they are ranked third in the state,” Arnold said. “Snohomish is a 3A team, and they are ranked third, as well. They are two pretty elite teams.”
Prep softball
PENDLETON JV 16, UMATILLA 1 (4) — Kendal Murphy pitched a three-hitter with eight strikeouts to lead the Bucks past the visiting Vikings.
Pendleton led 3-1 after the first inning, then hung 12 runs on the board in the second to take a commanding 15-1 lead.
Murphy also went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
Reese Furstenberg dominated at the plate for the Bucks, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two triples and five RBIs.
Thalia Truillo, Braelyn Cragun and Meeka Holmes hit singles for the Vikings, with Cragun accounting for the lone RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.